 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We found the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order deal today

Jennifer Allen
By
Someone wearing the silver Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 coverage

If you’re looking for a great smartwatch to last you a long time, it makes sense to home in on the latest smartwatch deals. Right now, you can pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 direct from Samsung and score a free fabric band with the purchase of either the standard watch or the Classic model. If you have something to trade in, you can also save up to $250 depending on the age of your previous smartwatch. Want to learn more? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Building on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it’s clear that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will end up being one of the best smartwatches when it launches. At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 looks identical to its predecessor. However, it’s slightly smaller than the Watch 5 while offering slightly larger displays. The 40mm variant now has a 1.3-inch display while the 44m model has a 1.5-inch display. That means bigger resolutions too while everything still looks sharp thanks to the Super AMOLED panel and full-color always-on display.

Performance is better too with Samsung promising the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will open apps up to 18% faster and generally be more responsive. Running the latest Samsung One UI 5 Watch skin means better safety features too, along with improved running metrics, sleep coaching and insights. Improved battery size has also been spotted with the 40mm model offering a 300mAh battery while the 44mm edition has 425mAh. More time needs to be spent with both to see the real-life improvements but it sounds positive.

Related

On the underside, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has its 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor with the ability to measure body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and other stats. It also has 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, and skin temperature monitoring. Heart rate tracking has been improved also.

Opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and you get a more watch-like design with a bigger case size, and the return of a rotating bezel to help you navigate its menus. It’s a more mature-looking alternative for anyone wanting something professional-looking on their wrist.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 costs from $300 with the 44mm variant starting from $330. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic costs $399 for its 43mm model or $429 for the 47mm variant. Crucially, if you trade in a watch at the same time as purchasing, you can save up to $250. $250 can be saved if you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in exchange for the Classic, while you can save the same when trading in an Apple Watch Series 8 for a standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. In all cases, you can save a minimum of $50 when trading in any smartwatch, with $100 saved when buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Whichever model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 you decide to buy, you’ll also receive a free Fabric Band to further personalize your new watch. This is the ideal time to pre-order with such great freebies and trade-in deals available for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! This Samsung Galaxy Watch is $151 for a few more hours
A man wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on her wrist.

Prime Day is coming to a close. After two straight days of fantastic discounts, most Prime Day deals will disappear tonight or early tomorrow morning. We'll have a few left over, but anything labeled a "Prime Day Deal" by Amazon is liable to go away at any moment. If you have any deals in your line of sight that you haven't snatched up, grab them now. One of the best Prime Day smartwatch deals is still alive. Two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are on sale. If you buy one without LTE, it's down to $151 from $200. If you opt for the watch with LTE, you'll pay $183 instead of $250. Let's dig into what there is to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/o LTE -- $151, was $200

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 w/ LTE -- $183, was $250

Read more
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch to buy on Prime Day
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

Do you have an iPhone and are looking to get your very first smartwatch? Or perhaps you have an older model and are looking to replace it with something better.

Either way, if you use an iPhone, then the Apple Watch is the way to go. And for Prime Day, you can get a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Read more
Samsung just knocked $100 off the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Apps.

Samsung has its own sales event to rival the Prime Day deals we're seeing over at Amazon. Because of that, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $430 so you're saving $100 off the usual price. One of the better Prime Day tablet deals around at the moment, it's ideal for anyone seeking a well-made Android tablet for less. The deal is likely to end very soon so here's what you need to know if you're considering tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Samsung dominates the best Android tablets field so while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE might not feature on our list of the best tablets, it's still very much worth considering. It has a huge 12.4-inch LCD screen so you can easily see what you're doing. It makes it the perfect device for browsing the internet, doing a little work, or even partaking in some gaming. The size saves you from needing to grab your laptop instead and is far more portable.

Read more