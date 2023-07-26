If you’re looking for a great smartwatch to last you a long time, it makes sense to home in on the latest smartwatch deals. Right now, you can pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 direct from Samsung and score a free fabric band with the purchase of either the standard watch or the Classic model. If you have something to trade in, you can also save up to $250 depending on the age of your previous smartwatch. Want to learn more? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

Why you should pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Building on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it’s clear that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will end up being one of the best smartwatches when it launches. At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 looks identical to its predecessor. However, it’s slightly smaller than the Watch 5 while offering slightly larger displays. The 40mm variant now has a 1.3-inch display while the 44m model has a 1.5-inch display. That means bigger resolutions too while everything still looks sharp thanks to the Super AMOLED panel and full-color always-on display.

Performance is better too with Samsung promising the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will open apps up to 18% faster and generally be more responsive. Running the latest Samsung One UI 5 Watch skin means better safety features too, along with improved running metrics, sleep coaching and insights. Improved battery size has also been spotted with the 40mm model offering a 300mAh battery while the 44mm edition has 425mAh. More time needs to be spent with both to see the real-life improvements but it sounds positive.

On the underside, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has its 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor with the ability to measure body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and other stats. It also has 24/7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking, and skin temperature monitoring. Heart rate tracking has been improved also.

Opt for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and you get a more watch-like design with a bigger case size, and the return of a rotating bezel to help you navigate its menus. It’s a more mature-looking alternative for anyone wanting something professional-looking on their wrist.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 costs from $300 with the 44mm variant starting from $330. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic costs $399 for its 43mm model or $429 for the 47mm variant. Crucially, if you trade in a watch at the same time as purchasing, you can save up to $250. $250 can be saved if you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in exchange for the Classic, while you can save the same when trading in an Apple Watch Series 8 for a standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. In all cases, you can save a minimum of $50 when trading in any smartwatch, with $100 saved when buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Whichever model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 you decide to buy, you’ll also receive a free Fabric Band to further personalize your new watch. This is the ideal time to pre-order with such great freebies and trade-in deals available for a limited time only when you buy direct from Samsung.

