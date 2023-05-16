When it comes to getting the best 5G phone, Samsung is officially at the top of the list. At least, that’s what respondents to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey have to say about the increasingly popular smartphone brand.

Samsung shared the news today that it’s taken the top spot for customer satisfaction in the ACSI survey, which measures how consumers feel about their mobile devices regarding “product quality, service repair, mobile app reliability, and warranty coverage.”

Beyond customer satisfaction, the ACSI also ranked Samsung in first place for its “perceived value among overall brand comparisons” and for having the best 5G phones in “overall quality, product quality, and service quality.” That last category refers to the caliber of Samsung’s technical support, repair services, and warranty coverage, not the quality of 5G service, which can vary widely depending on your carrier and where you live.

According to Samsung’s own research, potential customers consider technical support and durability to be the two key factors when shopping for a new smartphone; 73% of consumers surveyed cited technical support as one of the most important things to consider when purchasing a new smartphone, while 89% said that durability was also essential.

The ACSI survey is considered one of the leading ones in analyzing consumer satisfaction with some of the most common products used today. In this case, the ACSI Cell Phone Manufacturer Study ran from April 2022 to March 2023, collecting responses from over 4,000 U.S. consumers who had recently purchased a new mobile device.

Samsung’s service and support

In the company’s press release, Mark Williams, vice president of customer care for Samsung Electronics America, credited the high level of consumer satisfaction to the company’s robust support network, noting that the recognition by ACSI is “a testament to the investments Samsung has made to provide consumers value – in the products we manufacture and the convenient, expert customer care we offer.”

Samsung boasts over 10,000 Samsung Mobile-certified repair technicians in the U.S., with more than 2,000 Samsung Authorized Care locations where mobile device owners can receive same-day service. According to the company, this means approximately 80% of the U.S. population has a place where they can get typical problems with a Samsung smartphone repaired in two hours or less. There are also more than 700 UbreakiFix locations and 200 Best Buy stores that also offer same-day service support from repair technicians that have been certified by Samsung, plus more than 550 “We Come to You” vans that can provide in-person service within a 60-minute drive, and a Self-Repair program in partnership with iFixit that covers a dozen phone, tablet, and PC models.

Owners of Samsung devices can also text Samsung Care for help, and the company notes that it’s already fielded over 3 million conversations via text message to help customers with many routine problems and help identify when a device may need to be taken in for hands-on repair service. Customers can also now make arrangements for mail-in service or schedule a walk-in or “We Come to You” appointment via their Samsung Account in four easy steps.

