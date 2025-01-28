Table of Contents Table of Contents TORRAS GlassGo X Screen Protector Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Defense Screen Protector Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector JETech Film Screen Protector Samsung Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector ESR Armorite Privacy Screen Protector Ferilinso Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector GLAS.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector amFilm Auto-Alignment One Touch Tempered Glass Screen Protector Ringke Easy Slide Tempered Glass Screen Protector What to consider when buying a screen protector How we test Why trust us?

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is here, and if you've just dropped $1,300 or more on the brand's latest flagship, you'll definitely want to protect it from harm. Investing in a high-quality case to protect against drops and scratches is a must, but what about that expansive 6.9-inch display?

A tempered glass or film screen protector can help keep your phone's screen safe from scratches and drops but also protects against dust, dirt, and greasy fingerprints, keeping things crystal clear. You'll even find privacy screen protectors to keep your data safe when you're out and about.

With so many screen protectors out there to choose from, finding one that's perfect for your needs can feel challenging. We're here to help, so we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protectors you can currently buy, with options to suit all requirements and budgets.

The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tempered glass screen protector

TORRAS GlassGo X Screen Protector

Pros Tempered glass offers 12 feet of drop protection

Ultra-thin design doesn't impact touch sensitivity or fingerprint sensor

Innovative "Pull-Tab" installation frame for easy installation

Comes with 365-day warranty

Handy two-pack Cons Not the cheapest option

Anyone serious about protecting their Galaxy S25 Ultra screen should opt for this tempered glass protector from Torras. Constructed from aerospace-grade 9H+ hardness tempered glass, Torras promises it provides up to 12 feet of drop protection. Torras puts its screen protectors through it when it comes to testing, too, with over 50 durability tests and more than 20,000 scratch tests, so you can feel confident your phone will stay protected from scratches, bumps, and drops.

This tempered glass protector is super-thin at just 0.23mm thick, meaning it won't interfere with touch screen sensitivity or the S25 Ultra's fingerprint sensor. It comes with a "pull-tab" installation frame for easy installation, plus instructions and a detailed video to help you out if you're new to installing screen protectors.

Best of all, you get a 365-day warranty included, meaning Torras will replace your screen protector if the installation fails, it bubbles over time, or anything else goes wrong. This makes the $30 asking price well worth it, in our opinion.

The best antimicrobial Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Defense Screen Protector

Pros Flexible hybrid polymer construction

Tough scratch and impact protection

Antimicrobial treatment

Easy installation process Cons Not tempered glass, if that's what you prefer

If you're looking for all the protection of tempered glass, without investing in a glass screen protector, Zagg's InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Defense Screen Protector ticks all the boxes. It's made with a flexible hybrid polymer that's designed to be unbreakable yet looks and feels like tempered glass. That means superior drop and scratch protection for your device's screen. It also packs an antimicrobial treatment which keeps microorganisms at bay and prolongs the life of the protector, and is compatible with biometric scanners and the S25 Ultra's fingerprint reader.

Zagg's EZ Apply installation process ensures installing this screen protector is easy, even if you've never installed one before. Of course, if you're set on a tempered glass protector, this won't be for you, but otherwise it's a solid $40 investment in protecting your S25 Ultra's display.

The best affordable Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Tough 9H hardness tempered glass

Comfortble rounded edges

Pack includes three protectors

Oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings repel sweat and fingerprints Cons No word on if it's compatible with most cases

If you're watching your bank balance after buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we don't blame you! It's still possible to protect your new device's screen without spending too much more of your hard-earned cash, though. This triple pack of tempered glass protectors from Supershieldz does the job for under $10.

The 9H hardness tempered glass construction ensures your screen stays safe from drops and scratches, while the 2.5D rounded edges mean the protector is virtually undetectable and feels comfortable to use. A hydrophobic coating repels sweat, if you're working out or running with your phone, while an oleophobic coating does the same for fingerprints.

You get three protectors for under $10, which is a pretty good deal — though there's no mention of whether these protectors are compatible with most phone cases.

The best film Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

JETech Film Screen Protector

Pros Self-healing TPU film recovers from minor scratches and small bubbles

Flexible edge-to-edge protection

Compatible with most phone cases

Handy triple pack Cons Not the greatest drop protection

Not into tempered glass screen protectors? Then you'll want a flexible film protector like this one from JETech. You get three TPU film protectors in the pack, so you can share them with friends or family, or keep a couple as spares.

The self-healing film recovers from minor bubbles and scratches, and is ultra-clear, while providing edge-to-edge protection. There's a tiny gap around the protector ensuring compatibility with most phone cases, and an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay.

There's better drop protection out there for clumsy types, but for under $10, you'd be hard pushed to find a better film screen protector for your S25 Ultra.

The best anti-reflective Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

Samsung Anti-Reflecting Screen Protector

Pros Official Samsung protector fits your device perfectly

Anti-reflecting film for less glare in direct sunlight

Smudge and dust-resistant

Anti-scratch coating Cons No mention of drop protection

Picking up an official Samsung screen protector guarantees a perfect fit, and this anti-reflective option is just the ticket if you live somewhere sunny — lucky you — or often struggle to see your device's screen in bright environments.

As well as its anti-reflective credentials, this protector boasts an anti-scratch coating and is smudge and dust-resistant, too, helping your S25 Ultra display stay crystal clear, whether you're gaming, watching YouTube, or on a video call.

There's no mention of drop protection, so if that's a must for you when it comes to screen protectors, you might want to look elsewhere.

The best privacy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

ESR Armorite Privacy Screen Protector

Pros Armorite glass construction withstands impacts

Micro-nano adhesive technology ensures perfect installation

Advanced privacy filter keeps your private data safe

Triple pack of protectors Cons Some reviews suggest it doesn't work with the fingerprint sensor

Keeping your private data safe on the go is a must, especially nowadays when so many of us access everything from our email to our online banking when we're out and about. A privacy screen protector like this one from ESR can help protect your personal information, whether you're on the train or bus or at a coffee shop.

This protector's privacy filter blocks anyone from viewing your phone at angles over 28 degrees, so unless someone is right in front of your screen, it will appear black to them. The protector is made from Armorite glass, with ESR promising it withstands up to 33lbs of impact — though we're unsure how that translates in terms of drop protection.

Installing this protector is a breeze, thanks to the micro-nano adhesive tech that keeps bubbles and dust away, and there's an oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints, oil, and water, keeping your screen crystal clear. You get three screen protectors for $16, which we think represents pretty excellent bang for your buck, but it's worth noting that some reviews suggest this protector isn't compatible with the S25 Ultra's fingerprint sensor.

The best all-round Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

Ferilinso Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector

Pros Comes with camera lens protectors

Pack includes three screen protectors

Protects your privacy

Tough tempered glass construction

Compatible with most cases Cons Not the most well-known brand

For all-around protection for your S25 Ultra, this screen protector and camera lens protector set from Ferilinso ticks all the boxes. You get three screen protectors and three tempered glass camera lens protectors, representing great value for $10.

These tough tempered glass protectors have a reinforced 1:1 3D curved black edge, making them virtually invisible once they're on your device — and they're compatible with most cases.

The ultra-narrow 25-degree privacy angle ensures you can safely reply to emails and access internet banking on the go, while your personal data stays secure, as nobody can see your screen from the side. These protectors are also easy to install thanks to the included installation tray and kit.

If you're looking for protection for your device's screen and camera, you can't really go wrong for the price , even though this isn't from a well-known brand.

The best easy installation Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

GLAS.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector

Pros Comes with installation kit

Tempered glass construction for durability

Oleophobic coating repels fingerprints

Protects your privacy Cons Quite expensive

If you've ever installed a screen protector before, you'll know that achieving perfect results isn't as easy as it looks. Chances are you've ended up with bubbles or damaged a screen protector during the installation process Whether this is you, or even if you've never used a screen protector before, Spigen's GLAS.tR EZ Fit protector is a snip to install.

A smart alignment tray makes it simple to perfectly line up and apply your screen protector for a bubble-free finish. The tempered glass protects your screen from drops and scratches, and the privacy protection keeps your data safe from prying eyes.

It costs a bit more than some protectors on our list, but for hassle-free installation, this is your best bet.

The best case-friendly Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

amFilm Auto-Alignment One Touch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Compatible with most cases

Auto-alignment kit for speedy installation

Tempered glass for drop and scratch protection

Doesn't affect display responsiveness Cons Some say it's hard to install without bubbles

Ensuring your screen protector is compatible with your case is an issue many of us don't consider when shopping for a protector. This tempered glass protector from amFilm comes in a twin pack with two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors, and it won't get in the way of your phone case.

The 9H hardness tempered glass protects against drops and scratches, with some reviews claiming their phone display was unharmed even when extreme pressure was applied to the screen protector. As well as this impressive protection, it's easy to install, with an auto alignment kit designed to make the process a breeze, and it won't affect the responsiveness of your S25 Ultra's display.

Speaking of installation, there are mixed reviews on how easy it is to achieve a bubble-free finish, but for under $10 you get two protectors, so if your first attempt goes wrong, you always have a spare!

The best responsive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector

Ringke Easy Slide Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Thin 0.35mm glass won't affect touch response

Customized installation tray for easy installation

Comes with extra glass protector in case of breakage

9H hardness tempered glass with oleophobic coating Cons Manufacturer doesn't specify drop protection

We've all been there, jabbing at our phone screen as a protector dulls the touch sensitivity and our frustration mounts. With this tempered glass screen protector from Ringke, you won't suffer any such problems, as its 0.35mm thick construction ensures your screen's sensitivity isn't affected.

The 9H hardness tempered glass protects against scratches and drops, with an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay. There's a handy customized installation tray, making installation a breeze, and you get an extra glass protector at the box, in case of breakage.

For the price, this is one of our favorite screen protectors, but it's worth noting Ringke doesn't specify how much drop protection is on offer here.

What to consider when buying a screen protector

Just as there's a lot to take into account when choosing a new phone, there's plenty to think about when shopping for a screen protector. Generally speaking, you'll want to choose a protector from a well-known brand name such as Ringke, Zagg, Spigen, or amFilm, though there are some solid options out there from lesser-known brands too.

Below, we'll walk you through some of the other factors to consider when hunting for the best screen protector for your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Should you buy a tempered glass or TPU film screen protector?

The jury is out as to which protector provides the best protection for your phone, but most people opt for a tempered glass protector for serious drop protection. Some feel that a glass protector affects the sensitivity of their device's touchscreen, so if that's a consideration for you, you might want to opt for a film protector, or Zagg's InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Defense, which is made from a flexible hybrid polymer that feel like glass.

You'll usually find more choice available when shopping for a tempered glass screen protector, but you may also find some from leading brands cost more than the TPU film options.

What features are most important to you?

Some screen protectors promise military-grade drop protection, and if that's a must for you, opt for a protector such as Torras GlassGo X. Other protectors promise superior scratch-resistance, while some, like the Supershieldz Tempered Glass Protector, offer hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to keep your screen safe from sweat and fingerprints — great if you take your phone to the gym.

Other features you might want to consider include case compatibility, as you'll ideally want a protector that's compatible with your S25 Ultra case, and extras like camera lens protection. If you're looking for a great all-around protector that keeps your camera and screen safe, our pick would be the one from Ferilinso.

What's your budget?

Budget is a key consideration when choosing the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protector. It's worth investing in a high-quality protector, if you can afford it. You don't need to blow the budget on the most expensive option, but you get what you pay for and the S25 Ultra's display is worth protecting. A mid-range protector such as the options on our list from ESR or Ringke is a good all-rounder, but if you're on a tight budget, we have a couple of sub-$10 choices from Supershieldz or JETech that also provide decent protection.

How we test

It's fair to say we love the latest tech, and we know how important it is to protect a new device against whatever life throws at you. We've tested hundreds of screen protectors over the years, so we utilized this knowledge when choosing the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra screen protectors. We focused on protectors that offered a good value for money alongside superior protection against drops, scratches, and fingerprints. We also looked for protectors that were easy to install, even for those who have never installed a screen protector before, as well as protectors which came bundled with camera protection, too.

Why trust us?

At Digital Trends, we're proud to be some of the biggest nerds on the planet. We're obsessed with all-things tech, and our writers live and breathe tech, even when they're not at work. We have decades of experience writing about multiple tech brands, from reviewing products to reporting the latest news, and we always strive to be as objective as possible regarding the quality of each product we test. With that said, we're also not afraid to point out where a product could be better. We want our readers to get the full picture, so you can make informed decisions when shopping for tech.

