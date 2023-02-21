 Skip to main content
The best OnePlus 11 screen protectors: our 5 favorite ones

Mark Jansen
By

The OnePlus 11 is an amazing smartphone with a big and beautiful display, enough power to run a desktop computer, and a strong and capable camera. It rivals phones that cost $1,000, so it's pretty incredible that it costs just $699. But even at that bargain price, you're going to want to keep your new smartphone safe.

While investing in a protective case is always a good idea, we heavily recommend also getting a screen protector. Your display is the way you access all that power, and dirt, chips, and cracks can really mar that experience. Don't let it; get a good screen protector that helps keep your device safe, sound, and as well protected from damage as you can. Here are some of the best OnePlus 11 screen protectors you can buy right now.

*Want to complete your protection? Check out our list of the best OnePlus 11 cases too.

The IQShield film screen protector on a blank background.

IQ Shield Smart Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

Best film screen protector for OnePlus 11

Pros
  • Good protection against scratches and dirt
  • Resistant against yellowing
  • Twin pack at a good price
Cons
  • Not as protective against drops

IQ Shield is one of those names you might recognize, and that's because it's made consistently good screen protectors for a wide range of devices. As such, it's one of the best places to start.

IQ Shield says this protector is classified as a "smart film," meaning it blends seamlessly into your display once applied. It seems to hold up to this boast, providing excellent responsiveness and protection while not adding much bulk. It's a good price, and since it's a twin pack, you have a spare protector in case of accidents. While it won't be as protective as a tempered glass protector, it's still excellent if you want something thin.

The Olixar screen protector on a blank background.

Olixar Tempered Glass Curved Screen Protector

Best glass screen protector for OnePlus 11

Pros
  • Tough tempered glass
  • Thinner than most glass screen protectors
  • 95% light penetration
Cons
  • Only a single pack

Tempered glass is the way to go if you want as much protection as you can get, but it tends to come with the downside that it does add a relatively thick layer of glass to your phone, reducing visibility and responsiveness. Not so with the Olixar glass protector.

It measures just 0.26mm, making it slightly thinner than most other glass protectors, so it helps to retain a lot of your screen's responsiveness and clarity. It's still protective though, and the tempered glass will protect your OnePlus 11 from scratches, dirt, and even minor drops and bumps. It's a great choice if you want the protection of glass, with the thinness of film, but it is expensive when you consider this is only a single pack.

The Skinomi screen protector on a blank background.

Skinomi Matte Anti-Glare Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

Best antiglare screen protector for OnePlus 11

Pros
  • Matte coating to reduce glare
  • Good protection against scratches and dirt
  • Twin pack
Cons
  • Not as protective as a glass protector

The OnePlus 11 isn't tough to see in bright sunlight by any means, but if you find yourself squinting at your screen more than you'd like, you might want to invest in a screen protector that helps to cut out that reflective glare. Skinomi's antiglare protectors have a matte coating that helps to reduce glare from strong sunlight without cutting down on your device's visibility.

In terms of protection, you're not going to find the tough protection of glass here, but it's no slouch. The film will resist dirt, smears, and scratches, and it has self-healing and anti-yellowing properties too, so you shouldn't need to replace it. But in case you do, there's a second protector in the pack. It's great value option for those who suffer from glare.

The Gobukee triple pack on a blank background.

Gobukee 3D Glass Screen Protector — Triple Pack

Best value screen protector for OnePlus 11

Pros
  • 9H hardened glass
  • Oleophobic coating
  • Triple pack provides lots of value
Cons
  • Not as thin as film

Tempered glass protectors are strong, but they can break. A particularly big bump or drop can shatter glass, and while it usually means your display is spared the break, it leaves you without your screen protector. Gobukee's triple pack means you can quickly put a new glass protector back on your phone, keeping it safe from any more bumps or drops.

The oleophobic coating means it'll resist fingerprints and water, as well as protect against scratches and bumps. The protective qualities of glass are also a small downside, of course. It's thicker than film, so it will add bulk to your device and may reduce responsiveness slightly. But a small reduction is worth the protection it offers, especially at this triple pack's value.

The SuperShieldz screen protector on a blank background.

SuperShieldz High Definition Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

Best simple screen protector for OnePlus 11

Pros
  • Thin and clear
  • Easy to apply
  • Protects against dust and scratches
Cons
  • Won't protect much against drops

Sometimes you want something simple, with no frills. SuperShieldz offers exactly that. This dual pack of film screen protectors is a slim and lightweight way to add screen protection to your OnePlus 11. Te thin film will help to protect again dirt, greasy smears, and scratches.

Sure, it won't protect against drops and cracks in the same way a glass screen protector would, but because it's film, it also offers excellent clarity and touch-sensitivity. It's easy to apply to your screen,has an excellent price, and comes with a second protector in the box too.

