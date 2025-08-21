These are the best Pixel 10 deals: save big on Google’s new phones

Google has just unveiled four new smartphones at its Pixel 10 launch in New York City, and while they bring many improvements, Google has bucked a growing trend by keeping the price the same as last year’s Pixel 9 series.

Despite this, the Pixel 10 series remains somewhat expensive, particularly the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, priced at $1,799. Thankfully, Google has followed Samsung’s trend by offering a considerable amount of deals – both direct and via its carrier partners – that can reduce the cost of your new phone, or even discount it entirely.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking to buy the new Pixel 10 series phones and are hoping to save some money, you’re in the right place; here are the best Pixel 10 deals for each of Google’s new phones.

This is the price of every Pixel 10 variant

Here’s the retail price for each of Google’s new smartphones, including the different storage options that we know of.

Phone 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Release Date Google Pixel 10 $799 $899 – – August 28, 2025 Google Pixel 10 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,219 $1,449 August 28, 2025 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL – $1,199 $1,319 $1,549 August 28, 2025 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold – $1,799 $1,919 $2,149 October 9, 2025

Let’s dissect the best Pixel 10 deals for each phone. All of this information is accurate as of the time of publishing, but deals are always subject to change.

Best Pixel 10 pre-order deals

The base Pixel 10 has had the biggest upgrades over last year, as Google looks to challenge the Galaxy S25 for the title of best iPhone 16 alternative.

Google: Up to $760 back with trade-in. $350 off if you purchase on Google Fi and stay connected for 120 days.

Amazon: Get a $100 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 purchase.

Best Buy: Receive a $100 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10. Save up $575 with trade-in.

Receive a $100 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10. Save up $575 with trade-in. AT&T — $7.99/m: $7.99 per month, NO trade-in needed. Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase.

$7.99 per month, NO trade-in needed. Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase. Verizon — FREE: Save $800 when you add a new line.

Save $800 when you add a new line. T-Mobile — FREE: Save $800 when adding a line or trading in on most plans.

Save $800 when adding a line or trading in on most plans. Xfinity — FREE: Get a free Pixel 10 with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in.

Get a free Pixel 10 with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in. Boost Mobile — from $300: Get the Pixel 10 for $299.99 when you sign up for the Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium at $60 per month, no contract or trade-in required.

The best Pixel 10 Pro pre-order deals

The Pixel 10 Pro is very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro with a few key improvements, as Google makes the best phone of last year even better.

Google: $450 off with Google Fi. Up to $760 trade-in, plus $200 Google store credit towards a future purchase.

Amazon: Get a $200 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 Pro purchase.

Best Buy: Receive a $200 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro. Save up $575 with trade-in.

Receive a $200 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro. Save up $575 with trade-in. AT&T — FREE: Free Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in (any year, any condition). Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase.

Free Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in (any year, any condition). Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase. Verizon — FREE: Get the Pixel 10 Pro for free when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards.

Get the Pixel 10 Pro for free when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards. T-Mobile — FREE: Save $1000 when adding a line or trading in on Experience Beyond, or save $800 with most other plans.

Save $1000 when adding a line or trading in on Experience Beyond, or save $800 with most other plans. Xfinity — FREE: Get a free Pixel 10 Pro with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in.

Get a free Pixel 10 Pro with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in. Boost Mobile — from $400: Get the Pixel 10 Pro for $399.99 when you sign up for the Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium at $60 per month, no contract or trade-in required.

The best Pixel 10 Pro XL pre-order deals

Google has made a few subtle changes that make the Pixel 10 Pro XL stand out from the rest of the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro.

Google: $450 off with Google Fi. Up to $760 trade-in, plus $200 Google store credit towards a future purchase.

Amazon: Get a $200 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 Pro XL purchase.

Best Buy: Receive a $200 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Save up $575 with trade-in.

Receive a $200 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Save up $575 with trade-in. AT&T — FREE: Free Pixel 10 Pro XL with eligible trade-in (any year, any condition). Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase.

Free Pixel 10 Pro XL with eligible trade-in (any year, any condition). Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase. Verizon — from $199: Save $1000 on the Pixel 10 Pro XL when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards.

Save $1000 on the Pixel 10 Pro XL when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards. T-Mobile — from $199: Save $1000 when adding a line or trading in on Experience Beyond, or save $800 with most other plans.

Save $1000 when adding a line or trading in on Experience Beyond, or save $800 with most other plans. Xfinity — from $199: Save $1000 with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in.

Save $1000 with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in. Boost Mobile — from $500: Get the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $499.99 when you sign up for the Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium at $60 per month, no contract or trade-in required.

The best Pixel 10 Pro Fold pre-order deals

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the biggest challenger to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the US, but folding phones aren’t cheap. Thankfully, there are some great deals to help take the sting out of the price tag.

Google: $450 off with Google Fi. Up to $760 trade-in, plus $350 Google store credit towards a future purchase.

Amazon: Get a $300 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 Pro Fold purchase.