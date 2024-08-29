The best Google Pixel 9 screen protectors in 2024

The Google Pixel 9 is finally here, and it's shaping up to be the best phone in the Google Pixel line. The screen has a beautiful 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution and a brightness between 1,800 nits and 2,700 nits. However, if you want to keep the screen looking as pretty as it does, you're going to need a screen protector to keep it safe.

The screen protectors on this list have some of the best protection you can give your phone's screen. Some of them not only protect the screen, but also protect the camera lens, or keep your screen hidden from the prying eyes of other people. Without further ado, here are the seven best screen protectors you should consider for your new Pixel 9.

UltraGlass Unbreak Best durable glass protector for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector Best dual protection for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Glas.tR EZ FIT Best fast-applying protector for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details Caseology Snap Fit Best premium glass protector for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film Best film protector for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details ZAGG Fusion Privacy Best privacy protector for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9 Best matte film protector for the Google Pixel 9 Jump to details Show 4 more items

UltraGlass Unbreak

Best durable glass protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Easy to install without air bubbles or dust

Seven to eight times stronger than other screen protectors at 9H+ hardness

Thin enough to be invisible at the edges

You can get a free replacement if it's damaged

Responsive to touch Cons May need to buy another protector if damaged a second time

The UltraGlass Unbreak is the toughest screen protector, to the point of being virtually unbreakable, as its name suggests. Its hardness rating of over 9H makes it durable against falls of up to eight feet, 10,000 scratches, and hits from objects weighing up to 220 pounds., so you won't see any cracks or edge chips on the screen if you drop your phone. It's the perfect screen protector for those who work in fields where their phones get caught in the crossfire of things falling and breaking, like construction and the military.

The tempered glass is so thin that no one will even notice your phone has a screen protector after you install it with the alignment frame. As a matter of fact, you won't see any air bubbles or dust when you're putting the protector on the screen.

UltraGlass Unbreak Best durable glass protector for the Google Pixel 9

LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector

Best dual protection for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Comes with two camera lens protectors

Reads fingerprints quickly to unlock phone

Camera lens protector doesn't obstruct photo or video quality Cons Forces removal of preexisting fingerprints after applying screen protector

If you want a screen protector that also protects your Google Pixel 9's camera lens, LK has you covered. This model brings two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, all of which are military-grade shatterproof, scratch-proof, and explosion-proof. The screen side of the glass is smooth to the touch and provides rapid haptic feedback, which is necessary when you need to unlock your phone quickly or sign an e-document. On the camera side, the lens protector perfectly fits the lens so that it doesn't obstruct the view of the camera, nor the quality of the photo or video.

Our only qualm with this screen protector is that you need to take extra steps for your phone to recognize your fingerprints after applying the screen protector. You need to turn on screen protector mode, remove your preexisting fingerprints, and reenroll them to the new screen.

LK 2 Pack for Google Pixel 9 Screen Protector Best dual protection for the Google Pixel 9

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Glas.tR EZ FIT

Best fast-applying protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Extremely easy to apply

Preserves brightness of original phone screen

Has anti-dust coating

Highly sensitive to touch Cons Not compatible with Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Spigen's tempered glass screen protector is the easiest screen protector to apply to your Google Pixel 9, and also the quickest. Its application speed comes courtesy of its special alignment tray called the Glas.tR EZ FIT, which you align by facing down on your Google Pixel 9. Then simply press and rub the application strip twice, and remove the tray for the screen protector to settle in 30 seconds or less.

Once the screen protector is applied, the display is as crystal clear as it would be if you decided to stick to the original phone screen, giving you a clear view of the photos and videos and you're taking without compromising protection. The glass is durable with a hardness rating of 9H, making it both scratch resistant and fingerprint resistant, leaving your screen crack and dirt free. It will also be dust free, thanks to the anti-dust coating.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Glas.tR EZ FIT Best fast-applying protector for the Google Pixel 9

Caseology Snap Fit

Best premium glass protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Comes with screen and camera lens protector

Two alignment trays for screen and lens

High-quality screen

Easy to apply

Squeegee saves your nails Cons No extra protectors

Just like its phone cases, Caseology delivers in providing the best protection for your phone with the Snap Fit screen protector. Its name is derived from its Snap Fit tray that, like Spigen's Glas.tR EZ FIT tray, makes it quick and easy to apply the glass to your Google Pixel 9's screen in less than 30 seconds. The only difference is there's an extra alignment tray for the camera lens to ensure the screen protector doesn't look weird when it's placed on the camera.

It's difficult to tell what the protector's hardness level is, but the screen is still durable and thin enough to provide clarity and smoothness to the touch, with no lag in haptic feedback. If it does take some form of damage, you can use the squeegee to remove it so you don't have to ruin your manicured nails in the process.

Caseology Snap Fit Best premium glass protector for the Google Pixel 9

AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film

Best film protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Scratch-resistant

Screen is ultra clear

Helps unlock your phone instantly Cons Doesn't cover the entire screen

You'll need to reenroll your fingerprint twice after application

AACL's Google Pixel 9 screen protector may be made out of film, but it still protects your phone just as well as a glass one. Despite having a hardness rating of 7H, it manages to repel scratches from anything that rubs against it, even your own fingernails, giving you an ultra clear view of your photos, videos, and other media.

However, the film doesn't cover the entire phone screen even if you align it perfectly. The film facilitates fast unlocking, but you need to reregister your fingerprint twice after applying it.

AACL 4-Pack for Google Pixel 9/Pixel 9 Pro Screen Protector Film Best film protector for the Google Pixel 9

ZAGG Fusion Privacy

Best privacy protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Privacy filter blocks side views

Compatible with in-screen fingerprint scanning

Made with environmentally-friendly materials

Smooth surface Cons Very expensive

Privacy may be dead in the digital age, but you can keep yours alive with the ZAGG Fusion Privacy screen protector. This glass has a two-way portrait view privacy filter that blocks both sides of your phone's screen from the prying eyes of anyone in your vicinity. The filter is excellent for those who are signing important documents, making online purchases, or viewing strictly confidential information.

If you get an important email, the screen protector works well with the Google Pixel 9's in-screen fingerprint scanner so you can access it immediately. There is no need to remove and r-enroll your fingerprint once you apply the screen protector. This piece of glass costs a whopping $55, but it's worth the money if you're extremely privacy-conscious.

ZAGG Fusion Privacy Best privacy protector for the Google Pixel 9

ArmorSuit 2 Pack Paper-Feel Texture Screen Protector for Google Pixel 9

Best matte film protector for the Google Pixel 9

Pros Reduces glare

Repairs itself from minor scratches

Repels dust, oil, and fingerprints

Cuts down blue light emissions Cons May not have drop protection

Not easy to apply

ArmorSuit's screen protector film may not provide the same drop protection as most of the other screen protectors on this list, but it still has some other benefits. For instance, its MilitaryShield self-repairing technology gives it the ability to heal minor scratches and protects your phone from punctures, even if you're using a fine point stylus. It also helps reduce screen glare from any lighting and cuts down on blue light emissions, which is helpful if you're scrolling through your phone at night.

This film is not exactly the easiest to apply to your Google Pixel 9's screen because it doesn't come with an alignment frame. So, you'll need to be careful not to let the corners go over the edges.