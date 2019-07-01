CAD renders claim to show off all three 2019 iPhone XI models

Share

As the 2019 iPhone’s expected release date of late September rolls ever closer, the number of leaks surrounding Apple’s new range have correspondingly risen. While we don’t yet have a strong idea of what Apple will name the new iPhone range — though the iPhone XI (pronounced “eleven”, not “shi”) seems to be a strong contender — we do have a fairly good idea of the new design Apple will be showing off. Now, leaked CAD renders from Slashleaks claim to show off all three models in the new range.

The CAD renders show off the basic design of the iPhone XI, the iPhone XI Max, and the iPhone XIR, and are broadly in line with what we’ve seen from other leaks and rumors in the last few months. Here’s quick breakdown of each set of images.

iPhone XI

The first image purports to show off the most “standard” of the phones in the range — the iPhone XI. According to these renders, the front of the phone is mostly unchanged from the iPhone XS, with a wide notch at the top and minimal bezels around the display. The Lightning port still seems to be in place — knocking those USB-C rumors on the head until next year — and the headphone jack is still MIA. Text on the display identifies this as the “iphone-5.8” — which tells us this model will have a 5.8-inch display, and is mostly likely the iPhone XI.

The rear panel shows the most changes, with a triple-camera system set into a square-shaped module — much like the rumored Pixel 4. According to previous rumors, we may see three 12-megapixel lenses, with a telephoto, wide-angle, and super wide-angle configuration.

iPhone XI Max

The next model has “iphone-6.5” written on the display. As this probably refers to the screen size, this is most likely to be the iPhone XS Max’s successor — an iPhone XI Max with a 6.5-inch screen. Like the iPhone XI above, the Max model sees few changes from its predecessor around the front, with a hefty notch and slim bezels.

The camera module is also similar, with a triple-lens configuration arranged in a triangular shape. At this time, we’re expecting to see the same camera specs as in the iPhone XI.

iPhone XIR

Last, but certainly not least, is what we expect to be the iPhone XIR. The successor to the surprisingly good iPhone XR seems to have a 6.1-inch display, like its predecessor, and an identical front design. Like the other phones in the XI range, it’s the back where we see the biggest changes — but unlike the iPhone XI and XI Max renders, the iPhone XIR has a dual-camera setup in the squared module. While not confirmed, it wouldn’t be unexpected for these to be similar to the iPhone XS and XS Max’s dual-lens cameras.

As usual, we encourage you to take these leaks with a pinch of salt. However, these renders are largely in line with what we’ve seen from other sources, and have been retweeted by noted leaker @OnLeaks, lending them some authenticity. Only time will tell.