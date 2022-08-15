Samsung's next-generation foldables have landed, and if you've already pre-ordered your Galaxy Z Flip 4, you're not alone. With its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, beefier battery, and stunning colorways, it's easy to be tempted into dropping almost $1,000 on Samsung's latest foldable. But you'll want to protect your investment, which is why a screen protector is a must. Not only is there the inner screen to consider, there's also that outer cover screen (not to mention the camera).

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has only just been revealed, there are already some great choices out there to keep your screen safe. We've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors around, from film to tempered glass options.

For total protection for your new phone, you might also want to check out our pick of the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases.

Dome Glass Whitestone EZ Glass Outer Display Protector

Pros Includes outer screen and hinge cover film

Easy to install

9H hardness tempered glass Cons No protector for inner screen

The first screen protector on our list is this handy two-pack from Dome Glass. In the box, you get an outer cover screen protector and a hinge film protector to keep your Z Flip 4's outer screen and hinge safe from scratches and scuffs. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, these protectors are scratch-resistant, easy to install, and highly responsive. Plus, when the cover screen is off or in lock mode, the tempered glass becomes a handy mirror. Bear in mind that there's no protector here for the inner screen, so if you want one, you'll need to purchase that separately.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

Pros Handy two-pack

High-quality film screen protectors

Compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader

Comes with cleaning cloth and application card Cons Not as tough as some tempered glass options

This handy two-pack of film screen protectors from Olixar includes two screen protectors for your Z Flip 4's main screen, as well as a screen cleaning cloth and application card for bubble-free installation. The high-quality film screen protectors are ultra-thin and crystal clear, providing almost invisible scratch-resistant protection — they're even compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader. If you're a butterfingers and always dropping your phone, you might want to look at tempered glass protectors instead, though.

InvisibleShield Fusion Eco Film Screen Protector

Pros Planet-friendly choice with plant-based materials

Slim, flexible protection for the outer screen

Antimicrobial treatment

Practically invisible Cons More expensive than many other protectors

Want to do your bit for the planet while protecting your Z Flip 4's outer screen? Then grab the InvisibleShield Fusion Eco Screen Protector. A tree is planted for every purchase, you get a lifetime warranty included, and the protector is made from a slim, flexible hybrid polymer that's made using plant-based materials.

Despite its slim form, this protector keeps your phone's outer screen safe from scratches and drops, absorbing and dampening the force of impact. It has a smooth, glass-like feel and advanced clarity, so you won't even know it's there. There's also an antimicrobial treatment designed to inhibit the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guard against degradation from microorganisms, so your protector will last longer. It's easy to apply too, thanks to the EZ Apply installation process. On the downside, you'll pay a bit more for this protector than many others on the market.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Glass Screen Protector

Pros Handy two-pack

Includes outer screen protector and protective hinge film

9H hardness tempered glass

Compatible with all Spigen Z Flip 4 cases

Comes with easy alignment tray for fast installation Cons May not be compatible with other case brands

This next protector is from a brand known for its solid protection offerings. Spigen's cases and screen protectors are designed to keep your phone safe from whatever life throws at you, and this tempered glass protector is no exception. Made from 9H hardness rated tempered glass, it comes in a handy two-pack with protective hinge film included. There's an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints, and you also get an included alignment tray for perfect installation. This protector is also compatible with all Spigen Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases, though your mileage with other case brands may vary.

Ringke Dual Easy Film Protector

Pros Flexible polyurethane film protector

Anti-fingerprint coating

Stays in place when flipping phone open or shut Cons You only get one protector for the price

Ringke's Dual Easy Film protector is made from high-elasticity polyurethane with an optically enhanced film that provides crystal clear protection for your phone screen. The anti-fingerprint coating keeps smudges and greasy fingerprints at bay, while the case-friendly design means you can use this protector with most cases. Installation is quick and easy, and this protector won't wrinkle or move around when you flip your phone open and shut, either. You do only get one protector in the box, though, so you'll need to be careful when installing this screen protector.

Supershieldz Film Screen Protector

Pros High-quality TPU film

Scratch-resistant

Leaves no residue when removed

Pack includes two protectors Cons There's better drop protection out there

With this handy two-pack of screen protectors from Supershieldz, you get two high-quality TPU film protectors for your Z Flip 4's main screen. These protectors keep your screen safe from scratches, scuffs, and minor drops, and the natural feel of the film means touch sensitivity isn't affected. Because there's a spare in the pack, you can easily keep this for when you need to swap out your old screen protector, which can be easily removed with no residue, or give the spare protector to a friend or family member. If you're after serious drop protection, we recommend a tempered glass protector, but for everyone else, this is just the ticket.

WRJ Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector

Pros Three-pack of camera lens protectors

9H hardness tempered glass

Oleophobic coating repels fingerprints, water, and dust

Won't reflect the camera flash Cons You'll need to buy other screen protectors separately

We're finishing off our list with some protectors for your Galaxy Z Flip 4's camera. You get three tempered glass lens protectors in this pack, all made from 9H hardness-rated tempered glass. These protectors keep your screen safe from scratches and drops, with an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints, water, and dust. The 99.99% transparency means you won't even know this protector is there once applied, and it won't cause flash reflections either, like some other protectors. Achieving a bubble-free installation is easy thanks to the included accessories and easy-to-follow installation video. Don't forget to buy a protector for your phone's outer cover screen too.

