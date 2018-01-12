Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Digital Trends’ mobile team shares its picks…

Digital Trends’ mobile team shares its picks for best tech of CES 2018

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Packing 1,024 LEDs into one headlight is smart, but not legal (yet)
When you're done riding the S1 ebike, fold it up and pop it in your backpack
Polk Audio's Alexa-enabled soundbar could be your smart home centerpiece
Ethereal Machines' Halo takes 3D printing to a new dimension, literally
From car tech to micro drones, we discuss our top products at CES 2018
The best mobile accessories at CES 2018, from skin scanners to selfie drones
I played ping pong against a giant robot, and it was awesome
The 3DRudder makes your virtual reality experience a bit more hands-off
It's not just more of Alexa! All the big smart home trends from CES 2018
EV for one, please. Electra Meccanica Solo gets you off gas for $15,500
The good, the bad, and the crazy: The coolest phone cases at CES 2018
Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S9
From Belkin to iOttie, these are the best wireless chargers at CES 2018
Displaylink is ready to make wireless virtual reality setups, well, a reality
Security firm Ring shows how it's moving beyond the doorbell at CES 2018

Though CES isn’t quite as big deal in the world of mobile devices as the annual Mobile World Congress conference, which occurs at the end of February in Barcelona this year, there was still a vast assortment of interesting mobile products to check out this week in Las Vegas. That was especially true when it came to peripherals like wearables.

From the drama surrounding a rumored brand partnership between Huawei and AT&T to the first working example of an in-display fingerprint sensor that we’ve seen, there was plenty to keep section editor Julian Chokkattu and associate editor Andy Boxall busy this week. Chokkattu and Boxall sat down at the Digital Trends booth to discuss the most interesting technology they saw at this years conference, sharing their insights into how and why each new piece of mobile technology will influence the direction of mobile phones in 2018.

“What the underglass fingerprint sensor means in terms of the general trends of this year is that it allows for more of a bezel-less design,” said Chokkattu of the new touch technology, which his team chose for their Top Tech of CES award in 2018, “This is going to change smartphone design, I think.”

In addition to their top tech pick, the duo spent some time discussing the latest phones from Blackberry and Sony — noting in particular that Sony’s latest entry-level and midtier mobile devices will finally have unlocked fingerprint sensors in the United States, which is something that the company has never done on previous phones, despite the fact that the sensor was installed on the device and usable in other countries.

Check out the full conversation with our mobile editors above, and be sure to read their roundup articles on the best mobile accessories of CES 2018, as well as the best overall technology that we saw in Las Vegas this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: best of ces, best of ces 2018, ces2018, Mobile, Mobile
Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time