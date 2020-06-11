OnePlus made quite the entrance when they debuted their first smartphone back in 2014 — the OnePlus One. It was a device that packed flagship-level specs at a not-so-flagship price. The hype train only sped up when the company paired its attractive value proposition with a limited stock of devices — only available to purchase via an invitation code. Since then, OnePlus went from being a Chinese startup to a premier smartphone manufacturer competing with the titans of Apple and Samsung. Driven by a community of active and loyal users, OnePlus now offers a wider range of smartphones than ever. We’re here to help find the best one for you.

Best OnePlus smartphones at a glance

Best overall smartphone: OnePlus 8 Pro

Why you should buy this: You get an immersive 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED screen capable of 120Hz refresh rate, and the first OnePlus device with wireless charging and water and dust resistance.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants one of the best smartphone displays in the market and a device that doesn’t make many compromises.

Why we picked the OnePlus 8 Pro:



The gap between OnePlus and the old guards of Apple and Samsung is closer than ever thanks to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro is a power user’s paradise. The marriage of 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and the 120Hz Fluid AMOLED screen give you one of the most buttery-smooth mobile experiences money can buy.

So why buy it over the other smartphones that OnePlus has to offer? The OnePlus 8 Pro capitalizes on most, if not all the weaknesses that its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro presented. IP-rated water and dust resistance? Check. Warp Charge 30T wireless charging? Check. A camera that can compete with the likes of the Google Pixel and Apple iPhone? Check. The OnePlus 8 Pro nails all the bells and whistles of an ideal flagship smartphone. It also ships with the latest version of Oxygen OS 10.5, based on Android 10, and with OnePlus’ positive track record, you can expect at least two years of software updates.

With all that said, you will have to pay to play. The OnePlus 8 Pro sets a new high for OnePlus pricing, starting at $899 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can pick one up from the OnePlus website as well as Amazon — though pricing and availability may vary.

Check out our full OnePlus 8 Pro review

Best smartphone under $500: OnePlus 7T

Why you should buy this: An all-around performer with some of the best specs you’ll find for a device priced under $500.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for a snappy and user-friendly OnePlus experience without breaking the bank.

Why we picked the OnePlus 7T:



OnePlus has built a reputation for putting out high-end smartphones at an affordable price. While their pricing models have deviated from that over the last few launches, they stuck to their roots with the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 7T offers the cutting-edge speed that you’ve come to expect with OnePlus devices, packing 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, and a 90Hz refresh rate display that will make any other phone in this price range inferior.

As manufacturers continue the arms race for the best combination of hardware and software, a typical flagship smartphone will easily cost you $1,000, and that’s before throwing on some spec upgrades. Yes, the OnePlus 7T omits less-demanded features like wireless charging and an official IP-rating certification in order to cut costs. But, what you do get is more than enough to make you forget all that. The OnePlus 7T packs a triple-camera setup, including a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The array of lenses gives consumers the flexibility to spice up their shots no matter the object or place. After a long day of use, juice up the device with Warp Charge 30T — OnePlus’ proprietary charging technology that lets you go from 0% to 70% in 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 7T can be yours for $499 from the OnePlus website as well as Amazon — though pricing and availability may vary. There is only one model available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you’ll be able to choose between a frosted silver or glacial blue finish.

Check out our full OnePlus 7T review

Best smartphone under $400: OnePlus 6T

Why you should buy this: The OnePlus 6T hardware is by no means outdated in 2020, and consistent software updates remain.

Who it’s for: Budget-conscious consumers looking for a clean and fast Android experience with some OnePlus accents.

Why we picked the OnePlus 6T:



The OnePlus 6T came out in 2018 but is still a dependable smartphone in 2020. The device has a vibrant 6.41-inch AMOLED display that will make gaming and any multimedia consumption a joyful experience. Under the hood is OnePlus’ very first in-display fingerprint sensor, allowing you to unlock all the speed and power that the phone has to offer with the touch of a finger.

In OnePlus T-series fashion, the OnePlus 6T took all that the company had to offer that year and improved it. On the back of the device is a dual-camera setup featuring a 16-megapixel main lens and a 20-megapixel secondary lens to aid in telephoto shots and depth. The device introduced the brand’s first night mode feature, allowing users to take detailed and lit pictures even in the darkest conditions. Another first was the optical fingerprint sensor built underneath the display. Not only was this a fast and reliable method of securing your smartphone, but it led the trend of implementing in-display biometrics moving forward.

With the releases of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 8 series, the price of the OnePlus 6T has dropped to $349. That’s including 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. For the price, you’re not going to find a more well-rounded smartphone in the Android market.

Check out our full OnePlus 6T review

Most anticipated smartphone: OnePlus Concept One

Why we picked the OnePlus Concept One:



The OnePlus Concept One was introduced during this year’s CES trade show, and while there wasn’t an official release date disclosed, it’s a device we’re eager to get more hands-on time with. The OnePlus Concept One was co-developed alongside long-time business partner McLaren — which explains its most important feature, the back cameras hidden under electrochromic glass. Similar to the technology found in the cabin of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the McLaren 787S sports car, a layer of glass reveals and hides the cameras underneath when turned on or off. The OnePlus Concept One also sports a genuine leather back in McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange — a unique take compared to the conventional glass build.

The features of the device aren’t game-changing by any means, but they’re cool, innovative, and futuristic, and that’s what CES is all about. The OnePlus Concept One is only a glimpse of how OnePlus is planning to change and pave the way for future smartphone designs, and we can’t wait for it.

Check out our initial coverage of the OnePlus Concept One

