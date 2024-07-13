 Skip to main content
Out of all the Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order deals, I’d choose these three

Two Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is days from being out. In fact, the only thing that is in the way of you getting one is making sure to pre-order. The phone, which will likely be included in our listing of the best flip phones as soon as we get more time with it (it’s predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is our current favorite) is officially launching on the July 24. What time we did get with the phone, expressed in our early Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, was very positive, with our review noting the good looks of the phone, including the absence of a noticeable crease. If you’ve had good experiences with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series and really want the sixth generation of the phone, pre-ordering is a great way to do so. Here are the three best ways to get a deal on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Note: Here, we’re focusing on pre-order deals that largely pertain to unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones. If you want a phone locked to Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or US Cellular, you may have other options, as outline in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order guide.

Samsung offers more colors, better trade-ins

Samsung logo sign at the Mobile World Congress.
David Ramos / Getty Images

Samsung is going all out in its efforts to provide the best experience for ordering the new phone. First of all, Samsung is offering all of the phone’s colors from their shop, including the tactile-backed Crafted Black version. Next (and, admittedly, we’re seeing this in most pre-order deals) they’re offering the larger 512GB storage option for the same price as the smaller 256GB storage option, saving you $120 in the upgrade. This is noticeable in that the 256GB version of the phone isn’t even available in their store at the moment, so you can’t accidentally cheat yourself out of the extra storage. Then, you can trade in your old smartphones and tablets (including from Google and Apple) for extra value for pre-orders. A Galaxy Z Fold 5 would normally trade in at $440 towards this phone, but now trades in at $650, for example. With the memory deal and max trade-ins (capped at $650 total) you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just $450, down $770 from the usual $1,220.

Amazon will pay you to pre-order from them

An Amazon logo seen on the side of a building.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Amazon, in addition to offering the 512GB storage option for the same price as the 256GB storage option, is also giving you $200 off of the purchase. That drops the price by $320, going from the Amazon base price of $1,420 to $1,100. And then, you’ll also receive a $200 Amazon gift card alongside your phone. While the phone won’t be released to you in time to take advantage of Prime Day deals with this card, you’re likely to want something from Amazon eventually. You can take your time with it, as the card has no fees and no expiration date.

Best Buy serves as the Samsung alternate of choice

Best Buy logo on a building.
Best Buy

If you couldn’t get Samsung’s trade-in credits to work in your favor, you might want to go with Best Buy. Best Buy has less color selections available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 than Samsung, but the same base price and double storage offer. The main difference is that they have more robust trade-in options and you’re likely to get a better deal from phones outside of the Samsung, Google, and Apple brands with Best Buy than you would from Samsung. Best Buy is capping trade-in credit to $460 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. You can also save an extra $100 if you go ahead and connect your new phone to a carrier directly on the Best Buy site. Finally, you can get a Best Buy e-Gift Card of up to $200 depending on the final price of your phone. With max trade-in, the double storage deal, and connecting to a carrier you can save a total of $680, bringing the $1,220 down to $540, plus you get a gift card.

