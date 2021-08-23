With its gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display and folding form factor, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one foldable you definitely want to protect. The Z Flip 3 already comes with a screen protector installed, which you shouldn’t remove, but you can never be too protected, so why not add another one? We’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen protectors currently available, from tempered glass protectors to flexible film ones, with something here to suit all budgets.

Skinomi Matte Screen Protector

This handy two-pack of film screen protectors from Skinomi has a lovely matte finish that makes your screen easier to see outdoors or in brightly lit rooms. This flexible yet tough film is made from military-grade elastic polymer and designed to resist scratches and punctures — it’s also self-healing, so it’ll stay looking as good as the day you bought it, recovering from minor scratches and marks. The anti-glare-infused material improves visibility in bright environments and repels fingerprints, too. Bubble-free installation is a breeze, thanks to the liquid solution. You get two screen protectors in the pack, so that’s one for now and one for future use, or you could gift one to a friend or family member. Skinomi screen protectors come with a limited lifetime warranty.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

This affordable twin-pack of screen protectors from Olixar includes two scratch-resistant film screen protectors, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and an application card to ensure easy, bubble-free application. For under $15, you get two screen protectors that keep your Z Flip 3 screen safe from scratches and fingerprints without affecting clarity or functionality.

Ringke Invisible Defender Screen Protector

Ringke is known for its protective cases and screen protectors, and for under $15, you can pick up this Invisible Defender screen protector. Constructed from high-elasticity polyurethane film, its multiple layers ensure it adheres perfectly to your phone and stays in place no matter how many times you flip your device open and closed. The optically-enhanced film provides crystal-clear protection, and this protector is compatible with most cases, too.

Whitestone Dome Silk Screen Protector

It may be the most expensive screen protector on our list, but it’s also the most unique. The manufacturer has a patent application in place for the Dome Silk screen protector — the only secured, foldable glass screen protector for smartphones on the market. This highly flexible, shatterproof glass protector is rated for 9H hardness, and it’s passed 50,000 fold tests, so it will stand the test of time. The ultra-thin glass has also been durability tested, and it’s so slim — just 0.11mm thick — that it feels like there’s no protector there. This protector is scratch-resistant and has an anti-fingerprint coating that repels greasy fingerprints, ensuring it’s easy to wipe your screen clean. If you’re looking for a glass screen protector for your Z Flip 3, this is the one to get.

Spigen Optik Lens Protector and Hinge Film

The next protector on our list isn’t technically for your screen. Instead, this twin-pack of protectors from Spigen includes a camera lens protector and a hinge protector. The 9H hardness tempered glass lens protector fits perfectly on your camera and features an anti-fingerprint coating. It’s designed for durability and won’t interfere with the camera functions. The flexible film hinge protector keeps your hinge safe from scratches and dings, adhering perfectly to the hinge and designed to withstand the phone opening and closing. If you’re looking for some extra protection for the most delicate areas of your Z Flip 3, this is a worthwhile investment.

PanzerGlass Screen Protector

This ultra-thin 9H tempered glass protector measures just 0.4mm thick, adding minimal bulk to your Z Flip 3’s screen. Don’t be fooled, though, as this screen protector provides superior shock and scratch-resistance and has an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints. It’s easy to install and designed to flex with your phone as you flip it open and shut — and it might be the only screen protector you ever buy for your new phone.

Orzero TPU Screen Protector

This twin-pack of TPU film screen protectors ensures you’ll always have protection on hand for your phone’s screen. Each protector has been designed to fit the Z Flip 3’s screen perfectly — but unlike some single-piece protectors, these screen protectors come in two sections and four layers, making them really easy to install. There’s even a video to help with the installation process. With a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating, fingerprints and water are repelled, and your phone’s screen is protected against scratches and drops. The manufacturer offers a lifetime replacement warranty, too.

