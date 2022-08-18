Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Excited to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? But wait. Before you're ready to flaunt your new buy, take some time to get a high-quality screen protector so your device isn't damaged within just days of owning it. To make things easier for you, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors from the most well-known brands in the industry.

Ready to go shopping? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors.

InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector

Pros Made with plant-based materials

Has an anti-microbial layer

Includes an installation kit Cons Quite expensive

This InvisibleShield screen protector is quite pricey but it has a lot to offer. Made with plant-based materials, it's eco-friendly and durable. It's smooth, clear, and robust, so you can enjoy the screen while keeping it safe. The protective film also has an anti-microbial layer to keep away dust, bacteria, and fingerprints. The pack includes an installation kit so everything is easy for you.

ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Pros Has self-healing technology

Includes a handy installation kit

Pack of six Cons Somewhat pricey

Hate bubbles? Check out this ArmorSuit protector designed specifically for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With a precision fit and a handy installation kit, you can enjoy superior protection without the pesky bubbles. It's military-grade tested and boasts a self-healing technology that automatically eliminates minor scratches. Plus, you get six in a pack so you can keep replacing your films without buying new ones.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness

Has an auto-alignment installation kit

It's compatible with all the Spigen Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases Cons A bit pricey

Installation can be frustrating, but this Spigen screen protector pack makes things easy for you. You get an auto-alignment installation kit for hassle-free application. With 9H hardness and Spigen's reputation, this screen protector is durable and keeps your watch safe for long. Also, it's compatible with all the Spigen Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases for the best fit.

Spguard 4 Pack Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Affordable pack

High transparency and ultra-low reflection

Rated 9H hardness Cons No warranty

Looking for something more affordable? Take a look at this Spguard screen protector pack that offers four protector films for less than $10. Each film offers HD clarity, high transparency, and ultra-low reflection so you can enjoy the screen in the best quality. Rated at 9H hardness, it's durable and resists scratches and bumps, keeping your watch safe and shiny.

Hierusre Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 99% high transparency

9H-rated hardness

Has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating Cons Doesn't offer the best fit

With 9H-rated hardness and 99% high transparency, this screen protector offers you both a vivid display and superior protection. It claims to retain full touch sensitivity so you don't have to struggle with using all the cool apps on your new watch. The protective film also has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to resist smudges and fingerprints.

Suoman 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H-rated hardness

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating

Includes an installation kit

Pack of four Cons Not a popular brand

With 9H-rated hardness and full coverage protection, this Suoman protector film can keep your new smartwatch safe from everyday damage. It comes in a pack of four, and each film has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to resist dust, sweat, and fingerprints. The package also includes an installation kit for easy application.

