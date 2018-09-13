Digital Trends
Free EU roaming is safe, says UK government, even if no-deal Brexit goes ahead

Andy Boxall
By

The government minister in charge of overseeing the U.K. leaving the European Union has said that even in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit, the recently introduced free data roaming and reduced charging plans will stay in place. Dominic Raab, Brexit secretary, has said several carriers have already agreed not to re-introduce charges, and the government wants to force other operators to do the same.

Expensive roaming charges were scrapped in June last year, but at the time there was confusion over what would happen after Brexit, and concern that networks would back out of the scheme. Currently, all EU citizens — which includes people living in the U.K. — pay the same amount for calls and messages made abroad as they do at home. Additionally, all mobile plans in the U.K. include the ability to use included data and minutes throughout the European Union. These are EU laws, and therefore will not be part of U.K. law after March 29, 2019.

At first glance this is good news, however, it wouldn’t be Brexit if there wasn’t confusion. Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Raab said the government would, “legislate for a limit on roaming charges to make sure in a no-deal scenario we would protect British consumers.” While this is promising, the wording doesn’t clearly state there will be no change to the current structure, and could be taken to mean new U.K.-specific limits will be introduced.

There are also conflicting reports over which carriers have agreed not to bring back expensive roaming charges. According to the BBC, Vodafone and Three have agreed, but Sky News says Vodafone, Three, and O2 are on the list. The Independent quotes O2 as saying it has no plans to change roaming charges, and is in discussion with the government regarding the situation. There is no mention of EE in the reports. We have reached out for comment, and will update here when we receive a statement.

Raab’s comments come ahead of the U.K. government publishing 28 technical documents related to Brexit, and its impact on aspects of daily and business life, on September 13. These documents will include official statements on the continuation of EU roaming, and may provide more information than currently available.

