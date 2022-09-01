The best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors for 2022

Not only does the Samsung Galaxy S21 offer high performance and great specs, but it looks absolutely beautiful, boasting ultra-thin bezels and a very smooth edge-to-edge display.
However, as cool as it is, it won't fare too well if you happen to drop or knock it. That's why we've put together a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors available right now. These screen protectors will ensure your S21's display remains intact for as long as possible while also retaining the screen's transparency and touch sensitivity.
- Otterbox Alpha Flex Series
- Spigen Neo Flex Solid Screen Protector
- Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Protector
- InvisibleShield GlassFusion
- PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector
- Tech21 Impact Glass Screen Protector
- Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- ESR Liquid Skin Full-Coverage Screen Protector
- QHOHQ Tempered Glass Film Screen and Camera Protector
Otterbox Alpha Flex Series
- Shatter-resistant build
- Smooth, crystal coating
- Comes with installation tools
- Tricky installation
If you're looking for a pricey but high-quality screen protector, consider the "ultra-strong" OtterBox Alpha Flex. It's film, so it's shatter-resistant and absorbs many blows, keeping your beloved device safe from harm. The protector comes with a smooth, crystal coating that preserves your screen's richness and clarity, so you can enjoy the best display while keeping your phone safe. The installation process isn't the easiest, but the pack comes with its own installation tools and instructions.
Otterbox Alpha Flex Series
Spigen Neo Flex Solid Screen Protector
- Reputable brand
- Has self-healing technology
- Compatible with Spigen cases
- A bit pricey
Spigen may be best known for its cases, but it also makes some pretty darn good screen protectors. This particular protector is made of tempered glass, making it resistant to scratches, scuffs, and splinters. It also incorporates self-healing technology, allowing it to gradually repair slight marks over time. As a bonus, Spigen has designed it to be fully compatible with all of its cases for the S21.
Spigen Neo Flex Solid Screen Protector
Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Protector
- Patented liquid glass
- Repairs pre-existing cracks
- Airtight edge-to-edge protection
- Quite expensive
If money is no object, then this number from Whitestone is pretty much the ultimate in screen protection. Constructed from tempered glass, it’s really built to last, with Whitestone offering a limited lifetime warranty that grants you the ability to request a replacement if your protector “is damaged or worn.” On top of this, the protector uses patented liquid glass, which disperses over the S21’s entire screen, repairing pre-existing cracks while also creating an airtight edge-to-edge barrier with the display. If that isn’t enough, the protector is also fully compatible with the phone’s fingerprint scanner.
Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Protector
InvisibleShield GlassFusion
- PET-based hybrid glass
- Optically clear and vivid display
- Has anti-microbial coating
- Pricier than other options
Made of PET-based hybrid glass, InvisibleShield’s GlassFusion protector combines the durability of actual glass with the flexibility of polymers, enabling it to absorb shock and disperse impacts that might otherwise cause damage. This particular protector also benefits from an uppermost layer that’s made of a polymer material called D30, which has been broken down and engineered to be optically clear. Together with the underlying layers, this makes the protector around 20% stronger than its predecessors. Throw in some anti-microbial coating, and you have a very comprehensive package.
InvisibleShield GlassFusion
PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector
- Tough and shock-resistant
- Anti-shatter film
- Comes with an oleophobic coating
- Just 0.4mm
- Affects the fingerprint sensor
Made from chemically reinforced glass, PanzerGlass’ screen protector for the Galaxy S21 is tough and shock-resistant. Not only will it protect your phone’s display from scratches and other damage, but the use of an underlying anti-shatter film means that, in the worst-case scenario of a massive drop, the protector won’t break into fragments. It comes with an oleophobic coating that repels oils and other oleaginous liquids and that also slows the growth of bacteria. To cap it all off, it’s also fairly thin at 0.4mm, so you’ll retain pretty much the original transparency and responsiveness of the S21’s screen.
PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector
Tech21 Impact Glass Screen Protector
- Anti-scratch finish
- Reduces microbes by 99.99%
- Comes with an alignment applicator
- Pack of one
Another company that also makes some great cases, Tech21’s protectors also aren’t half-bad either. This particular specimen is made of toughened glass reinforced by an anti-scratch finish, so you can rest assured that it will take more than its fair share of punishment. It also boasts an antimicrobial finish that will reduce microbes on your screen by up to 99.99% (although make sure you take care of the remaining 0.01% by regularly washing your hands). To make installation easier, it comes with an alignment applicator, so you shouldn’t have much of a problem fitting it to your S21.
Tech21 Impact Glass Screen Protector
Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- 9H hardness rating
- Popular brand
- Anti-shatter film
- Highly transparent
- Has a different shade on the fingerprint sensor
Olixar is one of those companies that make great cases and great screen protectors, and its Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protector continues its tradition of ultra-thin yet ultra-hard protectors. It’s made with chemically reinforced tempered glass that boasts a 9H hardness rating (the highest possible), ensuring that your S21’s screen is protected from scratches and other kinds of damage. It also has an underlying anti-shatter film, which stops the protector (and your screen) from breaking up. With a thickness of only 0.26mm, it is highly transparent, featuring a light penetration ratio of 95%. This also means that it does a very good job of retaining the full functionality of the S21’s display, including its built-in fingerprint sensor.
Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector
ESR Liquid Skin Full-Coverage Screen Protector
- Pack of three
- Transparent and responsive
- Self-healing material
- It's film, not glass
Sold as a pack of three, this Galaxy S21 screen protector from ESR is made of a flexible polymer film rather than tempered glass. While this means it isn’t quite as hard as glass protectors, it does offer several advantages. Firstly, it makes the protector more transparent and responsive, avoiding any unwanted interference with the phone’s fingerprint scanner. Secondly, it comes with self-healing materials that remove light scratches over time, so you don’t end up accumulating dozens of marks after one or two years. Lastly, its thinness ensures greater compatibility with cases while still covering the entirety of the S21’s screen.
ESR Liquid Skin Full-Coverage Screen Protector
QHOHQ Tempered Glass Film Screen and Camera Protector
- Decently durable
- Nano-elastic material
- Pack of three
- Includes three camera lens protectors
- Some issues with the fingerprint sensor
Here’s something you don’t see every day — a screen protector that’s made with film and tempered glass. In other words, this is a film-based screen protector that offers all the transparency of film coverings yet has been reinforced with tempered glass so that it provides a higher level of durability than the average film protector. It’s ultra-thin at 0.15mm, meaning that you’ll hardly notice it’s installed. It’s also surprisingly strong, with its use of nano-elastic materials making it more impact-proof than other protectors. The protector comes in a pack of three, along with three separate camera lens protectors made of the same material.
QHOHQ Tempered Glass Film Screen and Camera Protector
Editors' Recommendations
- The EU wants Apple and Samsung to make more repairable phones, improve battery efficiency
- Should you buy the iPhone 13 now or wait for the iPhone 14? Don’t make this mistake
- What is Bluetooth multipoint and why your next earbuds or headphones should have it
- Fitbit Versa 4 vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which new Fitbit wins?
- The Xperia 5 IV shows Sony isn’t done making small phones