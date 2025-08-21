 Skip to main content
These are the best Pixel 10 deals: save big on Google’s new phones

By
Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Google has just unveiled four new smartphones at its Pixel 10 launch in New York City, and while they bring many improvements, Google has bucked a growing trend by keeping the price the same as last year’s Pixel 9 series

Despite this, the Pixel 10 series remains somewhat expensive, particularly the new Pixel 10 Pro Fold, priced at $1,799. Thankfully, Google has followed Samsung’s trend by offering a considerable amount of deals – both direct and via its carrier partners – that can reduce the cost of your new phone, or even discount it entirely. 

If you’re looking to buy the new Pixel 10 series phones and are hoping to save some money, you’re in the right place; here are the best Pixel 10 deals for each of Google’s new phones. 

This is the price of every Pixel 10 variant

A view of the rears of Google's four new Pixel 10 phones
L-R: 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro, 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Google

Here’s the retail price for each of Google’s new smartphones, including the different storage options that we know of.

Phone128GB256GB512GB1TBRelease Date
Google Pixel 10$799$899August 28, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Pro$999$1,099$1,219$1,449August 28, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL$1,199$1,319$1,549August 28, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold$1,799$1,919$2,149October 9, 2025

Let’s dissect the best Pixel 10 deals for each phone. All of this information is accurate as of the time of publishing, but deals are always subject to change. 

Best Pixel 10 pre-order deals

Google Pixel 10 Indigo
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The base Pixel 10 has had the biggest upgrades over last year, as Google looks to challenge the Galaxy S25 for the title of best iPhone 16 alternative. 

  • Google: Up to $760 back with trade-in. $350 off if you purchase on Google Fi and stay connected for 120 days.
Pre-order Pixel 10 from Google
  • Amazon: Get a $100 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 from Amazon
  • Best Buy: Receive a $100 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10. Save up $575 with trade-in.
  • AT&T — $7.99/m: $7.99 per month, NO trade-in needed. Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase.
  • Verizon — FREE: Save $800 when you add a new line.
  • T-Mobile — FREE: Save $800 when adding a line or trading in on most plans.
  • Xfinity — FREE: Get a free Pixel 10 with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in.
  • Boost Mobile — from $300: Get the Pixel 10 for $299.99 when you sign up for the Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium at $60 per month, no contract or trade-in required.

The best Pixel 10 Pro pre-order deals

Google Pixel 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL Jade
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Pixel 10 Pro is very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro with a few key improvements, as Google makes the best phone of last year even better.

  • Google: $450 off with Google Fi. Up to $760 trade-in, plus $200 Google store credit towards a future purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 Pro from Google
  • Amazon: Get a $200 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 Pro purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 Pro from Amazon
  • Best Buy: Receive a $200 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro. Save up $575 with trade-in.
  • AT&T — FREE: Free Pixel 10 Pro with eligible trade-in (any year, any condition). Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase.
  • Verizon — FREE: Get the Pixel 10 Pro for free when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards.
  • T-Mobile — FREE: Save $1000 when adding a line or trading in on Experience Beyond, or save $800 with most other plans.
  • Xfinity — FREE: Get a free Pixel 10 Pro with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in.
  • Boost Mobile — from $400: Get the Pixel 10 Pro for $399.99 when you sign up for the Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium at $60 per month, no contract or trade-in required.

The best Pixel 10 Pro XL pre-order deals

Google Pixel 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Google has made a few subtle changes that make the Pixel 10 Pro XL stand out from the rest of the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro.

  • Google: $450 off with Google Fi. Up to $760 trade-in, plus $200 Google store credit towards a future purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 Pro XL from Google
  • Amazon: Get a $200 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 Pro XL purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 Pro XL from Amazon
  • Best Buy: Receive a $200 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Save up $575 with trade-in.
  • AT&T — FREE: Free Pixel 10 Pro XL with eligible trade-in (any year, any condition). Free Pixel Watch 3 with purchase of Pixel 10 series phone. 50% off Pixel accessories with Pixel 10 purchase.
  • Verizon — from $199: Save $1000 on the Pixel 10 Pro XL when you trade in your current Google, Apple, Motorola, or Samsung phone with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards.
  • T-Mobile — from $199: Save $1000 when adding a line or trading in on Experience Beyond, or save $800 with most other plans.
  • Xfinity — from $199: Save $1000 with an eligible trade-in, or save $400 without a trade-in.
  • Boost Mobile — from $500: Get the Pixel 10 Pro XL for $499.99 when you sign up for the Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium at $60 per month, no contract or trade-in required.

The best Pixel 10 Pro Fold pre-order deals

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Jade
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the biggest challenger to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the US, but folding phones aren’t cheap. Thankfully, there are some great deals to help take the sting out of the price tag.

  • Google: $450 off with Google Fi. Up to $760 trade-in, plus $350 Google store credit towards a future purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Google
  • Amazon: Get a $300 Amazon Gift card with Pixel 10 Pro Fold purchase.
Pre-order Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Amazon
  • Best Buy: Receive a $350 Best Buy Gift card when you buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Save up $760 with trade-in.
  • Verizon — from $799: $1,000 off with qualified trade-in (any condition). Pixel Watch 4 for just $5 per month with the purchase of the Pixel 10 series. Six months of free Google AI Pro, followed by half-price ($10 per month) afterwards.
  • T-Mobile: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available on T-Mobile, but pricing has not yet been revealed.
