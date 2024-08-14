 Skip to main content
Best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deals — Get yours [technically] free

By
The 45mm and 41mm Google Pixel Watch 3 models next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking through the best smartwatches to come out this year and still feel disappointed, these Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deals just might be what you’re after. Recently opened to the preorder market, Google’s Pixel Watch 3 is coming out in early September (you can get yours by the 10th or 11th if you preorder from Google) but you can lock yours in now. While there aren’t as many deals as there are Google Pixel 9 preorder deals, there are still some savings and bonuses to be had — including getting the watch for free without data. Tap the button below to get started via Google or keep reading for more information about the current deals, where to shop for the Google Pixel Watch 3, and why we think you’ll like it.

The best Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal

The absolute best way to get a Google Pixel Watch 3 at this time is via Google’s store. Why? You can possibly get the watch for free, plus get other goodies. The 41mm version of the watch (selected by default if you tap the button below) costs $350. Coincidentally, Google is offering up to $350 in trade-in credit on eligible watches. Google accepts watches from Google, Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit. So, if you have one of the latest smartwatches and it is in good condition, but you just happen to not like it, you might be able to trade up to the Google Pixel Watch 3 for next to nothing. Google is also offering 6 months of Fitbit Premium with the watch and you’ll get two years of free data from Google Fi when you preorder your Pixel Watch 3 via Google. Keep in mind, that data costs an additional $100 at checkout.

Best Buy’s Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal

Best Buy is also offering up to $350 in trade-in credit for your Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder, meaning you can also get the 41mm version for free from Best Buy. However, this would include no data, as the LTE data versions of the watch cost $400 and $500 for the 41mm and 44mm, respectively, when buying from Best Buy. One of the advantages of going with the Best Buy preorder deal is the better trade-in potential, as nearly all of the best smartwatch brands are represented: Apple, Fitbit, Fossil, Garmin, Google, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, and Samsung.

At the end of the day, it is probably best to preorder with Google to get the two years of data and six months of Fitbit Premium, but if your trade-in qualifies with Best Buy but not Google, this is the best alternative.

Save 50% with AT&T’s Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal

The last good opportunity to get savings on a Google Pixel Watch 3 preorder deal comes from a surprising source: AT&T. When you preorder your Google Pixel Watch 3 from AT&T, you can get 50% off of the purchase, bringing the 41mm version of the watch down to $225 and the 45mm version down to $250. You just need to do things the right way. First, you’ll need to buy the watch on an installment plan and have an open AT&T data plan, or open a new one if you like. Then, you’ll receive bill credits over the next 36 months. The nice thing about this deal is that you don’t have to do any trade-ins to get the preorder at a discount and you’ll already have your data covered. Just remember that to receive the credits, you’ll have to commit to the watch and the data line for 36 months.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch 3

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a perfect entry point if you’ve never had a Google Pixel Watch before. As mentioned in our Google Pixel Watch 3 overview, the first few iterations of Google smartwatches “left much to be desired.” Our Google Pixel Watch 3 hands on, however, shows that the 3rd iteration is really pulling all the pieces together into a solid watch. Check it out to see our images of the watch, a look into the health and training features we liked, and a look into what wearing and using the watch on the daily will probably feel look like.

However, if you already have experience with the Google Pixel Watch 2, then you just might have an easier time deciding on whether to upgrade or not. When we compare the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2, we find that the newer watch has a much better display, some interesting new AI features, and the all-new loss of pulse detection health feature. But, the watches are definitely similar. In any event, if you’re ready to upgrade or jump on the Pixel Watch line, just tap the button below to get your preorder started.

