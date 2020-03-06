The best leather iPhone 11 cases for 2020

Your new iPhone 11 is among the most expensive smartphones available, and if you were willing to drop that kind of money on a smartphone, then you may be willing to fork over a little extra for an equally impressive premium leather case to protect and showcase it. While iPhone 11 cases come in many styles, colors, and materials, there’s nothing like leather to add a touch of sophistication and luxury to your phone. We picked out an assortment of the most stylish and highly rated leather iPhone cases. Oh, and if you just happened to buy the iPhone 11 Pro version, have a look at our leather case collection for that model.

SLG Design D8 Full Grain Leather Case

This delicately stylish flip folio case sports a sophisticated yet handcrafted look that protects your phone from bumps and shocks. The full-grain leather is thin and expertly dyed to its brilliant color and is naturally waterproof. The wallet case also has a handy card holder on the inside for cash and credit cards. None of these things will stop you from wirelessly charging your phone while it’s inside the case, which comes in Pink Rose, Navy Blue, and Etoff Cream.

ESR Premium Real Leather Case

The ESR case is made of ultra-thin, soft leather that looks richer over time, with natural variations that make each case unique. The case is lightweight with a soft microfiber inner lining that adds protection to your phone without adding bulk. The case’s raised edges around the camera and screen provide additional shield against scratches and impact.

Snakehive iPhone 11 Leather Case

You’re in for a treat with this Snakehive case, crafted with soft, velvety European Nubuck leather, which, generates a gorgeous patina finish as it ages. The leather case is hand-stitched with delicate detailing to match the case’s shade. The case is leather both inside and out — its interior is also made of smooth, soft leather that protects your screen from scratches and impact, drops, and damage. A secure rubber thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) holder secures your phone and acts as a shock absorber, ensuring your phone stays safe. The Snakehive case is designed with three credit card slots and a larger money slot on the inside. The leather cover allows access to all ports, including the charger and camera, when the case is closed. You can also use the case as a stand in landscape orientation for reading or watching videos.

Straps Premium Leather Case

If you’re used to toting your phone in your hand, a wrist strap can be quite convenient to ensure you do not lose concentration and risk dropping it. The Straps leather case has an artistic slim strap that makes carrying your phone a more pleasant experience. The thin, lightweight case is made of soft, high-quality leather that eventually develops a natural patina — with each case looking unique over time. An interior microfiber lining assists with additional protection and keeps your phone in pristine condition.

Shieldon iPhone 11 Case

As its name implies, the Shieldon iPhone 11 leather case has one major job: to shield your iPhone 11 from drops, impact, and damage. The top layer is made from genuine cowhide leather, giving it a durable but soft and natural feel, coupled with an interior TPU shell. The case is designed with a raised edge around the camera to protect the glass from dirt and scratches, three card slots and a side pocket for money and additional cards, and a magnetic clasp to securely store your phone and valuables. Its precise cutouts for the speakers, camera, and other ports allow access to your phone’s functions. The card slots are designed with RFID-shielding technology to block RFID signals and protect your information. The case also features a kickstand for hands-free viewing in the landscape position. It comes in seven deep, jeweled colors.

Ocase iPhone 11 Case

The Ocase is a hand-crafted, durable leather iPhone case that conveniently doubles as a stand to let you tote around your phone in style and set it up anywhere for hands-free reading or video viewing. The wallet case has three card slots and a side pocket for money or credit cards. The magnetic closure provides a secure, reliable lock that keeps the case closed to avoid dents, scratches, and damage, while making it easy to insert or remove your phone from its shockproof, water-resistant enclosure. It comes in an assortment of stylish colors including black, blue, brown, burgundy, pink, gray, and green.

