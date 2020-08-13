Samsung has officially launched its newest flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It’s a beast of a smartphone with a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup with Space Zoom, and a whopping 4,500mAh battery. But all that glitz and glamour is rendered useless if you damage the phone with a drop. From the rugged and protective to ones that are eco-friendly, we’ve rounded up the best cases and covers to keep your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra safe and secure.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case

When you think of rugged cases, you picture something bulky, thick, and stacked with multiple layers of plastic. While the Monarch by Urban Armor Gear isn’t as tank-like as you might imagine, it’s definitely built like one. UAG cases have made it onto many of our previous round-ups and there’s a reason why. The Monarch is constructed with top quality material that keeps your phone well-protected. The sides are indented with a honeycomb pattern that gives you just the right amount of grip to handle the Note 20 Ultra. There are reinforced corners all around the case which contributes to its 2X MIL-STD drop test certification. With a slick carbon fiber back design and a 10-year warranty, the Monarch is a must for those who want to keep their phones in pristine condition.

Speck Presidio 2 Grip Case

The Speck Presidio 2 Grip is a classic that packs a one-two punch of comfort and durability. It features the iconic no-slip bands that spread throughout the back and sides of the case, and what Speck calls Armor Cloud technology for drop protection (up to 13 feet). You have generous cutouts throughout the Presidio 2 Grip for the speakers, USB-C port, and easy access to the S Pen. The case also has a soft-touch finish that feels comfortable to hold, is scratch-resistant, and is bacteria-free thanks to the Microban protection. Included is a lifetime warranty so Speck will replace your case if anything goes awry.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case

OtterBox cases are the way to go if you want to keep your Note 20 Ultra looking fresh and scuff-free. The company offers a variety of cases that we recommend but the Symmetry is the cream of the crop for protection and style. It’s available in a variety of fun colors like Cake Pop Pink and Earl Grey, but importantly, is built to withstand the usual bumps and drops. The case is made with polycarbonate and synthetic rubber so your Note 20 Ultra will be safeguarded from the inside and out. With OtterBox’s reputation for outstanding durability and high-quality material, the Symmetry is deserving of a spot on our list.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

As one of the old guards for cases and covers, Spigen is the first in mind for smartphone protection. Luckily for Note 20 Ultra users, its popular Tough Armor series hits the shelves just in time for the launch. With a combination of TPU and polycarbonate material, the case offers a dual-layered design that will keep your phone safe from scratches, bumps, and hard falls. It has a rubber-like backing that makes for a firm grip, which is especially important on a phone this big. However, the Tough Armor is more than just a rugged case. The built-in kickstand provides you with the best viewing pleasure when playing games or watching movies.

Ringke Air-S Case

The Note 20 Ultra is a big phone, so a thin case is your best bet if you want to keep it protected without adding more bulk. Ringke makes a great thin-style cover with the Air-S. As the name suggests, the Air-S is lightweight and thin enough to appear absent. It comes in a decent selection of colors, so you’re bound to find one that matches the aesthetic of your device. The case provides an excellent grip with its matte-textured build, and the slim profile lets you tuck it comfortably in your pocket. It also features Ringke’s QuikCatch lanyard hole for attaching a wrist or shoulder strap.

Samsung Official Kvadrat Cover

Samsung makes a variety of cases to accommodate its mobile offerings, but the one that stands out the most is the Kvadrat cover. Kvadrat is a textile company based in Denmark that has partnered with Samsung to make a case using recycled material that’s 100% compostable. Green or not, the Danish manufacturer really nailed the design of this cover. When holding it, it gives the impression of soft linen and creates a feeling of warmth and comfort. If you want something unique and meaningful for your phone, the Kvadrat cover has your name on it.

ESR Metal Kickstand Case

With eye-catching colors like Mystic White and Mystic Bronze, a clear case is the best way for you to show off the design of your new Note 20 Ultra without cutting corners on protection. The ESR Metal Kickstand Case is worth a look not just for its strong and flexible design, but for its built-in metal kickstand. The Note 20 Ultra is a multimedia powerhouse, so whether you’re playing games on the cloud or bingeing a TV show, you’ll get the best viewing angles with this attached. There are rubberized bumpers all-around for added durability and protection. A thing to note with some clear cases, including this one, is that they tend to yellow over time. The process can be slowed down by regularly swapping out this case with an alternative.

Caseology Parallax Case

Caseology is another brand that’s been in the case industry for a while now. The Parallax series is a go-to for those wanting added ergonomics and a military-grade cover. While the Parallax is a two-piece case, the overall design and theme keep its appearance subtle and minimal. The back has a hexagonal pattern that gives your fingers a place to rest when holding the phone in landscape or portrait mode. Raised bezels surround the top, bottom, and sides to keep those curved edges of the Note 20 Ultra safe when dropped. There’s also an ample amount of space at the bottom for you to access the S Pen. The Parallax is available in a variety of colors, and if you own more than one, you can mix and match the layers for added personal flair.

Temdan Dual-Layer Clear Case

For the most protection that you can currently get for the Note 20 Ultra, we recommend the Temdan dual-layer clear case. What sets this offering apart from the rest is the included screen protector. One of the biggest issues with curved displays — especially on Samsung Galaxy phones — is that applying a screen protector can be difficult, and it often lifts up over time. In this case (pun intended), Temdan has the screen protector also function as a frame that keeps the dual layers attached. When snapped together, you basically get 360-degree protection for your phone. Raised bumpers reside on the four corners of the case, and a rubber socket keeps the charging port free of dust and debris when not in use. The best part? The back is clear, so you can still show off the color of your Note 20 Ultra.

