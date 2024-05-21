 Skip to main content
Best iPad Memorial Day deals: Get an Apple tablet from just $245

By
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.
Apple

If you’re looking for a new iPad, it’s worth checking out the iPad deals going on right now. In particular, we’re spotting some awesome early iPad Memorial Day deals so you can easily snag a great new tablet for less. Tablet deals often feature prominently during sales events so we’ve rounded up all the best iPad Memorial Day deals below to save you time and effort in seeking them out yourself.

Best iPad Memorial Day deals

Call of Duty: Mobile on the iPad (2022).
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The standard iPad is one of the best tablets for basic everyday tasks. The latest iPad 10th generation has a lot to love even if there are speedier models around. If you’re keen to keep costs down, here are the best iPad Memorial Day deals currently available, including both the latest model and the 9th generation iPad.

  • Apple iPad 9th generation 64GB —
  • Apple iPad 10th generation 64GB —
  • Apple iPad 10th generation 256GB —

Best iPad Air Memorial Day deals

iPad Air 5 alongside the iPhone and MacBook.
Digital Trends

The iPad Air is “almost everything you want” from a tablet with the latest 2024 model even better. Once you’ve read up on the differences between the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air (2022), take a look at the early Memorial Day iPad Air deals going on right now. We’ve picked them all out.

  • Apple iPad Air 5 64GB —
  • Apple iPad Air 5 256GB —
  • Apple iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB —
  • Apple iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB —

Best iPad Pro Memorial Day deals

The iPad Pro (2024) during JerryRigEverything's bend test.
JerryRigEverything

The iPad Pro is the high-end iPad. It’s essentially a laptop replacement when combined with the right accessories being just as powerful as many MacBook Airs and even Pros. The iPad Pro 2022 remains a great option while it’s also worth reading up on the differences between the iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Pro (2022) so you know what to expect. Below, we’ve picked out all the best early iPad Pro Memorial Day deals.

  • Apple iPad Pro 11-inch M2 128GB —
  • Apple iPad Pro 11-inch M4 256GB —
  • Apple iPad Pro 11-inch M4 512GB —
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 256GB —
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 512GB —
  • Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB —

Best iPad mini Memorial Day deals

An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.
Adam Doud / Digital Trends

The iPad mini is a cute little powerhouse of a tablet. If you’re not too interested in having the biggest of screens but you want a tablet that can entertain you while being very portable — the iPad mini is what you need. We’ve picked out all the early iPad mini Memorial Day deals out there right now. There aren’t many but what’s there is great value.

  • Apple iPad mini 5th generation 64GB (renewed) —
  • Apple iPad mini 6th generation 64GB —
  • Apple iPad mini 6th generation 256GB —

