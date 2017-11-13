For deals or just the latest designs, these are the best shopping apps out there

Whether you’re looking to snag some great deals, stay on top of the latest trends, or just browse, we have an app for that. In honor of the approaching holiday season — and the massive amount of shopping you’re likely about to do — we’ve rounded up some of the best shopping apps for iOS and Android. These are good year-round, but they should especially come in handy during the upcoming holiday rush.
This time around, we’ve skipped the Amazons and Etsys of the world, and, instead, focused on some lesser-known shopping apps. Whether you’re looking to shop quick, grab an awesome deal, or browse goods like you navigate Pinterest, there’s something here for everyone. Better yet, they’re all built to work best on your phone.
ShopStyle
If you want to buy clothing, shoes, or entire outfits, ShopStyle promises that you will find what you’re looking for in its app. You can even set alerts so that you don’t miss those deals. You can find brands like Nordstrom, Valentino, Nike, Neiman Marcus, and more. With the easy to use the search function, you can browse stores like Nordstrom, Asos, and Forever 21. If it’s for sale online, you’ll find it in ShopStyle.
The RealReal
If you have ever wanted to buy a real luxury item for a special someone, but lacked the funds, The RealReal may be the app for you. This app specializes in pre-owned luxury items. You’ll find things like women’s and men’s fashion, jewelry, watches, fine art, and more. You can get up to 90 percent off retail prices, and have purchases shipped internationally to up to 61 countries. All the items are guaranteed to be authentic.
Canopy
The very thing that makes Amazon great is also its greatest weakness; its robust selection of goods means you have to dig through a lot of duds before you’ll find a gem. Enter Canopy, a human-curated selection of unique fashion, lifestyle, and home decor products available on Amazon. Its design-focused ethos is obvious from its uncluttered UI to its tasteful picks, which range from an $11 USB plate to a $1,800 platform bed.
Giftagram
If you have loved ones or business partners on either side of the 49th parallel, you’d know how tricky it can be to send a gift between America and Canada. Thankfully, Giftagram takes care of all the logistics, so you just need to focus on picking the perfect present and providing your recipient’s email address or phone number. Since the app offers a select list of local and global lifestyle products, such as baked goods from The Cravory and Kate Spade iPhone cases, everyone on your list is bound to love your gifts!
Touch of Modern
For men who have everything and are notoriously difficult to shop for, Touch of Modern (ToMo for short) might be your best bet this holiday season. Known for offering lifestyle items that are both design-oriented and meant to start conversations, this app features timed sales that cover everything from retro hats and beef jerky to vintage Rolexes and Picasso prints. Every now and then, it also partners with brands like Samsung to offer members early access or extra perks on new products.
The Hunt
Sometimes, all you have is a photo of the floral bomber jacket you covet, but have no idea where you can buy the exact item or something similar. With The Hunt, you can tap into the collective intelligence of fellow fashionistas to get one step closer to owning these mystery pieces. Members can post links to share where an item-in-question is available and its current retail price. They can even go one step further and ask fellow style sisters for feedback on their outfits.
Flipp
Shopping with paper coupons and weekly flyers may seem outdated in our digital world, but there is no denying the convenience of circling the best deals directly on your smartphone. Flipp combines the best of both worlds by providing a digital library of all the latest flyers and helping you build shopping lists within the app. All you have to do is tap on a specific product or coupon within the digitized flyer, and the app will automatically circle and add it to your digital grocery list for a modern shopping experience.
Ibotta
Rather than clipping paper coupons to save pennies at a time, Ibotta (pronounced “I-bought-a”) gives you cash-back on your purchases once you get home by scanning your receipts and barcodes. The app is supported by most of the national and big-boxed retailers you can think of — Walmart, Aldo, Jamba Juice, etc. — so you’re bound to get some money back through this app. That said, you’ll need to accumulate at least $20 in your Ibotta account before you can transfer your money to PayPal, Venmo, or a gift card.
