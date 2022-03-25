The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be Samsung’s latest flagship, but it’s still a beast of a machine. Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, four rear camera lenses, a silky 120Hz refresh rate, and support for the S Pen, it will do pretty much everything you want it to do. If that weren’t enough, it also looks gorgeous, boasting ultra-fine bezels around its edge-to-edge display, as well as a redesigned camera nodule that looks very sharp.

Of course, it won’t remain gorgeous if you drop or damage it. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors on the market right now, so that any accident that befalls your new phone won’t spoil its good looks.

amFilm UV Gel Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The first screen protector on our list is one for those concerned about getting installation just right. This screen protector is made from curved tempered glass that perfectly fits the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and works with the Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner. It’s the installation process that makes it stand out though, as it uses an innovative UV gel for installation. You get a comprehensive installation kit including a UV light, adhesive gel, application tray, wet/dry wipes, speaker stickers, dust removal stickers, leveling pad, bubble level, and everything you need for the perfect installation. There’s even an instructional video to help you out. This does cost a bit more than some other protectors on our list, but for what you get, it’s worth it, and it comes in a handy two-pack.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Don’t want a tempered glass protector? Then this film protector from ArmorSuit is for you. The case-friendly HD clear film is amazingly thin and flexible yet boasts scratch-proof protection to keep your S21 Ultra’s screen safe from scratches and scuffs. Highly sensitive and responsive, this ultra-tough film also protects your screen from moisture and corrosion, and its yellowing resistance means it won’t discolor over time, like some other film protectors. Dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges on your screen are reduced, and self-repairing technology eliminates minor scratches to the protector, keeping it looking as good as new. In the box, you also get installation spray, a microfiber cloth, a squeegee, and full instructions. Each ArmorSuit protector also comes with a lifetime replacement warranty, so if your protector peels off or becomes scratched or damaged — or you detect any flaws during installation — the company will replace the protector completely free of charge.

Tech21 Impact Shield

Tech21’s screen protector offers the best of both worlds: an ultra-thin film that will preserve transparency and responsiveness, and all-over coverage that will keep the S21 Ultra’s screen safe from harm. It also includes a hygienic upper layer that can reduce bacteria by as much as 99.99%, so your phone will be clean as well as guarded. The pack comes with an alignment applicator, so you can install the protector as precisely as possible.

Olixar Case Compatible Glass Screen Protector

Here’s a screen protector made of high-tension tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating. It will protect the S21 Ultra’s screen from all manner of scratches and scuffs, while its 0.3mm thickness (or should we say thinness) preserves the full clarity of the phone’s beautiful display. Aside from that, the main draw of the protector is that it follows the contours of the phone’s screen, while leaving just enough space around its edges so that it fits with the vast majority of cases on the market. The case comes with a microfiber cloth so that you can wipe your phone clean before installation. It has also been designed to allow full compatibility with the S21 Ultra’s fingerprint scanner.

Spigen Neo Flex Screen Protector

Spigen’s Neo Flex protector for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a film-based cover that will defend the phone against scratches and damage while also retaining screen sensitivity and clarity. It has been designed to ensure full compatibility with all Spigen S21 Ultra cases, and at the same time it offers edge-to-edge protection, so no part of the screen is left out. Just in case you do suffer a few scuffs and scratches, the protector employs self-healing materials that gradually repair minor blemishes.

PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector

Here’s a heavy-duty yet pretty thin tempered glass screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Its glass has been chemically reinforced and has a 9H hardness rating, meaning you can scratch it with household metal objects and not leave any marks. This level of protection is also reinforced by an underlying anti-shatter film, so that if you unfortunately drop your phone from a considerable height, the protector won’t break into pieces (at worst it will crack). You also get a oleophobic coating which keeps smudges and oil at bay.

The PanzerGlass screen protector maintains perfect image clarity while protecting your tablet’s screen from scratches and external shock. Thanks to the anti-shatter film, excessive impacts may cause the glass to crack, but it will not shatter and so is safer to use than other glass products.

Zagg InvisibleShield GlassFusion+

Zagg’s InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ is one of the most comprehensive screen protectors you can find for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It’s built with a PET-based hybrid material, offering the durability of glass while also providing the flexibility of polymer materials. This combination of properties enables the protector to absorb shocks more effectively than other materials, while the special D30 material used on the top layer makes it around 20% stronger than previous InvisibleShield products. If you’re also worried about your phone becoming a breeding ground for bacteria, this protector incorporates an antimicrobial coating that prevents the growth of oder-causing bacteria.

Whitestone Dome Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Here’s a two-pack of possibly one of the most advanced screen protectors out there. Whitestone’s Dome Glass combines a number of technologies that make it more protective than most of its rivals, including patented liquid glass that spreads over the S21 Ultra’s entire screen, in the process healing existing scratches and forming an impenetrable barrier with the display. The glass is also very tough, capable of withstanding everyday falls and impacts without any drama. As a plus, the two-pack comes with an installation kit, while the protector is fully compatible with the S21 Ultra’s fingerprint scanner.

Supershieldz High Definition Clear Shield

This S21 Ultra screen protector from Supershieldz is made of high-quality TPU film, which protects the phone’s screen while retaining a high degree of touch-sensitivity and clarity. While film protectors are often considered less durable than glass alternatives, this particular item is made from optical grade crystal film, which is structured into three layers to provide the maximum possible strength. It is, in other words, as strong as a film protector is likely to get, while the fact that it doesn’t use an adhesive means that you can apply and remove it without any fear of marking your screen. Comes in a pack of two.

ESR Liquid Skin Full-Coverage Screen Protector

If you want to ensure the fullest possible transparency, while also avoiding any interference with the S21 Ultra’s fingerprint scanner, then this protector from ESR is possibly your best bet. It’s made of flexible polymer film, making it durable as well as thin and transparent. The use of film also ensures that the protector will be compatible with any case you might have for your S21 Ultra, which isn’t always the case with some of the thicker tempered glass protectors. Most impressively of all, the protector is also capable of self-healing minor scratches, so you don’t have to change it every time you pick up a light scuff. Comes in a pack of three.

Editors' Recommendations