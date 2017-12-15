Text up a storm with the best messaging apps for iOS and Android

Let’s face it, our most-used PCs are smartphones. As our dependence on mobile technology grows, so does the need for constant and instant communication with our family, friends, and even work colleagues. Messaging apps have grown to provide rich services and interaction with others, from free text messaging, to voice and video calling, and even photo and file sharing with the added benefit of encryption. Here are some of the best messaging apps you will find on both Android and iOS.

Are you confused by all of Google’s chat clients? We explain all of Google’s different chatting apps. If you’re primarily looking for the best apps for video chatting, then take a look at our top three choices.

WhatsApp

One of the most used messaging apps in the world, Whatsapp is very easy to set up and it’s free. You can chat, and share things like your location, photos, documents, and contacts. You can also make video and voice calls. The set up requires you to grant it access to your contacts, so it can automatically populate your contact list. One of the things that is so attractive about this app, other than its massive popularity, is the addition of end-to-end encryption for privacy and security. It also supports GIFs and Snapchat-like editing features for fun. Download now for: Android iOS

Facebook Messenger

Facebook has its own separate messaging app that makes it very convenient to chat with friends and family. It will automatically populate your contacts, but you can also add a contact, or allow someone to add you as a contact, by scanning a unique code. There are plenty of free stickers and you can send GIFs. The video and voice calling is clear and very reliable. On Android, the “Chat Heads” feature allows you to keep a chat icon floating on top of your screen, which is very convenient. You can even start a secret conversation which is end-to-end encrypted conversations. Download now for: Android iOS

Line

Line is a very popular app, especially in Asia, with more than 600 million users. This app is feature rich. It combines a timeline similar to Facebook, where you can post and your friends can comment on your posts, in addition to having all the standard features of a messaging app. Calls to landlines, and Line to Line free video or voice calls are available. There’s also a very healthy store of stickers packed with Line characters that are famous in Asia. Group chat allows for chats of up to 200 participants. You can, similar to Twitter, follow artists and brands on Line. It also allows the user to set up albums and share them with friends. Recently, Line introduced encryption to chats as well. Download now for: Android iOS

Viber

This is a very popular app that will automatically add your contacts. It allows for text messaging, as well as sending stickers and emoticons, making video and voice calls, and of course sharing your favorite photos. Color-coded encrypted messaging is also available. Viber Out is a feature that allows you to make international and domestic calls at low rates. Viber to Viber calls are always free. Download now for: Android iOS

Hangouts

Google Hangouts is available on all Android devices and can be set as the default messaging app. It’s also available on iOS, and you can use it on your PC or laptop. This makes it an ideal way to chat with friends and family. Needless to say, the app requires you to have a Google account, and it allows you to share photos, GIFs, make video calls, and also make group calls. This app is very popular, partly because you can use it on your desktop, as well as your mobile devices. Download now for: Android iOS

Google Allo

Allo is the newest chat app from Google. The main attraction is Google’s new Assistant feature. Allo makes it possible for iOS users to enjoy Google Assistant. It offers typical features such as photo sharing, emojis, and stickers, but the main feature is Assistant. You can have a conversation with Google’s Assistant, and it functions in a similar way to Siri or Cortana. Download now for: Android iOS

WeChat

WeChat is the most popular app in China with over 700 million users. It offers the usual messaging app features like photo sharing, or video and voice calls. But with WeChat you also get features like “Friend Radar,” “People Nearby,” and “Shake” to help you find friends who are near you. This app is available for Android Wear and Apple Watch, too. Download now for: Android iOS

IM+

For people with accounts on every service, IM+ may be the solution. This app allows you to send and receive instant messages from a wide variety of services. If you have accounts with Google, AIM, Twitter, ICQ, Yahoo, Facebook, Live, and more, you can add them all to IM+ and chat with just one app. If you’re still relying on older messaging apps, or have many lingering accounts that aren’t WhatsApp or Line, then you can aggregate them all in IM+ and simplify your life. Download now for: Android iOS

Signal

Signal, from Open Whisper System, is one of the most highly recommended apps when it comes to chat encryption and security. This app has military-grade encryption for all your messaging and voice calls. It supports sending texts, voice calls, group messages, and sending media attachments. Edward Snowden famously recommended this app, which makes it a top pick for people who are looking for security, first and foremost. Download now for: Android iOS