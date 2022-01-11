Following the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022, Samsung’s affordable addition to the S21 series is now available to buy. With its 6.4-inch 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 888 chip, and 4,500mAh battery, it’s a phone you’ll want to protect from life’s little mishaps. Although it’s only just arrived, there are already some great cases available for Samsung’s newest smartphone. We’ve rounded up our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases, from clear cases to leather wallets and more.

These cases will only fit the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and we’ll add more cases to this list as they become available. If you’re the owner of a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, check out our pick of the best cases for that phone, or take a look at our roundup of Galaxy S21 cases and covers.

Samsung S View Cover

Don’t want to shell out on a case and screen protector for your new phone? Samsung’s S-View Cover provides 360-degree protection, so no need for a separate screen protector. The hardshell case and flip cover keep your phone safe from drops, bumps, and scratches, and thanks to the panel on the front you can answer calls, see notifications, play and pause music, and more — all without opening the cover. There’s an antimicrobial coating to repel bacteria, and this case comes in lavender (pictured), olive, black, or white.

OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case

You’ll pay a bit more for this clear case than some others on our list, but OtterBox is a brand you can trust for durable protection for your new phone. The Symmetry Series case is crystal clear, so you can show off whichever color of S21 FE you chose, and it protects against up to three times as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G). Despite this it’s a slim-fitting case that slips easily into a pocket, with reinforced raised edges to protect the camera and touchscreen — and it’s constructed from 50% recycled plastic, so is a planet-friendly choice too. It’s compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging, too.

Caseology Parallax Case

With its Escher-inspired geometric design, you’d be forgiven for thinking Caseology’s Parallax case was all about looks. Don’t be fooled though — this dual-layer bumper case offers military-grade drop protection, and the pattern does more than just look great, it also provides 3D grippy protection. Compatible with most screen protectors, it also works with your wireless charger, so you don’t have to remove the case whenever your battery needs a boost. Raised bezels around the screen offer that all-important additional protection against bumps and drops. Pick up this case in Midnight Blue (our choice), pink, or matte black.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Spigen’s a name you can trust when it comes to rugged cases, and the Rugged Armor case is one of its bestsellers. Available in a sleek matte black finish, this flexible TPU and carbon fiber case boasts air cushion technology to absorb shock from bumps or drops. An interior raised spider web pattern helps absorb and disperse shock, while a raised lip around the screen keeps your display safe from harm.

Kate Spade New York Hollyhock Case

If you’re after a case with a bit more visual appeal, Kate Spade New York can be relied upon to deliver. The Hollyhock case not only features a crystal clear design that shows off your new phone, but it also has a pretty floral Hollyhock pattern in white, grey, and pink, with sparkly crystals adorning the center of each flower. This case is no slouch in the protection stakes either, though, offering up to six feet of drop protection, a shock-resistant bumper, and added grips to keep your phone firmly in hand. It’s wireless charging compatible, too.

Speck Presidio ExoTech Case

We love Speck’s protective phone cases, and the Presidio ExoTech is no exception. This rugged case is ideal for those who are always dropping their phone. Offering military-grade drop protection, it also features a raised bezel around the screen which keeps your display safe from scratches or shattering, should it land face down. There’s a built-in antimicrobial coating that reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case by 99%, and this case’s soft-touch coating feels great in your hand as well as adding extra grip. Pick it up in classic black or Coastal Blue.

Poetic Guardian Rugged Clear Case

If you’ve ordered one of the S21 FE’s more interesting colors, show it off with this clear, rugged case from Poetic. The Guardian case offers 360-degree protection thanks to an anti-scratch polycarbonate clear back and built-in screen protector with fingerprint stamp. It offers military-grade drop protection, with raised lips and corners for shock absorption, and looks pretty stylish to boot.

Olixar Leather Wallet Case

No list of phone cases is complete without a classic, genuine leather wallet. This one from Olixar is our pick, and it looks as good at work as it does on the weekend. Crafted from real, soft leather, it will develop a gorgeous, worn patina over time, making each case entirely unique. Open the magnetic clasp and you’ll find two slots inside, perfect for cards, cash, or ID — and because this case offers all-around protection, you won’t need a separate screen protector, either. The case folds back into a handy stand for hands-free video calls or catching up on your favorite Netflix show on the go.

Case-Mate Twinkle Stardust Case

It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got that bling! Ok, so that’s not quite how the song goes, but it applies to this case pretty well. Packed with more sparkle than a starry night, the Twinkle Stardust case from Case-Mate is the ideal antidote to grey, cold winter days. You might be surprised to learn this case packs plenty of protection too — in fact, it protects against drops from up to 10 feet, is compatible with wireless charging, and has MicroPel antimicrobial protection built-in too. Unlike some other glitter cases, the glitter here is embedded into the clear case, creating a flat surface — so it won’t rub off, and you won’t end up with sparkly pockets or a twinkling bag, however great that might sound.

Crave Dual Guard Case

The final case on our list comes in a rainbow assortment of nine colors, although we love the subtle-yet-stylish Forest Green, pictured. As well as looking great, the Dual Guard case offers dual-layer TPU and polycarbonate protection, absorbing shock from drops and bumps, while remaining compact and slim enough to slip into a pocket. A grippy finish makes it less likely you’ll drop your new phone, and tactile button covers feel pleasing to press. This case comes with a lifetime warranty, and is compatible with wireless charging too — what more could you ask for?

Editors' Recommendations