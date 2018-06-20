Keep up-to-date with the best news apps on iPhone and Android

It used to be that getting access to the news would involve going out of your way to do so. However, with the advent of the smartphone, there are a million and one ways to keep abreast with even the most obscure of news sources. That’s a good thing and a bad thing, and if you’re looking to finetune your exposure, a news app is a must. But which are really worth your time? We took a look at the best news apps available on both iOS and Android and picked out our favorites. If you’re looking for a newsworthy companion app, find one that works well for you.

Even with a good news app, most are unlikely to have time to read all of those news stories at once, so make sure you check out our picks for the best read-it-later apps too.

Apple News Apple News comes preloaded on every iOS device, and like most of Apple’s apps, it remains unavailable on Android platforms. The News app places a big focus on images and quick-loading videos, and publications such as The New York Times and National Geographic have partnered with the company to make their content readily available. Users are also able to follow trends or individual topics, ranging from politics to niche topics. Read more here: Apple

Google News Google News is the replacement for Google Play Newsstand, and it’s every bit as polished and smooth as you might expect. Google pulls news sources from all across the world, so you’ll probably be able to find your favorite sites and publications. The app can set up a daily briefing to give you the most important stories of the day, or you can tap Full Coverage to get everything without Google’s curation. You can also save a story or download specific publications for reading later. With an inbuilt recommendation system, Google claims that Google News will get better and more in tune with your interests the more you use it. Download now from: iOS Android

AP Mobile Associated Press covers news from all around the world, with a huge team of dedicated reporters that focus on all manners of topics and trends. The service’s companion app comes free of the usual glitz and glam that other news services offer, but for people who enjoy getting the facts and little else, it’s a useful resource. Download now from: iOS Android

BBC News The BBC is a universally respected worldwide news organization dedicated to keeping you up to date on the latest topics and news stories. Unlike some other news sources, the BBC News app isn’t afraid to offer a bit more fun with its articles, and it also comes with a live-streaming news channel that’s baked directly into the app. If you opt-in, you’ll be alerted any time the app deems breaking news to be urgent enough to warrant your attention, making it a fantastic way to keep up-to-date. Download now from: iOS Android

CNN News CNN was the first 24-hour cable news channel, and its official app functions as a condensed version of the site. It offers a wide variety of articles, primarily with a focus on U.S. audiences, as well as a bunch of original CNN content that you can’t watch anywhere else. Video also plays a large part of the coverage on CNN, so fans of video news should find a lot to love here. Download now from: iOS Android

Appy Geek It’s highly likely that you’re here because you love tech — and you’re certainly not alone there. Appy Geek exists in that particular niche, offering tech-based articles pulled from websites and publications from around the world. You can opt in to receive a daily digest, or simply swipe through the app every morning to get your fill. It also has a series of useful widgets so you can see news at a glance on your homepage — and if you’re into gaming in particular, there’s an Appy Gamer spinoff app, too. Download now from: iOS Android

BuzzFeed and BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed took the world by storm with its viral listicles and other fun content, then it went on to make waves with some seriously quality journalism. The app consolidates everything in one place and allows you to customize the types of articles you see to suit your tastes. You can browse the menu to view quizzes, see what’s trending, or browse the news if you want to further hone your search. If you’re not into the more whimsical content it offers, then BuzzFeed also has a specific news app. Download now from: iOS Android

SmartNews The name is a little grandiose, but SmartNews has the brawn to back it up. The app analyzes trending stories and categorizes them, ensuring that you’re always able to look at the news you want. It aims to give you the news in one minute, and it does that well, with a clutter-free and easy to browse interface and an algorithm that’s good at digging up fresh content you’ll actually want to read. Download now from: iOS Android

Feedly The death of Google Reader was a tragedy for a lot of avid users, but it was a blessing for Feedly. The news aggregator noticed a huge wave of new users within weeks of Google Reader’s shutdown, and has since improved its mobile service to make it easier to save, read, and bookmark articles. You can select multiple publications from Feedly’s search board, sort them into topics, and save articles for later viewing with bookmarks. Download now from: iOS Android

Flipboard Flipboard created a new type of reading experience on mobile, and is focused on engaging the reader with the most exciting stories of the day using a magazine-style aesthetic that begs you to just keep flipping. Hundreds of publications are available on the news reader, and Flipboard offers a generous number of topics. So, whether you’re broadly into technology, or want to know the latest Star Wars news, Flipboard has you covered. Download now from: iOS Android

Reddit It might not be the most usual way to keep up with news, but it’s rare that a major global event goes unnoticed on Reddit. Reddit finally launched an official app in 2016, and it quickly became one of the best ways to experience Reddit on Android and iOS. Reddit is a great way to keep up with the latest news through various subreddits — Android news would be submitted to /r/Android, for instance — and users upvote popular content and comment on it. Download now from: iOS Android