The best ZTE Blade Z Max cases to keep it safe from bumps and scratches

As we said in our ZTE Blade Z Max review, this phone is really big and adds some new features from last year’s ZMax Pro. It has a huge 6-inch screen and a new design that includes a grippy texture on the back and a repositioned camera in the top left. The headphone jack is located on the bottom of the phone next to the USB-C charging port. Ports that you use all the time should be easily accessible. The Blade Z Max needs a case that will protect that massive screen from drops, but also offer easy access to those ports. Here are our picks for the best ZTE Blade Z Max cases that will do that and more.

Otterbox Achiever Series Case ($30)

Otterbox is here to protect your ZTE Blade Z Max from drops with its renowned Drop+ Protection. Unlike some other Otterbox cases, this one has a slim profile for pockets or purses. The dual-layer inner core and hard outer layer absorb and help to deflect impacts when dropped. All the cut-outs you require for easy access to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports are there. The case comes in black and two other options that look quite nice. You can choose cool plum or water stone two-tone color combinations. Buy one now from: Otterbox Cases

Jaten Brushed Metal Hybrid Cover ($8)

If you want drop protection and you also want to keep things as slim as possible, take a look at this dual-layer slim-fit case by Jaten. The inner core is a soft TPU sleeve that is surrounded by a hard polycarbonate layer. The hard edges give the phone a good fit all the way around the case which makes it feel nice and compact. The thin, brushed-metal look is nicely done and not overly flashy. Buy one now from: Amazon

LeYi Women Glitter Case ($8)

For anyone out there looking for a case that protects the phone with sparkly style, this case from LeYi is a nice choice. It has a dual-layer design that consists of a soft silicone inner layer and a hard polycarbonate outer layer that snaps in place to give the case rigidity. There’s a bezel around the front to protect the screen and you get a screen protector in the box with it. Besides the glitter design, you can choose the case in this mint color, pink, or rose gold. Buy one now from: Amazon

NageBee Flip Fold Wallet Case ($10)

Here’s a good quality wallet style case that has card slots for your ID or other cards and a pocket for cash. The magnetic clasp snaps in place to keep everything secured inside the case. The ZTE Blade Z Max goes inside a plastic case that covers the entire phone. The case also doubles as a phone stand in case you want to watch videos. The synthetic leather gives it a nice premium look, and you can choose from a butterfly design or a plum color. Buy one now from: Amazon