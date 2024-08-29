 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Google Pixel 9 screen protectors in 2024

By
the pink google pixel 9 is phone of my dreams hands on 2
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 is finally here, and it's shaping up to be the best phone in the Google Pixel line. The screen has a beautiful 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution and a brightness between 1,800 nits and 2,700 nits. However, if you want to keep the screen looking as pretty as it does, you're going to need a screen protector to keep it safe.

The screen protectors on this list have some of the best protection you can give your phone's screen. Some of them not only protect the screen, but also protect the camera lens, or keep your screen hidden from the prying eyes of other people. Without further ado, here are the seven best screen protectors you should consider for your new Pixel 9.

UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Screen Protector [Military Grade Shatterproof & Longest Durable] Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Tempered Glass, Screen Protector Pixel 9 Pro/9
UltraGlass Unbreak
Best durable glass protector for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector with 2 Pack Camera Lens Protector, HD Ultra-thin, 9H Hardness Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 9 [Fingerprint Compatible] Bubble-Free
LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector
Best dual protection for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR EZ FIT] designed for Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro [Case Friendly] - 2 Pack
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Glas.tR EZ FIT
Best fast-applying protector for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
Caseology Snap Fit for Google Pixel 9, for Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector [2 Pack/Easy Installation Kit] Tempered Glass (2024) - Clear
Caseology Snap Fit
Best premium glass protector for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/ Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film [Not Glass] Bubble free Pixel 9/ Pixel 9 Pro Hybrid Film [Fingerprint Compatible][7H Hybrid]
AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film
Best film protector for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
ZAGG Fusion Privacy Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector - Flexible Hybrid Polymer, 2-Way Privacy Filter, Impact & Scratch Protection, EZ Apply Installation, Recycled Materials
ZAGG Fusion Privacy
Best privacy protector for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Case Friendly MilitaryShield Matte Film - Made in USA
ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9
Best matte film protector for the Google Pixel 9
Jump to details
UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Screen Protector
UltraGlass

UltraGlass Unbreak

Best durable glass protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Easy to install without air bubbles or dust
  • Seven to eight times stronger than other screen protectors at 9H+ hardness
  • Thin enough to be invisible at the edges
  • You can get a free replacement if it's damaged
  • Responsive to touch
Cons
  • May need to buy another protector if damaged a second time

The UltraGlass Unbreak is the toughest screen protector, to the point of being virtually unbreakable, as its name suggests. Its hardness rating of over 9H makes it durable against falls of up to eight feet, 10,000 scratches, and hits from objects weighing up to 220 pounds., so you won't see any cracks or edge chips on the screen if you drop your phone. It's the perfect screen protector for those who work in fields where their phones get caught in the crossfire of things falling and breaking, like construction and the military.

The tempered glass is so thin that no one will even notice your phone has a screen protector after you install it with the alignment frame. As a matter of fact, you won't see any air bubbles or dust when you're putting the protector on the screen.

UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ Glass for Google Pixel 9/9 Pro Screen Protector [Military Grade Shatterproof & Longest Durable] Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Tempered Glass, Screen Protector Pixel 9 Pro/9
UltraGlass Unbreak
Best durable glass protector for the Google Pixel 9
LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector
LK

LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector

Best dual protection for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Comes with two camera lens protectors
  • Reads fingerprints quickly to unlock phone
  • Camera lens protector doesn't obstruct photo or video quality
Cons
  • Forces removal of preexisting fingerprints after applying screen protector

If you want a screen protector that also protects your Google Pixel 9's camera lens, LK has you covered. This model brings two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, all of which are military-grade shatterproof, scratch-proof, and explosion-proof. The screen side of the glass is smooth to the touch and provides rapid haptic feedback, which is necessary when you need to unlock your phone quickly or sign an e-document. On the camera side, the lens protector perfectly fits the lens so that it doesn't obstruct the view of the camera, nor the quality of the photo or video.

Our only qualm with this screen protector is that you need to take extra steps for your phone to recognize your fingerprints after applying the screen protector. You need to turn on screen protector mode, remove your preexisting fingerprints, and reenroll them to the new screen.

LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector with 2 Pack Camera Lens Protector, HD Ultra-thin, 9H Hardness Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Pixel 9 [Fingerprint Compatible] Bubble-Free
LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector
Best dual protection for the Google Pixel 9
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR EZ FIT] designed for Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro
Spigen

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Glas.tR EZ FIT

Best fast-applying protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Extremely easy to apply
  • Preserves brightness of original phone screen
  • Has anti-dust coating
  • Highly sensitive to touch
Cons
  • Not compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Spigen's tempered glass screen protector is the easiest screen protector to apply to your Google Pixel 9, and also the quickest. Its application speed comes courtesy of its special alignment tray called the Glas.tR EZ FIT, which you align by facing down on your Google Pixel 9. Then simply press and rub the application strip twice, and remove the tray for the screen protector to settle in 30 seconds or less.

Once the screen protector is applied, the display is as crystal clear as it would be if you decided to stick to the original phone screen, giving you a clear view of the photos and videos and you're taking without compromising protection. The glass is durable with a hardness rating of 9H, making it both scratch resistant and fingerprint resistant, leaving your screen crack and dirt free. It will also be dust free, thanks to the anti-dust coating.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR EZ FIT] designed for Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro [Case Friendly] - 2 Pack
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Glas.tR EZ FIT
Best fast-applying protector for the Google Pixel 9
Caseology Snap Fit for Google Pixel 9, for Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector
Caseology

Caseology Snap Fit

Best premium glass protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Comes with screen and camera lens protector
  • Two alignment trays for screen and lens
  • High-quality screen
  • Easy to apply
  • Squeegee saves your nails
Cons
  • No extra protectors

Just like its phone cases, Caseology delivers in providing the best protection for your phone with the Snap Fit screen protector. Its name is derived from its Snap Fit tray that, like Spigen's Glas.tR EZ FIT tray, makes it quick and easy to apply the glass to your Google Pixel 9's screen in less than 30 seconds. The only difference is there's an extra alignment tray for the camera lens to ensure the screen protector doesn't look weird when it's placed on the camera.

It's difficult to tell what the protector's hardness level is, but the screen is still durable and thin enough to provide clarity and smoothness to the touch, with no lag in haptic feedback. If it does take some form of damage, you can use the squeegee to remove it so you don't have to ruin your manicured nails in the process.

Caseology Snap Fit for Google Pixel 9, for Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector [2 Pack/Easy Installation Kit] Tempered Glass (2024) - Clear
Caseology Snap Fit
Best premium glass protector for the Google Pixel 9
AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/ Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film
AACL

AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film

Best film protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Scratch-resistant
  • Screen is ultra clear
  • Helps unlock your phone instantly
Cons
  • Doesn't cover the entire screen
  • You'll need to reenroll your fingerprint twice after application

AACL's Google Pixel 9 screen protector may be made out of film, but it still protects your phone just as well as a glass one. Despite having a hardness rating of 7H, it manages to repel scratches from anything that rubs against it, even your own fingernails, giving you an ultra clear view of your photos, videos, and other media.

However, the film doesn't cover the entire phone screen even if you align it perfectly. The film facilitates fast unlocking, but you need to reregister your fingerprint twice after applying it.

AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/ Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film [Not Glass] Bubble free Pixel 9/ Pixel 9 Pro Hybrid Film [Fingerprint Compatible][7H Hybrid]
AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film
Best film protector for the Google Pixel 9
ZAGG Fusion Privacy Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9
ZAGG

ZAGG Fusion Privacy

Best privacy protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Privacy filter blocks side views
  • Compatible with in-screen fingerprint scanning
  • Made with environmentally-friendly materials
  • Smooth surface
Cons
  • Very expensive

Privacy may be dead in the digital age, but you can keep yours alive with the ZAGG Fusion Privacy screen protector. This glass has a two-way portrait view privacy filter that blocks both sides of your phone's screen from the prying eyes of anyone in your vicinity. The filter is excellent for those who are signing important documents, making online purchases, or viewing strictly confidential information.

If you get an important email, the screen protector works well with the Google Pixel 9's in-screen fingerprint scanner so you can access it immediately. There is no need to remove and r-enroll your fingerprint once you apply the screen protector. This piece of glass costs a whopping $55, but it's worth the money if you're extremely privacy-conscious.

ZAGG Fusion Privacy Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector - Flexible Hybrid Polymer, 2-Way Privacy Filter, Impact & Scratch Protection, EZ Apply Installation, Recycled Materials
ZAGG Fusion Privacy
Best privacy protector for the Google Pixel 9
ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9
ArmorSuit

ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9

Best matte film protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros
  • Reduces glare
  • Repairs itself from minor scratches
  • Repels dust, oil, and fingerprints
  • Cuts down blue light emissions
Cons
  • May not have drop protection
  • Not easy to apply

ArmorSuit's screen protector film may not provide the same drop protection as most of the other screen protectors on this list, but it still has some other benefits. For instance, its MilitaryShield self-repairing technology gives it the ability to heal minor scratches and protects your phone from punctures, even if you're using a fine point stylus. It also helps reduce screen glare from any lighting and cuts down on blue light emissions, which is helpful if you're scrolling through your phone at night.

This film is not exactly the easiest to apply to your Google Pixel 9's screen because it doesn't come with an alignment frame. So, you'll need to be careful not to let the corners go over the edges.

ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Case Friendly MilitaryShield Matte Film - Made in USA
ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9
Best matte film protector for the Google Pixel 9

Editors’ Recommendations

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer

Cristina Alexander has been writing since 2014, from opining about pop culture on her personal blog in college to reporting on video games, entertainment, Internet culture, and more recently, mobile technology as a freelance journalist. Her work has appeared on TheGamer, Gamepur, SlashGear, Giant Freakin' Robot, Twinfinite, KeenGamer, and Mega Visions. Cristina used to be an Android girl, now she's an Apple woman with no possible plans to turn back anytime soon. She resides in sunny South Florida.

Best Google Pixel deals: Save on Pixel 8, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The Google Pixel 9 may now be the newest Pixel phone on the market, but it isn’t exactly where you want to turn if you’re looking for the best Google Pixel deals. The Google Pixel lineup is made up of a lot of different devices which regularly make some of the best phone deals, best headphone deals, and best smartwatch deals available. Today’s best Google Pixel deals consist of much of the same, with the Google Pixel Buds Pro and various Google Pixel phones seeing impressive discounts. Below we’ve got all of those details and more, and if you’d like to see some similar savings be sure to check out today’s AirPods deals, iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.
Google Pixel Buds Pro -- $140, was $200

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, particularly the Google Pixel Buds Pro currently discounted. They offer long battery life, and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

Read more
How to preorder the Google Pixel Watch 3 — Some helpful tips and tricks
The 45mm and 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models next to each other.

So, you've decided that you want the new Google Pixel Watch 3 and aren't willing to fight the crowds when it becomes available in September. The good news is that you can preorder it. Just tap the button below to do so from Google's site (Google has the best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal) if you want to do everything yourself. However, if you want to know about all of the features and make sure you don't do anything wrong, you can follow our guide as well, where we'll help you make sure you're making all of the right choices.

Select your size
It's the easiest mistake to make, and the one that you'll regret the most out of your preorder — not getting the correct size.

Read more
Best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deals — Get yours [technically] free
The 45mm and 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models next to each other.

If you've been looking through the best smartwatches to come out this year and still feel disappointed, these Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deals just might be what you're after. Recently opened to the preorder market, Google's Pixel Watch 3 is coming out in early September (you can get yours by the 10th or 11th if you preorder from Google) but you can lock yours in now. While there aren't as many deals as there are Google Pixel 9 preorder deals, there are still some savings and bonuses to be had — including getting the watch for free without data. Tap the button below to get started via Google or keep reading for more information about the current deals, where to shop for the Google Pixel Watch 3, and why we think you'll like it.

 
The best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal
The absolute best way to get a Google Pixel Watch 3 at this time is via Google's store. Why? You can possibly get the watch for free, plus get other goodies. The 41mm version of the watch (selected by default if you tap the button below) costs $350. Coincidentally, Google is offering up to $350 in trade-in credit on eligible watches. Google accepts watches from Google, Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit. So, if you have one of the latest smartwatches and it is in good condition, but you just happen to not like it, you might be able to trade up to the Google Pixel Watch 3 for next to nothing. Google is also offering 6 months of Fitbit Premium with the watch and you'll get two years of free data from Google Fi when you preorder your Pixel Watch 3 via Google. Keep in mind, that data costs an additional $100 at checkout.

Read more