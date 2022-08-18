 Skip to main content
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors

Sakshi Udavant
By

Excited to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? But wait. Before you're ready to flaunt your new buy, take some time to get a high-quality screen protector so your device isn't damaged within just days of owning it. To make things easier for you, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors from the most well-known brands in the industry.

Still choosing between the new models? Read our guide breaking down the differences between the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Want something for an older Galaxy watch? Check out our guide to the best Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors and best Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors if you're looking to keep an older Galaxy smartwatch safe. 

Ready to go shopping? Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors.

InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector

InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector

Jump to details
ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector

ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Jump to details
Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Jump to details
SPGUARD 4 Pack Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Spguard 4 Pack Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Jump to details
Hierusre Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Hierusre Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Jump to details
Suoman 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Suoman 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Jump to details
InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector

Pros
  • Made with plant-based materials
  • Has an anti-microbial layer
  • Includes an installation kit
Cons
  • Quite expensive

This InvisibleShield screen protector is quite pricey but it has a lot to offer. Made with plant-based materials, it's eco-friendly and durable. It's smooth, clear, and robust, so you can enjoy the screen while keeping it safe. The protective film also has an anti-microbial layer to keep away dust, bacteria, and fingerprints. The pack includes an installation kit so everything is easy for you.

InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector

InvisibleShield Ultra Eco Screen Protector

ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector For Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Pros
  • Has self-healing technology
  • Includes a handy installation kit
  • Pack of six
Cons
  • Somewhat pricey

Hate bubbles? Check out this ArmorSuit protector designed specifically for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With a precision fit and a handy installation kit, you can enjoy superior protection without the pesky bubbles. It's military-grade tested and boasts a self-healing technology that automatically eliminates minor scratches. Plus, you get six in a pack so you can keep replacing your films without buying new ones.

ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector

ArmorSuit 6 Pack MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 9H hardness
  • Has an auto-alignment installation kit
  • It's compatible with all the Spigen Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases
Cons
  • A bit pricey

Installation can be frustrating, but this Spigen screen protector pack makes things easy for you. You get an auto-alignment installation kit for hassle-free application. With 9H hardness and Spigen's reputation, this screen protector is durable and keeps your watch safe for long. Also, it's compatible with all the Spigen Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases for the best fit.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

SPGUARD Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Screen Protector.

Spguard 4 Pack Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Affordable pack
  • High transparency and ultra-low reflection
  • Rated 9H hardness
Cons
  • No warranty

Looking for something more affordable? Take a look at this Spguard screen protector pack that offers four protector films for less than $10. Each film offers HD clarity, high transparency, and ultra-low reflection so you can enjoy the screen in the best quality. Rated at 9H hardness, it's durable and resists scratches and bumps, keeping your watch safe and shiny.

SPGUARD 4 Pack Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Spguard 4 Pack Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Hierusre Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Screen Protector.

Hierusre Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 99% high transparency
  • 9H-rated hardness
  • Has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating
Cons
  • Doesn't offer the best fit

With 9H-rated hardness and 99% high transparency, this screen protector offers you both a vivid display and superior protection. It claims to retain full touch sensitivity so you don't have to struggle with using all the cool apps on your new watch. The protective film also has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to resist smudges and fingerprints.

Hierusre Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Hierusre Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Suoman 4-Pack Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Screen Protector.

Suoman 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • 9H-rated hardness
  • Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating
  • Includes an installation kit
  • Pack of four
Cons
  • Not a popular brand

With 9H-rated hardness and full coverage protection, this Suoman protector film can keep your new smartwatch safe from everyday damage. It comes in a pack of four, and each film has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to resist dust, sweat, and fingerprints. The package also includes an installation kit for easy application.

Suoman 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Suoman 4-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector

