Samsung’s midrange offerings have always been strong, but they’ve been supercharged with the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G. The standard A52 is a great choice for $400 and comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a quad-lens camera, and a huge battery, while the A52 5G is pretty much the same — but with 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate thrown in as well. That sort of future-proofing doesn’t come cheap, though, and as a result, it costs around $100 extra.

While they’re a far cry from the $1,000 price tags on flagship phones, these definitely aren’t throwaway phones — so keep them both safe with a protective case. Thankfully, both phones are physically identical, so any case for the Galaxy A52 will fit the A52 5G, and vice versa. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G cases and covers.

Olixar Flexishield

It may be a midrange phone, but the A52 is still something of a looker, and you might want to show that off. If that describes you, then don’t hide your phone behind a bulky rugged case — buy Olixar’s Flexishield instead. The Flexishield is made from completely clear plastic, so it provides a clear window to your phone’s style while also giving you decent protection against scratches and minor bumps. It’s not going to be the strongest option available, though, and it’s unlikely to protect as well as bigger, bulkier cases when it comes to drops and tumbles. But if you want cheap, everyday protection that doesn’t obscure your phone, then the Flexishield is a good choice.

Ringke Fusion-X

A phone case can add some serious style to your phone, and we’d be lying if we said the Ringke Fusion-X didn’t do exactly that. While its style may not be for everyone, it’s clear the Fusion-X is unique looking and is likely to attract second glances. A clear (or camo pattern) polycarbonate back panel keeps your phone safe while also showing off your phone’s design, while the oversized rugged bumper gives great resistance to bumps and drops while also boosting grip. It has a lanyard attachment point so you can attach a wrist or neck strap, and the price isn’t likely to burn a hole in your pocket.

Spigen Liquid Glitter

Who doesn’t love a bit of glitter? Spigen certainly does, and that’s why the Liquid Crystal Glitter case exists. Essentially, it’s Spigen’s Liquid Crystal clear case with a touch of extra glamor, and you’ll find good, basic protection here. It’s made entirely from TPU, a soft, shock-resistant material often used in clear cases, and this flexible material offers good protection against most everyday hazards. A raised lip around the outside keeps your phone’s display and camera safe. The only real downside is the price — but you can often find Spigen’s cases at a discount, so keep an eye out for deals, and you can score a bargain.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

Wallet cases are usually made from leather, but there are also options if you want something that can take a big hit and keep your credit cards safe. VRS Design’s Damda Slide Pro is made from polycarbonate, TPU, and metal, making it a supremely hard case that also has some strong shock-absorption qualities. The compartment on the back slides to open and has room for three to four credit card-sized objects, spare cash, or travel tickets. It’s big, tough, and rugged, but that means it adds more bulk than you’d get with a gel case. But if you need that strength, then the Damda Slide Pro is a great choice for you.

Caseology Nano Pop

Some cases can be a little boring, but a splash of color makes a world of difference. Caseology’s Nano Pop offers a two-tone color scheme with contrasting colors to add some serious pop to your phone. Despite the plain design, the colors really make it stand out, adding to your phone’s sleek design. It’s tough, too. The slim build comes with an interior defense pattern that Caseology claims will help to disperse shocks and bumps while the corners are protected with air space technology. It’s a simple case, but the design is certainly effective, and the price isn’t bad for the protection on offer.

UAG Scout Series

UAG offers some of the biggest and best protective cases on the market, and while the Scout is its lightweight range of cases, it’s not lacking in rugged specs. It meets military standards for drop protection, which means it’s been dropped 26 times from 48 inches, with no damage done to the device inside. It’s an impressive boast and one we can believe when it comes backed by UAG’s name. The inner core protects against shocks and drop damage, while the TPU on the outside has an antimicrobial treatment and helps to keep the device in your hand. It’s also not a bad price for UAG’s standard, meaning this is a great case if you want an everyday case with serious protection.

Ghostek Iron Armor 3 with Belt Holster

It’s fair to say Ghostek has crammed everything it possibly could into the Iron Armor 3. Its dual-layer design uses an inner core of TPU coupled with an outer layer of polycarbonate. This combination works extremely well, and Ghostek claims it’s passed military standards for drop tests and is rated to withstand drops of up to 2 meters. That’s a serious boast, but it doesn’t end there. There’s a built-in kickstand, a swivel belt clip and holster, a card slot on the back for convenient access, and full button covers. It’s close to all-around protection, and at this price, it’s very hard to say no.

