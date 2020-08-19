The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is here, and it’s every bit as big and bold as you expected. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, it provides some serious touchscreen for its price, trumping last year’s already large Note 10. It’s also a very attractive smartphone overall, boasting those distinctive angular edges and a beautiful Mystic Bronze color. Of course, a phone’s good looks can easily be tarnished by drops, bumps, and scratches, so we’ve put together a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors available right now.

From the more affordable to the Samsung-approved, these protectors will do a good job of keeping your Note 20’s screen free of scratches, cracks, and chips.

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

ESR is known for making reliable and rugged protectors for most major smartphones, and its Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 doesn’t disappoint. Coming in a pack of two, its tempered glass has the maximum 9H hardness rating. ESR claims it’s three times as strong as most other protectors and capable of withstanding up to 5 kilograms of pressure. It also provides the Note 20’s display with full coverage, whereas some may cut off corners in order to ensure compatibility with cases. Lastly, the installation guide and cleaning kit provided ensure easy installation, while ESR states that the protector is fully compatible with the Note 20’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

It may be pricey, but the Whitestone Dome Glass is one of the best covers you can buy for Samsung’s device. Part of the official Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP), it has been designed to ensure maximum compatibility with the Note 20. Coming in a pack of two, it promises full ultrasonic fingerprint recognition, full screen coverage, and full display clarity. Its special dome glass also blocks blue light, which can be harmful to the eyes in cases of excessive exposure. As with most other protectors on the list, it also comes with an easy installation kit.

LK Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector

LK is another recognizable and reliable brand for screen protectors, and their Galaxy Note 20 offering has the distinction of coming with a camera lens protector for the phone’s four rear lenses. The main screen protector is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) film, giving it flexibility and clarity that some other covers lack. LK claims the film has self-healing properties, enabling scratches and bubbles to disappear by themselves within 24 hours. It’s also made with a little extra space around the edges, as to guarantee the protector can easily be used with cases. Helpfully, it comes as a pack of four, with two screen protectors and two lens protectors.

FilmHoo Screen Protector

Coming in a pack of three, the FilmHoo Galaxy Note 20 Screen Protector is another TPU film cover. This allows it to be much thinner than most glass protectors, which arguably makes it a little more sensitive to touch and a bit clearer, although tempered glass fans might argue that it isn’t quite as durable. That said, it boasts a 9H hardness rating and is anti-scratch, while it’s also hydrophobic and oleophobic, meaning that it repels oils, grease, and fingerprints. FilmHoo also provides a lifetime replacement warranty for anyone who has issues with the protector.

Ringke Dual Easy Wing Screen Protector

Ringke’s Dual Easy Wing Screen Protector for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is another film-based protector, albeit with one difference from the other film covers on this list. Its polyester film (PET) comes with protruding wing sections on both sides, meaning that it wraps around the right and left edges of the Note 20, providing it with added protection in these areas. The protector is also very thin, retaining the screen’s clarity and functionality. It comes in a pack of two and also provides a dust-removal layer to remove debris from your Note 20 before applying it.

Lelang Privacy Screen Protector

One of the most popular and well-rated Galaxy Note 20 screen protectors, this cover offers privacy in addition to protection. It’s designed to darken and obscure light when viewed from either side, so as to prevent people sitting next to you on the train or bus from seeing what you’re looking at or typing. Made with TPU film, it comes in at an ultra-thin 0.18mm thickness, although its self-healing composition means that it removes smaller scratches by itself. It leaves extra space around its edges for cases, and it claims to offer full compatibility with the Note 20’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. They come in a pack of two, too.

