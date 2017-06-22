Here are the best Moto E4 Plus cases to keep your phone blemish-free

If you followed the advice of our Moto E4 review, you’re either buying a Moto E4 or getting ready to grab to the E4 Plus when it’s out later this summer. It can be tricky to find the right accessories, especially ones that that are worth the money. Sometimes there aren’t many to choose from, or there are only a few that suit your specific preferences. If you’re dealing with this particular dilemma, don’t fret — we’re here to make your life easier.

Compared to Moto Z Force cases, there’s a relatively small selection right now, but there’s bound to be something for you, whether you’re a fan of wallet style cases, ones with a snug fit, or those that let you to stand the phone up.

C&U Ultra Slim TPU Bumper ($8) C&U’s case is of a simple design that’s best enjoyed by Moto E4 Plus owners who want a case that offers standard protection without covering up the phone’s aesthetic; the back of the case is completely clear to show off the E4 Plus’ design. If going completely transparent isn’t your style, you can add a bit of color to the surrounding edges if you get the black bumper variant. Accurate cut-outs for various ports, buttons, and the camera are present, and it’s at an affordable asking price for a case from a manufacturer that may not be as well known as brands like Spigen and OtterBox. Buy one now from: Amazon

J&D Shock Resistant TPU Slim Case ($8) J&D has made cases for other smartphones in the past that are cheap, minimalist, and effective, and their TPU slim case for the Moto E4 Plus has those same qualities. Unlike C&U’s case above, this case only comes in black, and is meant to shield your phone from the outside world. As the name implies, it’s made using a TPU material, resulting in a comfortable-feeling case that provides a little more grip during use, and is capable of handling your everyday drops and minor impacts. The case will only fit the Moto E4 Plus, so expect all cut-outs to be exactly where they’re supposed to be. Buy one now from: Amazon

Circlemall Hybrid Shockproof Case ($9) The main reason a lot of people buy protective cases is so they don’t have to deal with their phone being permanently damaged until it’s repaired or replaced. E4 Plus owners who have this fear should look no further than this hybrid case from Circlemall, which comes ready and willing to defend your investment from just about anything that could harm it. Judging by the look alone, you can tell this case is equipped to take on impacts with stairs, pavement, or hardwood floors, due to the combination of a hard outer shell and a soft silicone inner bumper. The assembled case forms a tight fit around the phone preventing it from moving around or flying out upon impact. Cut-outs keep the ports and camera far away from any surface it comes into contact with, and buttons are covered by the same silicone protecting the rest of the case, so you’ll never have to worry about them being chipped or dented. Lastly, the package comes with a tempered glass screen protector. Buy one now from: Amazon

NagaBee Heavy Duty Defender Case ($9) NagaBee has taken the same approach as Circlemall when it comes to creating cases that focus on protection, using a hybrid design composed of a hard outer shell that fits onto the back of a softer rubber case. The smooth outer shell reduces scratching and chipping, and the flexible inner layer absorbs shock. The buttons are also covered by the aforementioned inner rubber layer, and they’re labeled so you’ll always know which buttons you’re pushing. Available in both rose gold and black, you can apply this case knowing it won’t make your slim smartphone uncomfortably large, and it comes with a 7-day money back guarantee on top of a 30-day warranty. Buy one now from: Amazon