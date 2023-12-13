 Skip to main content
The best holiday tablet deals you can shop right now — from $99

Disney+ app on the iPad Air 5.
The holiday season is upon us, which means you should be finalizing your gifts for your loved ones. It’s a good idea to take advantage of tablet deals, as these mobile devices are excellent for various purposes such as browsing the internet, playing games, and watching videos. There’s a lot of offers to choose from though, so to help you make your decision quickly, we’ve gathered our favorite holiday tablet deals for you to shop. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how long stocks of any of these tablets will last as the shopping frenzy is already starting.

Our favorite holiday tablet deal

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is our favorite holiday tablet deal because it’s one of the cheapest options in the market. It’s not going to blow away the best tablets in terms of performance, but for simple tasks such as catching up on streaming content and checking social media, it’s more than enough. The tablet comes with an 8.7-inch touchscreen featuring 1340 x 800 resolution, a sturdy metal frame for protection against bumps and bruises, 3GB of RAM to make basic processes run smoothly, and a storage capacity of 32GB. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ships with Android 11, but you can upgrade it to the latest Android 13. It’s already affordable at its sticker price of $159, but a $60 discount from Walmart for the holidays means you’ll only have to pay $99.

More holiday tablet deals we love

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ above a 11-inch iPad Pro.
If you want to take a look at other budget options, or if you want to buy something more premium like Apple’s iPads, then check out this list of holiday tablet deals. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re thinking about giving a tablet to a child or a professional. These discounts aren’t going to last very long because of the demand during the holiday shopping season, so if any of these offers catch your eye, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction right away.

  • Onn. 10.1-inch Kids tablet (32GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB) —
  • Apple iPad 9th Gen (64GB) —
  • Amazon iPad 10th Gen (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) —
  • Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (64GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (128GB) —
  • Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 4th Gen (128GB) —

