The best Google Pixel 9a cases

By
Rear view of the Google Pixel 9a.
Screenshot Sahil Karoul / YouTube

The Google Pixel 9a is finally here! With that, any caring phone owner ought to invest in a phone case to protect their new device and keep it clean. What matters most in a phone case matters from owner to owner, whether or not they just want it to look good or need it in a heavy-duty case to keep it safe for accidental drops. Some owners might even want to invest in cases with specific features, like a camera cover or kickstand for watching videos.

We compiled this list of phone cases to cater to a variety of needs based on past experience with brands and the current market. These are our top cases to consider for your new Google Pixel 9a.

OtterBox Google Pixel 9a Commuter Series Case
OtterBox Commuter Series
The best overall Google Pixel 9a case
Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 9a
Spigen Liquid Air
The best slim Google Pixel 9a case
ZAGG Crystal Palace Google Pixel 9a Case
Zagg Crystal Palace
The best clear Google Pixel 9a case
Google Pixel 9a Case (Official)
Google Pixel 9a Case
The best official Google Pixel 9a case
Speck ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 9a
Speck ImpactHero Slim
The best anti-microbial Google Pixel 9a case
Caka for Google Pixel 9a Case
Caka for Pixel 9a
The best camera protector Google Pixel 9a case
Natbok Magnetic Google Pixel 9a Case
Natbok Magnetic
The best MagSafe Google Pixel 9a case
Bellroy Leather Case
Bellroy Leather Pixel 9a Case
The best leather Google Pixel 9a case
Otterbox Commuter Series for Google Pixel 9a in baby blue jeans angled with both back and front on white background
Otterbox

The best overall Google Pixel 9a case

OtterBox Commuter Series

Pros
  • Dual-layer construction
  • Blocks dust from ports
  • Travel-friendly
Cons
  • No screen protector

The Otterbox Commuter Series balances the durability Otterbox is known for with a slim, pocket-friendly design. Its dual-layer shell consists of a sturdy back that protects against scrapes and a rubber insert that absorbs impact from falls. The removable plug at the bottom protects the port from gathering dust and lint that could interfere with charging, and the slightly raised lip around the screen also keeps it from directly touching surfaces.

It doesn't just protect the phone from damage, either. It's just slim enough to support wireless charging and isn't a pain to take in and out of pockets and bags. The Commuter Series doesn't come with a screen protector, but it's compatible with all the ones that Otterbox sells and easily integrates with cheaper replacements.

OtterBox Google Pixel 9a Commuter Series Case
OtterBox Commuter Series
The best overall Google Pixel 9a case
Spigen Liquid Air for Google Pixel 9a in black on white background with front and back pictured
Spigen

The best slim Google Pixel 9a case

Spigen Liquid Air

Pros
  • Slim, modern look
  • Wireless charging
  • Drop protection
  • Anti-slip matte grip
Cons
  • Not as sturdy as pricier options
  • Textured design not for everyone

The Spigen Liquid Air has earned a couple of mentions in our "best of" lists (OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24, etc) for its value. Even though it's slim, it offers a surprising amount of protection with its cushiony outer layer and raised edges for protecting the screen and camera.

The Liquid Air also offers comfort and style in the palm of your hand. The textured pattern adds an anti-slip quality that feels comfortable hold, though folks who prefer a solid, completely smooth case might not like it as much. It also allows standard wireless charging, even if it isn't as strong as some of the MagSafe cases on this list.

Spigen Liquid Air for Pixel 9a
Spigen Liquid Air
The best slim Google Pixel 9a case
Zagg Crystal Palace for Google Pixel 9a in Clear flatlay on white background
Zagg

The best clear Google Pixel 9a case

Zagg Crystal Palace

Pros
  • Anti-yellowing
  • Non-slip grip
  • Scratch-resistant
  • Lifetime warranty
Cons
  • Doesn't come with screen protector

One of Zagg's best features isn't really a part of the case itself, but the brand. The company offers a lifetime warranty on its phone cases and screen protectors, including the Crystal Palace Case for the Pixel 9a. It promotes lofty promises like "always clear" and "200x stronger than steel," so if you feel like any of those advertisements don't live up to the hype, you can get a replacement. It's an especially generous deal for fussy or accident-prone customers.

I can understand $39.99 being a little much to pay when there are budget options like the Ringke Fusion for much less. However, if you have any doubt about possible yellowing and want to keep the same case for years, it's worth the investment. If you'd prefer a clear case with more style, you can even get the Zagg Milan in Glitter Starlight.

Zagg also offers a lifetime warranty on its screen protectors. Speaking of which, you'll need to buy a screen protector separately for this case.

ZAGG Crystal Palace Google Pixel 9a Case
Zagg Crystal Palace
The best clear Google Pixel 9a case
Google Pixel 9a Case in Peony flat facing forward on white background
Google

The best official Google Pixel 9a case

Google Pixel 9a Case

Pros
  • Designed specifically for Pixel 9a
  • Smooth, velvety feel
  • Wireless charging compatible
Cons
  • Lacks screen protector

Google's cases are simple and iconic, often featuring the same smooth silicone and minimalist design in a variety of colors. This latest version is made specially for the Pixel 9a to match its unique button and port placements, though it doesn't come with a protective cover for the screen or camera. On the bright side, it's wireless charging compatible.

Google Pixel 9a Case (Official)
Google Pixel 9a Case
The best official Google Pixel 9a case
Speck ImpactHero Slim Google Pixel 9a Case in black flatlay on white background
Speck

The best anti-microbial Google Pixel 9a case

Speck ImpactHero Slim

Pros
  • Helps with germ control
  • Protective for a slim case
  • Grippy texture

In case you didn't already know, anti-microbial refers to an item's ability to naturally fight against the build-up of germs. This quality is one of Speck's most highlighted features in its phone cases, including the Speck ImpactHero Slim. Speck creates a new version of the ImactHero Slim for every Google Pixel phone release and, even though it technically isn't up for sale yet, it will be with the official launch of the Pixel 9a.

Just as an FYI: The Otterbox Commuter Series Case also features anti-microbial material, but Speck is a cheaper, slimmer option that should satisfy customers with simpler tastes.

Speck ImpactHero Slim Case for Google Pixel 9a
Speck ImpactHero Slim
The best anti-microbial Google Pixel 9a case
Caka for Google Pixel 9a in green diagonal placement on white background
Caka

The best camera protector Google Pixel 9a case

Caka for Pixel 9a

Pros
  • Sturdy outer shell
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Embedded magnet
  • Screen protector
Cons
  • No wireless charging

Caka might not be a big name, but it has plenty of utility. This Swiss Army knife of a case comes with a full 360-degree rotating kickstand, full camera cover (not just raised edges for minimum protection), and a screen protector you can attach separately. As a plus, its futuristic design adds some style to the equation with four fun colors: green, blue, silver, and pink.

The Caka Pixel 9a case is also compatible with magnetic car mounts thanks to the magnet on the back. However, the same magnet doesn't work with wireless charging, which is a big bummer.

Caka for Google Pixel 9a Case
Caka for Pixel 9a
The best camera protector Google Pixel 9a case
Natbok Magnetic for Google Pixel 9a with front and back in diagonal position on white background
Natbok

The best MagSafe Google Pixel 9a case

Natbok Magnetic

Pros
  • Two screen protectors
  • MagSafe compatible
  • Decent drop protection
Cons
  • Only black

The Natbok Magnetic Case boasts handiness and affordability bundled into one. Its standout feature is its super-strong MagSafe compatible magnet that works with wireless chargers, car mounts, and portable chargers that stick on to the back of your phone. Natbok claims that its magnet is twice as strong as the average brand.

The Natbok Magnetic Case offers a decent amount of protection with a shock-absorbent bumper and a translucent, scratch-resistant back. On top of that, it comes with two screen protectors, so you can use one right away and keep a back-up in case anything happens to the first.

Natbok Magnetic Google Pixel 9a Case
Natbok Magnetic
The best MagSafe Google Pixel 9a case
Bellroy Leather Pixel 9a case in terracotta flatlay on white background
Bellroy

The best leather Google Pixel 9a case

Bellroy Leather Pixel 9a Case

Pros
  • Slim and stylish
  • Three-year warranty
  • Aluminum buttons
Cons
  • Only 35% real leather
  • Possible dye transfer

Bellroy is known for its minimalist lifestyle products and premium materials--like leather. The Bellroy Leather Case, which has been adapted for many phone types, is now available for the Google Pixel 9a in three colors: Black, Agave, and Terracotta. The aluminum buttons are a nice touch for increasing responsiveness and durability for places that'd likely accumulate a lot of wear.

This leather case fits well in pockets, tightly packed bags, and more without a fuss. However, if the "leather" part matters a lot to you, it's important to note that the case isn't 100% leather. It's only 35% leather and the 65% synthetic, including that microfiber lining for protecting the inner layer. Thankfully, if you have a problem with your case, you can see if the three-year warranty will cover your issue.

Not many well-known brands have had a chance to launch their leather Pixel 9a cases yet. In the future, I'd also recommend keeping an eye on popular, reputable brands like Torro.

Bellroy Leather Case
Bellroy Leather Pixel 9a Case
The best leather Google Pixel 9a case

Jess Reyes
Jess Reyes

Jessica Reyes is a freelance writer who specializes in anime-centric and trending topics. Her work can be found in Looper, Overlode UK, Into The Spine, VG247, and IGN--just to name a few. When she's not writing or gaming, she's probably browsing Depop for streetwear or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter.

