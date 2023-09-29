Boost Mobile iPhone 15 deals: Get every model for free

After the slew of exciting iPhone 15 announcements, all of the major carriers are now offering some incredible iPhone deals, which, of course, include iPhone 15 deals. But that also means there are a ton of offers and discounts happening across several wireless providers, which can make it challenging to find a specific offer, especially from one carrier. We get it. So, we’ve put together a list of deals for each carrier, in this case for Boost Mobile. One thing you’ll notice that Boost is doing differently is that you don’t need a trade-in to take advantage of its offers. Let’s take a closer look.

Apple iPhone 15 — Free with no trade-in required

Ready to upgrade? I’ll bet you are. Boost Mobile is offering a crazy deal right now where you pay $0 for the new iPhone 15 at checkout, minus taxes and fees, as long as you activate and finance through Boost Mobile. After checkout, you will have to pay a $60 activation fee, but that’s credited toward your first month’s wireless service bill.

Boost Mobile’s Unlimited Wireless plan is $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, and it includes annual upgrades, so you can get the latest iPhone every year through Boost Infinite. That’s a pretty rad offer.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro — Free with no trade-in required

If you’re interested in the Apple iPhone 15 Plus or iPhone 15 Pro, you can take advantage of the same $0 at checkout deal for these models. Just add the phone you want to your cart, checkout, and you’ll pay the taxes and fees — on the full retail price of the iPhone — and a $60 activation fee. The activation fee is applied to your first month’s wireless bill, so you’ll basically be all paid up for your first month of service.

Boost Mobile’s Unlimited Wireless plan is $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, and it includes annual upgrades, so you can get the latest iPhone every year through Boost Infinite.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max — Free with no trade-in required

At the risk of repeating ourselves, the iPhone 15 Pro MAX is also available as part of Boost Mobile’s $0 at checkout offer. The terms are slightly different here, with a higher monthly wireless plan cost but the same steps to take advantage of the promotion. Just add the iPhone 15 Pro MAX to your cart, and at checkout, you’ll pay $0 for the phone, you just have to cover the taxes and fees and a $65 activation fee. Like the other deals above, the activation fee is applied to your first month of wireless service.

Boost Mobile’s Unlimited Wireless plan is $65 per month — for the iPhone 15 Pro MAX — for unlimited talk, text, and data, and it includes annual upgrades, so you can get the latest iPhone every year through Boost Infinite. We’re all in on this one.

Upgrade annually through Boost Infinite

Usually, you’d have to wait until you pay off your new phone, across monthly bill installments, before you can take advantage of an upgrade to new models. If you decide to swap carriers, you may get some help with cancellation fees and discounts, but there’s never a guarantee you won’t have to pay for the upgrade itself. Boost Mobile does things a little differently on that front.

Every year you can get a new iPhone, which would mean upgrading to the iPhone 16 when it eventually launches. There are some terms and conditions to be aware of, but the process is fairly straightforward.

It’s not a traditional deal like the ones mentioned above, but it’s something to consider when choosing a wireless carrier, especially if you like to have the latest and greatest iPhone.

