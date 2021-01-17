If you’re a Samsung fan who’s pre-ordered a brand-spanking-new Galaxy S21 Plus, you may already be on the lookout for a reliable and effective screen protector to go with your latest purchase. Well, we’ve rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors available right now. This list covers everything from standard protectors to ones that filter blue light or come with additional protectors for the S21 Plus’ camera lenses.

ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O

If you want the best possible protection for the Galaxy S21 Plus’ screen, then this is probably the pick of the bunch. It may not be cheap, but the InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O crams in pretty much every feature you could ever want from a protector. To begin with, you have a tempered glass screen that will protect your phone’s display against everyday damage, yet it has been enhanced by InvisibleShield’s D30 technology, which reportedly makes it around 20% stronger than comparable models. It also incorporates an Eyesafe layer that filters out HEV blue light, which can disturb your sleep and even harm your eyes in extreme cases. Lastly, the cover includes antimicrobial materials, interrupting the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

Here’s an ultra-thin screen protector that’s as discreet as possible, reducing the chances you’ll even notice you have a protector installed. It’s made of a flexible polymer film that maximizes transparency and responsiveness while also providing a good level of protection against thrills and spills. Its thinness means you can use it with pretty much any case out there, without worrying that the protector will stop the case from fitting snugly on the phone. Perhaps its most impressive feature is that it includes a self-healing material that repairs light scratches and small bubbles over time, although another key selling point is that it fully supports the S21 Plus’ fingerprint scanner. Sold in a pack of three.

PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector

This is an exceedingly strong and sturdy screen protector that will guard your Galaxy S21 Plus against almost everything you’d expect a protector to guard against. It’s made from a chemically reinforced glass that has been combined with an underlying anti-shatter film, so even if you drop it from a great height, the phone’s actual screen won’t break into pieces. The protector also makes use of an antibacterial coating that slows the growth of most bacteria (although it offers no protection against pesky viruses). This coating is also oleophobic, so there will be a minimum of fingerprint stains and smudges on your S21 Plus’ screen. One other key feature is that, despite being exceedingly durable, the protector is only 0.4mm thick, so it will remain fairly unnoticeable.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This tempered glass screen protector has a 9H hardness rating, the highest possible. This means you can scrape it with keys and knives to your heart’s content, without significantly damaging it. At the same time, it’s also pretty thin, at 0.26mm, something that enables it to provide an impressive 95% light penetration ratio. Its transparency also equates to a class-leading level of sensitivity and responsiveness, with the phone’s fingerprint scanner operating as normal with the protector applied. Olixar also promises bubble-free installation, while the protector’s under-coating allows you to remove it easily should you need to.

Pulen Screen and Camera Lens Protector

If you want a 9H hardness rating without having to break the bank, this Galaxy S21 Plus screen protector from Pulen is just the ticket. It’s built with laser-cut tempered glass, making it more or less as strong as any other item on this list. It’s also hydrophobic and oleophobic, so that oils and liquids don’t leave unwanted marks on its surface. Helpfully, it comes in a pack of three, while it also comes with three camera lens protectors, just in case.

Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Here’s another option for anyone who wants to go all out on obtaining the best possible Galaxy S21 Plus screen protector money can buy. Yes, it’s expensive, but it offers the highest level of protection, while also ensuring full transparency and full compatibility with the S21 Plus’ ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It’s made using Whitestone’s patented liquid glass, which hardens after you install it to provide an airtight edge-to-edge shield for your phone. It also repairs minor cracks and marks after installation, something most protectors simply don’t and can’t offer. At the same time, the level of screen transparency and responsiveness is among the very best out there.

