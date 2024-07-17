Boost Mobile’s new 5G unlimited plans are here, and they’re cheap

Boost Mobile is shaking up the wireless industry today with the launch of its new 5G Boost Mobile Network. With the 5G Boost Mobile Network, the company is bringing consumers easy-to-understand cellular plans that are more flexible, starting at just $25/month for unlimited 5G service

This move also combines Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite into a single brand: Boost Mobile. This makes Boost Mobile the only carrier that has both prepaid and postpaid mobile services under a single name rather than splitting them up between the two names like before.

As part of the name change, Boost Mobile now offers four unlimited 5G plans that start at just $25 — less than half the cost of competitors like Verizon. The four new unlimited plans from Boost Mobile include Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Premium, and Infinite Access. All four plans include unlimited talk, text, and data.

The basic Unlimited plan is $25 and gives you 30GB of “premium” data. What this means is that once you reach that threshold, speeds may be slowed. Boost Mobile promises that this plan will be $25 a month “forever.”

Unlimited Plus is $50 a month and offers hotspot access, global talk and text, and 40GB of premium data. Again, once you reach that threshold, data speeds may be slowed. Unlimited Premium is $60 per month and has the same features as the previous tier, with the addition of North America Connect and 50GB premium data instead of 40GB.

Then there’s the Infinite Access plan that costs $65 a month. It has the same features as Premium but only 30GB of premium data. However, the advantage of this plan is the annual device upgrade, which allows you to upgrade your phone every year without a trade-in. The tradeoff, though, is the 20GB difference between Infinite and Premium. If you want a new phone every year, then this will probably work best. The Infinite Access plan does require a credit check, though.

For comparison, the previous Boost Mobile plans started at $15 a month for only 5GB of data. Compared to other carriers, Verizon’s base Unlimited Welcome plan starts at $65, T-Mobile’s Essentials is $60, and AT&T’s Unlimited Starter is $66. For equivalents to Boost Mobile’s Infinite Access, Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate is $90 and requires trade-in for upgrades, T-Mobile’s Go5G Next is $100 each month, and AT&T’s Unlimited Premium is $86 with no annual phone upgrade.

Boost Mobile also offers some new add-ons, which can enhance any plan that users choose. These add-ons include international coverage options. There is also Boost Protect, which includes AppleCare services for iPhone users.

Finally, you can also get Boost Family Guard, which launched recently. This family management app lets customers monitor device usage for up to 10 users. With Boost Family Guard, the Boost Mobile account holder can manage and limit screen time, track user locations, and more.

All of these new plans are certainly enticing, but perhaps you’re not completely sold on them. Thankfully, Boost Mobile does offer a new 30-day money-back guarantee. This lets you try Boost Mobile’s 5G network for 30 days, risk-free, to make sure that it works for you.