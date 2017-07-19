Share the power and juice up your phones with the best USB charging hubs

If you’ve ever fought with a partner, parent, or roommate over who gets to charge their smartphone next, then it’s time you bought yourself one of the best USB charging hubs in existence. We all need access to that outlet to keep our smartphones and tablets fully juiced, but there’s no need to argue. A good USB charging station will plug into a single power outlet and afford you multiple USB ports.

Identifying the right multi-port USB charger for you will depend on your needs, but, thankfully, we’re here to help. We’ve been testing some of the more popular USB charging hubs available, and we’ve rounded up some of the better options below. Also, you may be interested in our picks for the best portable battery chargers, if you’re looking to keep your iPhone 7, Galaxy S8, or Google Pixel juiced on the go.

Nomad USB Charging Hub Ports: 5

Output: 27W (7.8A total)

Price: $50 Nomad‘s USB charger takes the cake in terms of design. The device’s circular, polycarbonate body, which looks something like an enlarged hockey puck, sits on steel inserts and houses five USB charging ports under a discrete rubber top. It draws a maximum of 27W from a 1.2-meter cable connected to a wall source, and divides it among two high-power 2.4A ports and three standard 1A ports. (Nomad says they’re compatible with all iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, but notes that they don’t support rapid charging.) A handy ring of LEDs — which dim automatically at night thanks to a built-in ambient light sensor — glow orange when plugged-in devices are charging, and white when charged. The Nomad USB Charging Hub isn’t cheap, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a more stylish charger in its price range. Buy one now from: Nomad

Zendure A-Series Travel Adapter Ports: 4

Output: 40W (8A total)

Price: $33 We’re impressed with the design of this durable USB charging hub, which also serves admirably as a travel adapter. It’s compact and portable, with four USB ports on one side and fold-out prongs to plug into a wall outlet on the other. One of the ports, marked in green, is compliant with Quick Charge 2.0 — which promises 75 percent faster charging — while the other three, marked in blue, can deliver up to 5V/2.4A apiece. You also get two adapters in the box, which slot on securely to work with various outlets throughout Europe. The fact that it plugs in sideways can be a little awkward depending on the outlet, and you’ll find charging speeds are slower when using all four USB ports at once, because the total output is limited to 8A. Nonetheless, this USB charging hub is still a good value. Buy one now from: Amazon

Sabrent Desktop USB Charger Ports: 6

Output: 60W (12A total)

Price: $27 If you’re looking for a USB charging hub with plenty of ports, then this desktop option from Sabrent is worth your consideration. It boasts six USB ports, each of which is capable of delivering 2.4A, allowing for 12A of simultaneous output. The wide base and rubber feet also ensure that it doesn’t slide around, and the USB ports are slightly angled upward, making it easy to plug in and unplug cables. The top panel is aluminum and comes in either silver or black. It’s not the most attractive hub on the market, and there’s no QC support, but it is fairly small and cheap. Buy one now from: Amazon

TYLT Energi Desktop Charging Station Ports: 5

Output: 50W (10A total)

Price: $60 This clever charging station from TYLT offers four USB ports that can output up to 2.4A each. There’s also a fifth USB port that outputs 1A, but if you look closer, you’ll see that it belongs to a detachable battery pack. The battery is rated at 3,200mAh, so it’s going to provide at least one full charge for your smartphone. It’s a smart idea, because if you run out of time, you can simply pop the battery pack out and take it with you to charge your phone on the move. The TYLT Energi comes with a detachable AC power cord that plugs into the back. It also has a smart cable management system on the top, so you can tuck those cables out of the way. Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy

Satechi Smart Charging Stand Ports: 4

Output: 6A total

Price: $30 This neat, curvy cube will look good on your nightstand. It comes with three adapters, so you can use the top to charge an Apple Watch, a FitBit Blaze, or a smartphone, with the cable tucked neatly away inside. To boost your charging options, there are also three USB ports in the front. Each port can deliver up to 2.4A, but the total simultaneous limit is 6A. It comes in gold and black, silver and white, or black and space gray. Buy one now from: Amazon