The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic‘s traditional style is sure to appeal not only to fans of the Galaxy Watch 3, but also to those who like their smartwatch to look, well, classic. With its rotating bezel and a choice of steel or titanium casing, it’s a good-looking upgrade from the Watch 3 or an excellent choice for your first Galaxy Watch. Whether you pick up a 42mm or 46mm version, you’ll want to keep that screen safe from scratches and knocks. That’s why we’ve picked some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors available right now — and there’s something here to suit all budgets.

Spigen EZ Fit Glas.tR Screen Protector

The biggest worry with a screen protector is ensuring it’s aligned perfectly with your watch face. No need to stress with this tempered glass screen protector from Spigen, which comes with an innovative EZ Fit tray to ensure perfect alignment the first time. With an oleophobic coating, this screen protector repels greasy or sweaty fingerprints while the tempered glass keeps your watch safe from scratches, bumps, and drops.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Plus Screen Protector

This hybrid tempered glass screen protector combines glass with military-grade materials for superior protection against scuffs, scratches, and cracks. Tough yet flexible, it absorbs shock and disperses impact before it reaches your watch’s screen, and it won’t chip — so cracks are stopped in their tracks before they can start and spread. This screen protector is easy to apply, too, thanks to EZ Apply tabs and an installation tray for perfect results. Right now it’s only available for the 42mm model of the Watch 4 Classic, but hopefully, it’ll soon be available for the 46mm variant too.

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector

Prefer a film screen protector to a tempered glass one? This pack of six film protectors from IQ Shield sets you back less than $10 and each protector has a matte finish designed to reduce glare, so you can clearly see your watch screen even on sunny days. This super-thin, military-grade film protects your watch against scratches, scuffs, and chips, while the outer coating repels dust, dirt, and fingerprints. It’s easy to achieve a bubble-free installation, and all IQ Shield screen protectors come with a lifetime replacement warranty, making this pack even better value for money.

SPGUARD Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This triple pack of tempered glass screen protectors from SPGuard are easy to apply — and remove — thanks to the included Special Alignment Tool. Offering high transparency but ultra-low reflections, they provide a high-gloss finish to your watch screen while also making it easier to see in bright conditions. These tempered glass protectors repel dirt and dust while protecting against scratches, scuffs, and drops, and because you get three in a pack, you can share them with friends and family, too.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

There’s nothing worse than installing a screen protector that gets in the way of your watch’s functionality, or worse, feels uncomfortable, with sharp edges. This tempered glass protector from Supershield features 2.5D rounded edge glass and HD clarity, so you won’t even know it’s there. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, it protects against drops and scratches while ensuring the original touch experience of your watch isn’t affected by its presence, while hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings repel sweat and greasy fingerprints — great if your watch is your workout buddy. You get a handy three-pack of protectors for less than $10, and they’re easy to apply and remove, leaving no residue behind.

Suoman Tempered Glass Screen Protector

What’s easy to install, keeps your watch looking as good as new, and can be yours for under $8? The Suoman Tempered Glass Screen Protector. Pick this up and your new Watch 4 Classic’s screen will be kept safe from scratches, scuffs, and dings, and fingerprints are kept at bay, too. It’s a cinch to apply without bubbles thanks to the included easy installation kit and fits the Watch 4 Classic perfectly. What more could you ask for?

