Supercharge your Samsung smartphone with the best Galaxy S10 accessories

If they were forced to fight to the death, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus would likely emerge victorious, but we’re big fans of every member of Samsung’s smartphone trio, not to mention the forthcoming Galaxy S10 5G. As feature-packed as these phones are, there are certain gadgets and extras that can enhance daily life with an S10. We have tried out countless options and whittled down the crowd to single out the very best Samsung Galaxy S10 accessories. These are our top picks.

Wireless Earbuds – Samsung Galaxy Buds

These lightweight, extremely comfortable wireless earbuds offer an excellent six hours of battery life. The companion app allows you to customize the sound you want and tweak the intuitive touch controls. The Samsung Galaxy Buds also work great for calls, they’re durable enough to survive workouts, and they come with a handy wireless charging case. Even the price is right. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Buds review to learn more.

Protective Case – Urban Armor Gear Plyo

It’s not easy to pick the perfect case, so take some time to consider what you really want. Our pick here is the UAG Plyo, a rugged case that offers really solid drop protection. It also feels good in hand and enhances grip, but we’ve dropped our S10 more than once and it remained unscathed thanks to this case. It sports a clear finish, so Samsung’s design is visible, the power and Bixby buttons are textured making them easy to find without looking, and the cutouts are large enough to accommodate any cables. We change cases often and sometimes go without, so the fact that it’s flexible enough to remove quickly and easily is important. It’s a little on the chunky side, and if you prefer something slim, we recommend the Totallee case, though it’s important to remember that it won’t offer much drop protection. If you don’t fancy it, we have more recommendations for S10 cases, S10 Plus cases, and S10e cases.

Screen Protector – Whitestone Dome

Because the Galaxy S10 sports an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, there have been issues with some screen protectors. Samsung decided to ship with a basic protector pre-applied, but sadly it’s plastic, so it can impact the look of the screen and it will only guard against scratches, it won’t save your S10 screen from cracks in the event of a drop. If you want drop protection then you need tempered glass and Whitestone Dome is the best option. Before you buy, consider that you need to remove the pre-applied protector and follow Whitestone’s instructions to the letter (watch a video on how to fit and cure correctly). If you do it right the liquid glass will set and give you a perfect finish that looks great and doesn’t interfere with the fingerprint sensor.

MicroSD Card – Samsung Evo Plus

Many of the best MicroSD cards are made by Samsung and the Evo Plus hits the sweet spot in terms of speed and price. You can add from 32GB all the way up to 512GB without having to spend much with the Evo Plus range. These cards are rated as Class 10 or UHS-1, which means a minimum speed of 10 MB/s, but you should actually get somewhere around 80 MB/s for read speeds. Write speeds are way lower, so if you’re looking for a card to record 4K video, then go for something faster and bigger, which will also be a lot more expensive.

Car Mount – RoboQI Automatic Wireless Car Charger

This versatile car mount adheres to your windscreen, dashboard, or air vent, can be customized to your ideal angle, and tends to remain stable, even when the road gets bumpy. To make it even more attractive, there’s Qi wireless charging built in and it can go up to 10W to fast charge your Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e. It comes with a USB-C cable and the other end plugs into your 12V power outlet. As well as powering the Qi wireless charging pad in the mount, there’s a USB-A port, so you can plug in a second phone if you need to. But the best thing about this mount is the automatically closing arms which secure your S10 in place when you push it onto the sensor on the mount. The only thing it lacks is feet to hold the bottom of your phone, but this is good if you share driving duties and the other driver has a different phone, as you can position it where you want without having to adjust the mount.

Smartwatch – Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

With a beautiful, minimal, compact design, the Galaxy Watch Active fits in anywhere. As the name suggests it has excellent fitness tracking capabilities, including heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and built-in GPS; it’s also waterproof, so you can swim with it on. It runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which is great, especially if you’re already using a bunch of Samsung apps and services on your S10. It has a vivid 1.1-inch OLED screen, 4GB of storage, and offers decent battery life. This scaled down version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch retains most of the same features, but is available much cheaper. Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review to learn more.

Wireless Charger – Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad

It doesn’t make our list of the best wireless chargers, but if you own a Galaxy S10 and take our advice on picking up a Galaxy Watch Active, then this is the perfect wireless charging gadget for your nightstand. The fast charging pad on the left can be tilted at an angle for your S10 and the pad on the right can simultaneously charge your watch or a second phone if you prefer. A lot of third-party chargers won’t work with the Galaxy Watch Active, so Samsung’s offering is a good choice. It can also deliver up to 12W, which is Samsung’s Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 standard and the absolute fastest way to wirelessly charge your S10.