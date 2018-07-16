Share

Prime Day is finally here, so get your wallets out because Amazon is offering quite a few discounts on smartphones. Not every smartphone is worth your money, though, so we’ve handpicked our favorites to help you spend your money wisely.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a productivity workhorse and it’s one of the biggest Samsung phones you can buy right now, sporting a beautiful 6.3-inch AMOLED screen. It comes with a spectacular dual-camera system and a handy S Pen stylus. It was previously available for $950, so snagging it is a no-brainer, though you should be aware the next Galaxy Note 9 is slated to be announced on August 9. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review.

Huawei’s P20 Pro may have stolen the show for its brilliant camera, but the Huawei Mate 10 Pro can match it with performance, design, and software — and the camera’s pretty good too. It initially cost $800 earlier this year, but it has been available for $550 on Amazon. Now, on Prime Day, you can snag it for $500, which is a great price for a phone of this caliber. Read our full Huawei Mate 10 Pro review.

The Honor View 10 brings flagship specifications, features, and design to a much more affordable price tag. It has a capable camera for its price, as well as a nice big screen for watching videos or movies. You’ll forget you paid so little for this phone. It used to be priced at $500, but it has been discounted to just $400. That’s incredible value. Read our full Honor View 10 review.

The Honor 7X has been our favorite phone to recommend for anyone with a budget of $200. It has everything from a high-end design to good performance and a solid camera. Now it’s just $170, making it even more of a bargain. Read our full Honor 7X review.

The Razer Phone is the gaming brand’s first smartphone, and it’s the perfect device if you’re an avid mobile gamer. It has stunning performance that can run all the high-end mobile games, a screen with a high refresh rate, a big battery, and massive front-facing speakers. Razer is offering a 25 percent discount on the phone, and you can read our full Razer Phone review to learn more about the phone.

The Essential Phone, from the creator of Android, was one of the most beautiful phones of 2017. It’s made of ceramic and titanium, it has a simple-to-use and uncluttered Android operating system, and performance is speedy. The camera isn’t the strongest, but Essential has dropped the price of the phone to $250 for Prime Day, and it is absolutely a steal. Buy it now. Read our full Essential Phone review.

