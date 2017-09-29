Here are the 26 best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

There are multiple components to note when you first unpack an iPad, from the device itself and a power adapter to the user manual and a USB cable, but a keyboard isn’t one of them. The iPad’s functionality has grown since its initial inception in 2010, yet many users still find Apple’s tablet somewhat incomplete despite all the critical acclaim and the perpetually-swirling rumors.

As Apple’s signature tablet line outgrows its reputation for being simply a device to consume entertainment, there’s a growing need for a physical QWERTY iPad keyboard. Thankfully, there are tons of great keyboards designed to connect to your iPad via Bluetooth for increased mobile productivity.

We admit, finding the perfect keyboard can be exhausting, given the fact that most third-party keyboards are poorly designed or overly expensive, but there are some quality options if you know where to look. Here are our nominations for the iPad Keyboard Hall of Fame (if there is such a thing).

Best keyboards for the iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

Apple Smart Keyboard ($160) Apple’s own Smart Keyboard should be your first choice when it comes to the iPad Pro. It also doubles as a light iPad cover. If you have ever used the iPad cover from Apple, you know that it acts as a stand when you fold it. The Smart Keyboard works the same way. It uses the iPad’s Smart Connector to power itself. Just snap it into place and start typing. Buy one now from: Apple IVSO Keyboard Case ($32) The IVSO Keyboard Case is very affordable and will give you around 60 hours of continuous use on one charge. One of the main attractions here is the various positions that you can choose for the iPad. You can prop it up like a laptop to work, or you can position it at a convenient angle for drawing or sketching with your Apple Pencil. It comes in blue, black, purple, red, and many other colors. Buy one now from: Amazon Brydge 10.5 ($140) The Brydge 10.5 is a very high-end keyboard made of high-grade aluminum. The keyboard’s design blends in with the iPad perfectly. The single piece of aluminum is very thin. With the iPad attached it is only 0.5-inches thick. You can bend the hinge through 180 degrees to find the best viewing angle. The keys are backlit with three levels of brightness for easy typing in low light. The keys have 1.2mm of travel giving you a nice tactile typing experience. The keyboard also has a row of dedicated keys for iOS, so that you can do more without having to take your hands off the keyboard. Buy one now from: Brydge

Best keyboards for the 2017 iPad (9.7-inch)

Logitech Slim Folio Bluetooth keyboard ($100) This case keeps your iPad safe from bumps, scratches, and as a bonus, it’s also spill-resistant. The batteries are replaceable and have a lifespan of four years. The keys are designed to be responsive with 1.5mm travel. The keyboard has a row of dedicated iOS shortcut keys, so that you can change the volume, language, and more without taking your hands off the keyboard. Buy one now from: Amazon Logitech Favormates 7 Colors Backlit Keyboard ($56) This clamshell cover has 130 degrees of rotation so that you can find the perfect angle. As the name suggests, it has seven colors you can select for the keyboard backlighting, plus you can adjust the brightness for great nighttime typing. Your iPad’s auto wake/sleep function also works with this case, so that you don’t have to worry about burning through your battery life. This keyboard case has an aluminum build that is very sturdy. Buy one now from: Amazon Zagg Rugged Messenger Backlit Case ($100) Are you worried about dropping your iPad? Few cases will defend it against drops like this Zagg rugged case. This case is so strong it can protect your iPad from drops of up to 6.6 feet. It also has a built-in stand, so that you can position the iPad at a comfortable viewing angle. It not only has a backlight, but it offers a choice of seven colors to make typing easy in low-light conditions. Buy one now from: Amazon

