Digital Trends
Mobile

The best OnePlus 6 screen protectors

These are the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors to keep your phone pristine

Mark Jansen
By
oneplus 6 hands on pocket
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The OnePlus 6 is perhaps the best midrange phone of 2018. With power that rivals the most expensive phones available, a gorgeous design, and some stunning cameras, there’s never been a better phone to be deemed “the flagship killer.”

But with all a flagship’s power and style come certain weaknesses. A large, bezel-less screen is impressive, but it also presents a larger target that may shatter or crack. Keep it safe and damage-free with the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors.

Official OnePlus 3D Screen Protector ($20)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors official

If you’re looking to protect your OnePlus 6, then who better to advise you on protection than the phone’s own manufacturer? This screen protector is made from tempered glass, and has been CNC engraved and fused to provide perfect edge-to-edge protection for your phone’s display. The surface has a hardness rating of 9H, and comes with anti-scratch properties and an oleophobic coating that helps to keep fingerprints from spoiling your view. It’s not hard to attach either, with OnePlus supplying a case to ensure perfect alignment, cleaning tools, and even a squeegee to squeeze all air out from beneath the protector. There is even a video to guide you.

Buy it now from:

OnePlus

GadgetShieldz Full Body Screen Protector ($10)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors gadgetshieldz

We’ve written a list of the best OnePlus 6 cases to complete your protection, but what if you’re really not a fan of cases? Check out this screen protector from GadgetShieldz which protects not only your screen but the back and sides of your phone, too. It’s made from flexible but durable film bolstered with nano polymers for self-healing properties. This flexibility means that the protector can bend to adapt to the curves of your device and leave no surface uncovered. The film adds grip to the slippery glass of your OnePlus 6 without feeling tacky, and since it’s only 0.2mm thick it doesn’t add any extra bulk to your slim phone either. It won’t protect as much as a glass protector, but it’s better than nothing.

Buy it now from:

GadgetShieldz

Poetic Screen Protector ($8)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors poetic

Poetic make great, tough, rugged cases that can take a blow well and come back for more — so you can be sure that Poetic’s screen protector can do the same. It’s made from 9H hardness tempered glass with anti-chip tech that curves the screen protector into your phone’s body for full protection. It’s resistant to impacts, dust, and fingerprints, while still being extremely thin at just 0.3-mm thick. It’s easy to apply, super-transparent, and doesn’t impact your display’s touchscreen sensitivity. Best of all, it’s extremely cheap when compared to other tempered glass screen protectors.

Buy it now from:

Poetic Amazon

IQShield Liquid Shield Screen Protector ($8)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors iq shield

Another tough and flexible film screen protector, this option from IQShield conforms to the curves of your device, helping to protect it from scratches and other damage. It doesn’t protect all of your device and it’s not going to be as protective against drops as tempered glass, but it should still hold up well thanks to its layered construction. The Liquid Shield is formed from four layers, including an anti-yellowing UV layer, a tough protective layer, and a fully adhesive bottom layer. It’s almost completely invisible to the eye, doesn’t leave any residue on your screen after its done its job, and best of all, it’s cheap.

Buy it now from:

IQShield Amazon

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector ($14)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors armorsuit

As soon as anyone starts throwing military terms around, you know you’ve probably got a winner on your hands. This screen protector is made from a flexible and tough film that was apparently created to coat military helicopter blades. According to ArmorSuit, it protects against sand, impact damage, and comes with self-healing properties. It’s treated with an anti-yellowing coating, which helps to stop your protector aging badly. It should be a perfect fit too, as it uses a wet installation method that puts a layer between the screen protector and the display, ensuring a close fit and great touchscreen sensitivity. It’s not as tough as glass, but it’s good enough to see your phone through a good few bashes.

Buy it now from:

ArmorSuit Amazon

Olixar Glass Screen Protector ($15)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors olixar

Olixar is an up-and-coming name in mobile accessories, and you might have come across its cases in some form or another. But it also brings some great screen protectors to the table. This screen protector is made from hardened tempered glass that should protect your display from blows that would otherwise shatter your screen. If the worst should happen and the protector breaks, then the anti-shatter film beneath will stop it from coming apart and lancing into your fingers. It’s hard and clear, and has an easy installation method with little risk of bubbling underneath the glass. It’s also super-thin at just 0.26mm thick. This is good protection at an attractive price.

Buy it now from:

Mobile Fun Amazon

RhinoShield Impact Protection Screen Protector ($25)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors rhinoshield

Most film screen protectors aren’t great against impacts, since flexible film just isn’t as tough as tempered glass. RhinoShield claims that its screen protector is different, and says it can guard against hammer blows and take five-times more impact energy than the Gorilla Glass 5 on the OnePlus 6’s display. We can’t back that claim up, and don’t recommend you try it either — but even if it isn’t true, it’s unlikely to be any worse than other film protectors in the same class. It’s strong, resistant to smudges, dirt, and fingerprints, and it’s also compatible with a bunch of cases, as well as being as thin as three sheets of printer paper.

Buy it now from:

RhinoShield Amazon

Ringke Invisible Defender Full Coverage Protector – Triple Pack ($12)

best oneplus 6 screen protectors ringke

There aren’t too many screen protectors that protect more than just the screen, but Ringke’s Invisible Defender is one of the few that does. This film screen protector features two wings that wrap around the sides of your phone and to the back, keeping all those exposed areas under wraps. It’s a great protector to combine with a good protective case for all-around protection, and the self-healing film should mean that your phone’s display stays clear and unscratched. Ringke warns that some bubbling may occur in the first three days of installation, but says that those bubbles will go if pushed to the side and left to settle. Best of all though, if you muck it up there are two more in the pack.

Buy it now from:

Ringke Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 15 best calendar apps for Android and iOS
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Deals

Check out our list of the best iPhone deals for August 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best HBO shows The Deuce
Movies & TV

Laugh, cry, or just relax with the best series streaming on HBO

Whether you prefer the twisted world of 'True Detective' or the lovable techies that have quickly come to define 'Silicon Valley,' here are our picks of the best HBO series now available on HBO Now and HBO Go.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Will Nicol
Google Pixel problems
Mobile

Got Android 9.0 Pie? Here’s why you should turn off auto screen rotation

Android Pie is Google's latest OS update for smartphone and tablet users. It features a gorgeous new UI that is both powerful and intuitive. Even rotating or locking your display is simply. Here's how to use screen rotation in Android P.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
how to get android p features on any phone hands 5 1200x9999
Mobile

How to use Android 9.0 Pie’s gesture navigation, and how to turn it off

Google's latest operating system, Android 9.0 Pie, comes with iPhone X-like gesture navigation that consists of swipes rather than tapping on icons. Here, we break down all the new gestures for you -- including how to turn the new feature…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Moto G6 vs Nokia 7 Plus vs Honor 7X Camera Shootout
Mobile

Can budget phone cameras keep up with race cars? We took a trio to the track

Speed is everything when you want to take a photo of a special, unlikely to be repeated situation. We test the cameras on the Moto G6 against the Nokia 7 Plus and the Honor 7X. Which reasonably priced phone will win the day?
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to use google digital wellbeing android 9 pie dsc 5728
Mobile

Here’s how Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature looks and works in Android 9.0 Pie

Digital Wellbeing is Google's initiative to help people manage the time spent on smartphones. It's a part of Android 9,0 Pie, but it's currently in beta for Pixel devices after you sign up to try it. Here's what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
oneplus 5 tips and tricks dash charge
Mobile

The EU is pushing for standardized phone chargers again

The European Commission will launch a new investigation into how it can help deal with the massive amount of charger waste seen in the region each year, by encouraging manufacturers to all use a common phone charger.
Posted By Andy Boxall
asus rog phone news
Mobile

Asus's monster gaming phone may cost as much as an iPhone X

Asus understands you can't carry your gaming PC around with you, so it created the ROG Phone, a hardcore, high-specification smartphone designed for mobile gamers. It's coming later this year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Leaked photos show major features of upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
best calendar apps
Mobile

These are the 15 best calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we've rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
techden launches the den to reduce childrens screen time
Mobile

With The Den, parents can manage kids’ screen time by locking their devices

The Den, created by Australia-based company TechDen, provides parents with a hardware solution to manage screen time. With the companion app, parents are able to set sessions for The Den to unlock, allowing children to use their devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar