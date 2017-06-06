Safeguard your HTC U11’s shiny glass body with one of these cases

You’ll be mesmerized when you lay eyes on the color-changing glass exterior of the HTC U11, but a big repair bill awaits anyone who drops it. The shiny surface looks great, and it’s tougher than your average glass, but scratches and cracks are still a concern. We’re pleased to find that you do get a solid, minimalist case in the box with the U11, which offers a little protection without masking the the phone’s design. If you want something a bit tougher or stylish, however, then check out the HTC U11 cases below.

Incipio DualPro Case ($30) The DualPro case from Incipio is of the original dual-layer designs, and features a hard, polycarbonate shell with a soft-touch finish, which is wrapped around a flexible interior that will take the sting out of any impact. This is drop protection you can trust, because the case has been tested to withstand falls from up to 12 feet. HTC’s Edge Sense technology still works with the case on, too, so you can still squeeze your phone to launch the camera or other apps. Color offerings include black, gray, navy, and our favorite — merlot. Buy it now from: Incipio

Spigen Rugged Armor Case ($14) This eye-catching TPU case has carbon fiber panels and glossy accents that help it to stand out from the crowd. It’s flexible, so it’s easy to fit around your phone, and there are air cushions inside to help dissipate shock when it takes a tumble or gets bumped. A slight lip also extends around the screen to protect your device when placed face down, and there are covers for the volume and power buttons. Moreover, accurate openings ensure you can use your phone’s camera and the USB Type-C port without any problems. Buy it now from: Amazon

Official HTC U11 Leather Flip Case ($45) You can be certain that this leather flip case from HTC will fit your U11 like a glove. The soft, durable leather exterior is neatly stitched and comes in gray, white, or black, with a subtle HTC logo on the front. Inside, there’s a shell to hold your U11 in place, along with openings for your phone’s various features. This U11 case is slim and stylish, and provides good protection for your screen. Buy it now from: Mobile Fun

Nagebee Case with Holster ($10) If you like a holster and belt clip with your case, then this budget offering from Nagebee will surely be tempting. The case consists of a layer of soft silicone and a polycarbonate frame, which slots on top and covers the corners. The frame also packs a handy kickstand to prop up your U11 in landscape view, and you’ll find the usual range of cut-outs for your phone’s ports, camera, and other functions. The inner layer comes in black, red, or teal, and there’s even a version with a camouflage frame. Plus, the holster and belt clip come standard. Buy it now from: Amazon