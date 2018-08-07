These are the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors to keep your phone pristine

The OnePlus 6 is perhaps the best midrange phone of 2018. With power that rivals the most expensive phones available, a gorgeous design, and some stunning cameras, there’s never been a better phone to be deemed “the flagship killer.”

But with all a flagship’s power and style come certain weaknesses. A large, bezel-less screen is impressive, but it also presents a larger target that may shatter or crack. Keep it safe and damage-free with the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors.

Official OnePlus 3D Screen Protector ($20) If you’re looking to protect your OnePlus 6, then who better to advise you on protection than the phone’s own manufacturer? This screen protector is made from tempered glass, and has been CNC engraved and fused to provide perfect edge-to-edge protection for your phone’s display. The surface has a hardness rating of 9H, and comes with anti-scratch properties and an oleophobic coating that helps to keep fingerprints from spoiling your view. It’s not hard to attach either, with OnePlus supplying a case to ensure perfect alignment, cleaning tools, and even a squeegee to squeeze all air out from beneath the protector. There is even a video to guide you. Buy it now from: OnePlus

GadgetShieldz Full Body Screen Protector ($10) We’ve written a list of the best OnePlus 6 cases to complete your protection, but what if you’re really not a fan of cases? Check out this screen protector from GadgetShieldz which protects not only your screen but the back and sides of your phone, too. It’s made from flexible but durable film bolstered with nano polymers for self-healing properties. This flexibility means that the protector can bend to adapt to the curves of your device and leave no surface uncovered. The film adds grip to the slippery glass of your OnePlus 6 without feeling tacky, and since it’s only 0.2mm thick it doesn’t add any extra bulk to your slim phone either. It won’t protect as much as a glass protector, but it’s better than nothing. Buy it now from: GadgetShieldz

Poetic Screen Protector ($8) Poetic make great, tough, rugged cases that can take a blow well and come back for more — so you can be sure that Poetic’s screen protector can do the same. It’s made from 9H hardness tempered glass with anti-chip tech that curves the screen protector into your phone’s body for full protection. It’s resistant to impacts, dust, and fingerprints, while still being extremely thin at just 0.3-mm thick. It’s easy to apply, super-transparent, and doesn’t impact your display’s touchscreen sensitivity. Best of all, it’s extremely cheap when compared to other tempered glass screen protectors. Buy it now from: Poetic Amazon

IQShield Liquid Shield Screen Protector ($8) Another tough and flexible film screen protector, this option from IQShield conforms to the curves of your device, helping to protect it from scratches and other damage. It doesn’t protect all of your device and it’s not going to be as protective against drops as tempered glass, but it should still hold up well thanks to its layered construction. The Liquid Shield is formed from four layers, including an anti-yellowing UV layer, a tough protective layer, and a fully adhesive bottom layer. It’s almost completely invisible to the eye, doesn’t leave any residue on your screen after its done its job, and best of all, it’s cheap. Buy it now from: IQShield Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector ($14) As soon as anyone starts throwing military terms around, you know you’ve probably got a winner on your hands. This screen protector is made from a flexible and tough film that was apparently created to coat military helicopter blades. According to ArmorSuit, it protects against sand, impact damage, and comes with self-healing properties. It’s treated with an anti-yellowing coating, which helps to stop your protector aging badly. It should be a perfect fit too, as it uses a wet installation method that puts a layer between the screen protector and the display, ensuring a close fit and great touchscreen sensitivity. It’s not as tough as glass, but it’s good enough to see your phone through a good few bashes. Buy it now from: ArmorSuit Amazon

Olixar Glass Screen Protector ($15) Olixar is an up-and-coming name in mobile accessories, and you might have come across its cases in some form or another. But it also brings some great screen protectors to the table. This screen protector is made from hardened tempered glass that should protect your display from blows that would otherwise shatter your screen. If the worst should happen and the protector breaks, then the anti-shatter film beneath will stop it from coming apart and lancing into your fingers. It’s hard and clear, and has an easy installation method with little risk of bubbling underneath the glass. It’s also super-thin at just 0.26mm thick. This is good protection at an attractive price. Buy it now from: Mobile Fun Amazon

RhinoShield Impact Protection Screen Protector ($25) Most film screen protectors aren’t great against impacts, since flexible film just isn’t as tough as tempered glass. RhinoShield claims that its screen protector is different, and says it can guard against hammer blows and take five-times more impact energy than the Gorilla Glass 5 on the OnePlus 6’s display. We can’t back that claim up, and don’t recommend you try it either — but even if it isn’t true, it’s unlikely to be any worse than other film protectors in the same class. It’s strong, resistant to smudges, dirt, and fingerprints, and it’s also compatible with a bunch of cases, as well as being as thin as three sheets of printer paper. Buy it now from: RhinoShield Amazon