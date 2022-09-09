The best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors

The iPhone 14 has landed, with its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display reinforced with Ceramic Shield glass. Despite its tough protection against drops and impact, you'll still want to invest in a screen protector to protect your phone screen from scratches, scuffs, and drops.

We've put together a list of the best iPhone 14 screen protectors currently available, including everything from ultra-protective tempered glass options to budget-friendly film protectors.

Speck ShieldView Glass Screen Protector

Pros Ultra-thin 0.33mm glass

9H scratch-resistance coating

Built-in Microban antimicrobial protection

Installation kit included Cons Only one protector in the box

If you're new to installing screen protectors, Speck's ShieldView Glass Screen Protector is just the ticket. This protector comes with a patented Goof Proof installation kit which includes a special glass adhesive and instructions to make installation a breeze. It's super-thin at just 0.33mm thick, made from tempered glass, and has a 9H scratch-resistance coating that also repels fingerprints and dust, leaving your screen looking crystal clear. There's built-in Microban antimicrobial protection too, reducing stain and odor-causing bacteria on your phone screen by up to 99%. The downside? There's only one screen protector in the box for the price, but it's still an excellent choice.

Speck ShieldView Glass Screen Protector

Whitestone Dome Glass EZ Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

Oleophobic coating repels fingerprints

Easy to install

Handy three-pack Cons Some reviews suggest application isn't as easy as expected

What's under $15, easy to install, and offers superb protection for your iPhone 14 screen? The Whitestone Dome EZ Glass Screen Protector. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, it keeps scratches and scuffs at bay, while an oleophobic coating repels dust and fingerprints so your screen stays clear. This screen protector is also shatter resistant and boasts high touch sensitivity, so you'll hardly even know it's there. You get three protectors in the box, so you can keep a couple as spares or share them with friends or family members.

Whitestone Dome Glass EZ Glass Screen Protector

Spigen EZ Fit Glas.tr Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

Comes with EZ fit tray for quick, easy installation

Oleophobic coating keeps fingerprints at bay

Box contains two protectors Cons Some reviews suggest it's not as easy to install as the name suggests

Spigen is a trusted name for phone protection, and that level of protection doesn't stop at phone cases. The EZ Fit Glas.tr Screen Protector is made from 9H hardness tempered glass, so it will protect your phone screen from scuffs, bumps, and drops. The oleophobic coating repels fingerprints, ensuring your screen stays crystal clear, and you get two protectors in the box, so you can share one with a friend or keep it as a spare, should you need it in the future. Spigen has included an EZ Fit installation tray that makes installation simple, plus cleaning wipes to prepare your screen for application.

Spigen EZ Fit Glas.tr Screen Protector

Totallee Screen Protector

Pros Edge-to-edge protection

Tempered glass construction

Compatible with Totallee cases

Comes with microfiber cloth, alcohol wipe, and full instructions Cons May not be compatible with other case brands

This tempered glass screen protector from Totallee is the perfect choice if you want edge-to-edge protection for your iPhone 14's screen. It feels just like your original phone screen, so you won't even know it's there, it's case-friendly with Totallee cases, and it comes with everything needed for an easy, bubble-free application, including a microfiber cloth, alcohol wipe, and full instructions. It may not be compatible with other case brands, though.

Totallee Screen Protector

amFilm Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Two-pack of protectors

Great for keeping your phone screen safe from prying eyes

9H hardness tempered glass

Includes auto alignment tray and installation accessories Cons You may need to turn up the brightness on your phone due to the tint

If you do business on your phone, make payments, or do anything else that means you want to keep your screen safe from prying eyes — and yes, keeping your winning Wordle tactics secret counts — then this privacy screen protector is a perfect choice. Once applied, you can only see your screen if you're viewing it head-on. From any other angle, it will appear blurry or blacked out.

This screen protector is made from 9H hardness tempered glass for drop and scratch protection, with an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints. In the box, you not only get two protectors but also everything needed for the perfect, hassle-free installation. That includes two auto-alignment trays and two installation accessory kits containing dust removal stickers and covers, wet wipes, and microfiber cloths. There's also a handy installation video to guide you through the application process. On the downside, the dark tint of this protector may mean you need to turn the brightness up on your phone, which isn't great news for battery life.

amFilm Privacy Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Film Screen Protector

Pros Handy two-pack

Affordable price

Doesn't affect touchscreen sensitivity Cons Tempered glass offers better drop protection

This is one of the more affordable screen protectors on our list, and it's also a great choice if you prefer a film protector to tempered glass. Olixar's film screen protector is made from scratch-resistant film that offers crystal clarity and won't affect touchscreen sensitivity. It's easy to apply thanks to the included screen cleaning cloth and application card, and you get two screen protectors in the pack, so you may never need to buy another one again. It is a film protector though, which means it won't offer as much drop protection as tempered glass options.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Two screen protectors in the pack

Affordable price for those on a budget

9H hardness tempered glass

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating Cons May not offer the best drop protection

Our pick for those on a budget is this two-pack of screen protectors from Supershieldz. Yours for under $10, these tempered glass protectors are 9H hardness rated, with 99.99% HD clarity and 2.5D rounded edges for comfort. Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings keep fingerprints and sweat at bay, so you can take your phone to the gym or on your run worry-free, and these screen protectors won't leave behind any residue once removed, either. For under $10, you'd be pushed to find a better option, though the low price does leave us wondering just how much drop protection these protectors really provide.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

InvisibleShield Glass XTR Screen Protector

Pros Reinforced with D30 material for toughness and durability

Antimicrobial treatment

Blue light filter

Optimized for gamers Cons More expensive than most screen protectors

InvisibleShield's most advanced screen protector, the InvisibleShield Glass XTR Protector, will set you back a whopping $60, but we think it's worth it. This tempered glass protector has been reinforced with layers of D30 material for extra toughness and durability. There's an antimicrobial treatment to keep bacteria and microbes to a minimum, edge-to-edge protection, and an Eyesafe blue light filter to prevent eye strain. This protector has also been optimized for gamers, with a nano coating that boosts touch sensitivity and reduces friction, great news if you like playing the latest fast-paced shooters on your phone. It comes with a handy installation kit to make application a breeze.

InvisibleShield Glass XTR Screen Protector

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Military grade drop protection

9H hardness tempered glass

Three protectors in the pack

Includes cleaning kits and alignment frame Cons Achieving bubble-free installation can be a challenge

The final protector on our list is this glass protector from ESR. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, it offers military-grade protection, with an oleophobic coating to keep smudges and fingerprints to a minimum. The ultra-clear glass means using Face ID is never an issue, and you get three protectors in the pack, plus three cleaning kits, an alignment frame for bubble-free installation, and full instructions.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

