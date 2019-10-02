The best iPhone 11 screen protectors

The iPhone 11 is sleek and stunning and comes in a gorgeous array of colors. And that’s why many people are loathe to hide all that natural beauty inside a protective case, despite the myriad stylish ones available. No matter how great a case looks, it almost never looks as good or handles as well as the real thing. Screen protectors are another story. With a screen protector, you get the best of both worlds: You can use your device comfortably and still protect that big glass slab on the front. Some screens serve a dual purpose of not only protecting the glass but also your privacy and security with various coatings that repel prying eyes.

Screen protectors are a great first line of defense even if you intend to buy a case eventually. Many are designed to work perfectly with various case brands. If your new iPhone is already in use when you decide to buy a screen protector, no worries. Just be sure to clean your screen to a high dustless gloss before applying the cover. Both the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 have the same screen dimensions — 5.94 inches by 2.98 inches — so a screen protector for either one will work.

amFilm iPhone 11 Screen Protector

The AmFilm’s thin 0.33mm screen is designed to maximize both sensitivity and protection for your iPhone 11. It features 99.9% transparency to facilitate a natural viewing experience, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen functionality. It is highly durable, and scratch-resistant, with a surface hardness rating of 9H and it’s topped with an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. The package includes two glass screen protectors, installation tray, wet wipes, and dust removal stickers.

Ishre Screen Protector

The Ishre screen protector is easy to install and reinforced with 9H rated hardness to effectively protect your phone from scuffs and scratches by keys, coins, and other hard items in your pocket. It self-expels air bubbles while automatically bonding with your screen. Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, the glass protector also guards against oil from fingerprints.

Unbreakcable Screen Protector

The Unbreakcable is a tempered glass protector that shields your iPhone 11 against scuffs and scratches that can naturally occur from common items found in your pocket or purse. The cover installs without cracks or air bubbles and features the 9H pencil test rating. It supports 3D touch to provide optimal accuracy and has an oleophobic coating, letting you wipe off fingerprints for clear viewing. It supports Face ID with the full-coverage screen protector. It features a 2.5D curved edge cutout, which means it will not be as wide as the device’s screen. This specific design guarantees adequate protection for the entire active area of the iPhone’s display. The curved edge design also allows almost all cases to fit your iPhone. The package contains an installation kit, including a screen-alignment frame, wet and dry cloths, and dust-removal stickers.

Moshi IonGlass Privacy Glass Screen Protector

While a bit on the expensive side, Moshi provides an extra dose of privacy with its atomically strengthened screen protector because it not only protects the glass from scratches and breaks but also safeguards on-screen content from surreptitious eyeballing. A private 50-degree viewing angle prevents snoops from seeing what’s on your screen. Up to 40% thinner than generic glass screen protectors, the Moshi has an oleophobic coating for easily wiping away fingerprints. This privacy screen protector is ideal for anyone who uses the iPhone on the street, as well as travelers and professionals who have to view sensitive information. Unlike typical screen protectors cut from flat sheets, the IonGlass is molded to perfectly fit your phone’s screen to provide edge-to-edge coverage.

Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protection for iPhone 11

Belkin’s ultra-thin anti-glare screen protector offers maximum protection and visibility. It cuts harsh reflections from sunlight and artificial lighting to facilitate viewing your screen comfortably, even in bright light. The protector’s thinness makes it light and preserves the sensitivity of the touchscreen. It not only prevents visual damage to keep your iPhone looking new, but it also preserves the touchscreen’s functionality, carries a 3H-hardness rating, and an anti-scratch coating.

iCarez Matte Screen Protector

This hard-coated scratch-proof screen protector comes in a three-pack. It has a hardness rating of 3H-4H and is easy to install and remove with no bubbles or residue. It is made of high definition transparency film with an antibacterial coating for maximum resolution on the iPhone’s Retina display. It maintains touch sensitivity and has cutouts on the front so as not to interfere with sensors.

Torras iPhone 11 Screen Protector

The Torras is an exceptionally thin covering of 0.25mm that allows for completely natural iPhone viewing and handling, including 3D Touch. It comes in a two-pack and features easy installation with bubble-free performance. Its 9H hardness rating and full coverage iPhone 11 tempered glass protect your iPhone 11 from scratches and drops.

Tethys Glass Screen Protector

Tethy’s tempered glass screen protector provides edge-to-edge protection for your iPhone against scratches, bumps, and drops. It has a clear, transparent screen with a 9H screen hardness rating, giving maximum coverage with front sensor protection. It fits with most cases except those with extremely raised edges such as battery cases. It is touchscreen accessible and gives full access to all buttons, functions, and face recognition. It comes in a three-pack with guidance frame, wet/dry wipes, user guide, dust removal/guide stickers.

Leadstar Privacy Screen Protector

If you want to safeguard your privacy from prying eyes, this screen protector is for you. The high definition, high-end material offers a private view of your screen and allows for Face ID recognition. It’s compatible with most cases on the market and is easy to install bubble free. It comes in a two-pack.

