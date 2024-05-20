 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Memorial Day smartwatch deals: Garmin, Apple Watch & more

By

If you’re starting out on a fitness journey, having a smartwatch can be a big benefit to keeping you motivated and tracking your progress. Even if it’s not about fitness, a smartwatch can be a great utility that will help you avoid pulling out your phone and getting distracted constantly. While a lot of the best smartwatches tend to be quite expensive, there are some excellent early Memorial Day deals you can take advantage of to help save you an extra bit of money. That said, if you don’t quite find what you’re looking for here, be sure to check out these other excellent smartwatch deals.

Best Fitbit Memorial Day Deals

new fitbit luxe watch
Fitbit / Fitbit

Ever since Fitbit was bought out by Google, there has been a boom in the variety of smartwatches you can get from the brand, and it’s a good option if you’re specifically looking for something more fitness-related. Luckily, there are quite a few great Fitbit deals you can take advantage of across the board, whether you want something budget-oriented or something fancy.

  • Fitbit Inspire 2  —
  • Fitbit Luxe —
  • Fitbit Smart Watch Versa 3 (Refurbished) —
  • Fitbit Charge 6 –
  • Fitbit Versa LITE Edition —
  • Fitbit Versa 4 —

    [/cc-link

Best Apple Watch Memorial Day Deals

[caption id="attachment_3579290" align="alignnone"]A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 9.[/caption]

Related

Apple makes some of the best tech on the market, including its Apple Watch lineup. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great deals on Apple Watches at the moment, except for the Apple Watch SE 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9, but we have found quite a few solid refurbished deals. While it’s not ideal going for a refurbished Apple Watch, all of these below are Geek Squad Certified from Best Buy and come with a 90-day warranty.

  • Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) — [cc-link url="https://www.bestbuy.com/site/geek-squad-certified-refurbished-apple-watch-series-6-gps-44mm-aluminum-case-with-deep-navy-sport-band-blue/6519416.p?skuId=6519416" merchant="5fb6eb91a229dd001772db44" type="textlink" align="default" cta="$140, was $429"]
  • Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) (GPS, 40mm) —
  • Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 7  (GPS, 45mm)
  • Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm) —

Best Garmin Watch Memorial Day Deals

Four Garmin Forerunner 165 watches on a branch.
Garmin

Garmin is another brand that’s more a fitness watch than a smartwatch, and has some great options specifically for runners and people who like to hike quite a lot. Most Garmin watches come with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support, so you have pretty solid coverage; plus, they tend to have excellent battery lives to boot.

  • Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch (45mm) —
  • Garmin Vívoactive 5 (42mm) —
  • Garmin Forerunner 255 (46mm) —
  • Garmin Instinct 2 Solar (45mm) —
  • Garmin Venu 3S (41mm) —
  • Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar (47mm) —
  • Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) (47mm) —
  • Garmin Enduro 2 (51mm) —
  • Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition (51mm) —

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Memorial Day Deals

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung is one of the few companies out there that can directly compete with Apple in the smartwatch market, especially given its similar ecosystem. Of course, if you already own a Samsung phone, then going for a Samsung smartwatch is a no-brainer, and these early Memorial Day deals below should net you a great smartwatch for a solid price.

  • Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Cellular, 46mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (Cellular, 40mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (GPS, 40mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (GPS + Cellular, 44m) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS, 45mm) —
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

While there are a lot of great foldable flip phones that you can grab, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best folding phones on the market right now. It has excellent performance, some of the best cameras on any Samsung device, and the overall build quality makes it feel luxurious. Of course, all this quality comes at quite a premium, and with a device that can cost over $1,000, depending on which model you want to grab, you'll want to snag a deal on it. That's why we've gone out and found some of our favorite Samsung Galaxy deals out there, either as a direct discount or through trade-in deals for both locked and unlocked models of the phone. Be sure to compare these with the similar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and non-folding Samsung Galaxy S24 deals.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you're trading in but it's useful if you prefer to go direct.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy deals: S24, Buds, Watches and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 4's Cover Screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy lineup is made up of several different types of devices, and if you’re in the market for some savings, you’ll often find Samsung Galaxy tech among the best headphone deals, the best smartwatch deals, the best tablet deals, and the best phone deals. With so many different devices among the Galaxy lineup, and with so many Samsung Galaxy deals out there for the picking, we rounded up what we feel are the best Samsung Galaxy deals to shop right now. Reading onward you’ll find discounts on some of the best tablets, best smartwatches, and best wireless earbuds the Samsung Galaxy lineup has to offer, as well as some impressive discounts on Galaxy phones.

If you're looking for a specific type of Galaxy tech, check out Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy Flip deals, Samsung Galaxy Fold deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and Samsung tablet deals.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 -- $97, was $150

Read more
Best iPhone deals: Save on iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max and more
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.

The Apple iPhone is one of the most popular phone lineups on the planet, and it often places models at the top of the best phones. Its popularity can make iPhone deals difficult to find, but there are quite a few out there right now. Among them are iPhone SE deals, iPhone 14 deals, and even iPhone 15 deals, which is Apple’s most recent iPhone release. We’ve tracked down all of the best iPhone deals you can shop right now, so scroll onward if you’re looking for some great phone deals and Apple is your brand. You’ll find all of the details on how to save on an iPhone, as well as some details on which iPhone model may be right for you.
iPhone 15 128GB (AT&T) — $730, was $830 (plus up to $700 trade-in savings)

The Apple iPhone 15 finally brings with it Dynamic Island which we’ve only previously seen on the Pro range. It’s a real game changer at times and is very convenient. Alongside that, the Apple iPhone 15 has the Ceramic Shield front to keep it more protected while its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display promises to be up to two times brighter than the iPhone 14 in the sun. There’s also a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto lens to help you take great shots. The A16 Bionic chip has plenty of processing power to aid with software adjustments.

Read more