If you keep an eye on eBay Flash Sales, you’ll find excellent deals, but they go quickly. Today we discovered a Bissell cordless vacuum cleaner, a KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixer, a Microsoft Xbox One S, and a Surface Go Platinum Bundle. Some of the deals are manufacturer-furbished, but that can be an excellent way to enjoy extra savings because the original manufacturers tested them and guarantee that they work precisely like new products. All four products include fast, free shipping, but act quickly before they sell out.

Bissell’s versatile Bolt Lithium Pet Lightweight 2-in-1 cordless vacuum runs up to 25 minutes per battery charge. Engineered specifically to pick up pet hair from carpeting, the Bolt Lithium converts quickly between a stick vac and a handheld vac. It comes with special brush and nozzle attachments to vacuum pet hair from carpets and upholstery. An included Scoop and Sweep Tool is great cleaning up spilled pet kibble or kids’ cereal. The handle folds two ways for easy storage and to reach under furniture. The included charging base also stores the Bissell Bolt. Save $80 on this lightweight, handy household vacuum.

KitchenAid‘s iconic tilt-head stand mixers set the bar for heavy-duty mixing, but not everyone needs a large 5-quart model. The 3.5-quart KitchenAid Artisan mixer is powerful and no slouch in size, with the capacity to mix up to five dozen cookies, a loaf of bread, a batch of guacamole, pulled pork, and more. This Artisan mixer is 20% smaller and 25% lighter than the 5-quart models, but it has the same powerful motor with ten speeds for every mixing task. Available in Black Matte, Matte White, Honeydew, Empire Red, Contour Silver, and Hot Sauce, the mixers come with a flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk. Get ready to start baking and save $100 on this mixer.

On sale at Microsoft’s eBay store, the Xbox One S 2TB Console is the only console with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, and HDR. Use the same console to stream 4K Ultra HD films and shows and play the hottest games on Microsoft’s Xbox Live gaming network. The Xbox One console includes an Xbox Wireless Controller and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial subscription. Save $50 and get in the action.

Brand new and unopened in its original packaging, the Microsoft Surface Go 2 has a 10.5-inch diagonal touchscreen, an Intel Pentium Gold dual-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128 GB solid-state drive (SSD). The Surface Go 2 Platinum bundle includes a Surface Pen Platinum and a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal to install on multiple devices with access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook plus 1TB of cloud storage. Only a limited number of these units are available.

