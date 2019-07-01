Digital Trends
Mobile

CAD renders claim to show off all three 2019 iPhone XI models

Mark Jansen
By
iPhone XS review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

As the 2019 iPhone’s expected release date of late September rolls ever closer, the number of leaks surrounding Apple’s new range have correspondingly risen. While we don’t yet have a strong idea of what Apple will name the new iPhone range — though the iPhone XI (pronounced “eleven”, not “shi”) seems to be a strong contender — we do have a fairly good idea of the new design Apple will be showing off. Now, leaked CAD renders from Slashleaks claim to show off all three models in the new range.

The CAD renders show off the basic design of the iPhone XI, the iPhone XI Max, and the iPhone XIR, and are broadly in line with what we’ve seen from other leaks and rumors in the last few months. Here’s quick breakdown of each set of images.

iPhone XI

cad renders of all three 2019 iphone xi phones leak
Credit: Slashleaks

The first image purports to show off the most “standard” of the phones in the range — the iPhone XI. According to these renders, the front of the phone is mostly unchanged from the iPhone XS, with a wide notch at the top and minimal bezels around the display. The Lightning port still seems to be in place — knocking those USB-C rumors on the head until next year — and the headphone jack is still MIA. Text on the display identifies this as the “iphone-5.8” — which tells us this model will have a 5.8-inch display, and is mostly likely the iPhone XI.

The rear panel shows the most changes, with a triple-camera system set into a square-shaped module — much like the rumored Pixel 4. According to previous rumors, we may see three 12-megapixel lenses, with a telephoto, wide-angle, and super wide-angle configuration.

iPhone XI Max

cad renders of all three 2019 iphone xi phones leak max
Credit: Slashleaks

The next model has “iphone-6.5” written on the display. As this probably refers to the screen size, this is most likely to be the iPhone XS Max’s successor — an iPhone XI Max with a 6.5-inch screen. Like the iPhone XI above, the Max model sees few changes from its predecessor around the front, with a hefty notch and slim bezels.

The camera module is also similar, with a triple-lens configuration arranged in a triangular shape. At this time, we’re expecting to see the same camera specs as in the iPhone XI.

iPhone XIR

cad renders of all three 2019 iphone xi phones leak xir
Credit: Slashleaks

Last, but certainly not least, is what we expect to be the iPhone XIR. The successor to the surprisingly good iPhone XR seems to have a 6.1-inch display, like its predecessor, and an identical front design. Like the other phones in the XI range, it’s the back where we see the biggest changes — but unlike the iPhone XI and XI Max renders, the iPhone XIR has a dual-camera setup in the squared module. While not confirmed, it wouldn’t be unexpected for these to be similar to the iPhone XS and XS Max’s dual-lens cameras.

As usual, we encourage you to take these leaks with a pinch of salt. However, these renders are largely in line with what we’ve seen from other sources, and have been retweeted by noted leaker @OnLeaks, lending them some authenticity. Only time will tell.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2019 iPhone: Here's everything we know
Up Next

The 2019 iPhone: Here's everything we know
casio g shock smartwatch ryusuke moriai interview gmwb500v front
Wearables

Casio’s making a G-Shock smartwatch, and it’s going to be tougher than any other

A Casio G-Shock smartwatch is in development, Casio’s general manager of design, Ryusuke Moriai, tells Digital Trends. When it arrives, the G-Shock smartwatch will be as tough as any timepiece bearing the G-Shock name.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Photography

Tight on space? Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

Never lose any of your cherished selfies or family vacation photos from your iPhone again by learning how to transfer photos from your iPhone to a computer, whether you want to use a cable or wireless transfer.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Best portable chargers
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks for the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Motorola confirms that only the Verizon Moto Z2 Force will get Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best iphone camera lenses feat
Photography

iPhone cameras are great. Make them even better with these add-on lenses

One of the easiest ways to take your iPhone photography to the next level is to invest in additional glass. We rounded up the four best iPhone camera lenses on the market across every price point.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Jony Ive (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over iPhones during a launch event leading up to the release of the iPhone X, XR, and XS.
Mobile

Stop writing Jony Ive’s obituary, his passing from Apple is a new beginning

Sir Jony Ive will leave Apple to start his own design company, and although there is concern over the future of both, there is plenty of evidence that this is an exciting shift for Apple and Ive.
Posted By Andy Boxall
T-Mobile 5G test
Mobile

T-Mobile’s 5G network is blazing NYC’s lower east side. Here are our test results

T-Mobile’s 5G is finally live in the U.S., specifically in select areas of six major cities. While the only device you can use to access it costs $1,300, it won’t cost you anything more than the carrier’s existing unlimited plan.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
honor 20 impressions honoro review feat
Mobile

The Honor 20 is a great phone, but it lives in the shadow of its siblings

The Honor 20 is a great little phone. It’s light, has a decent camera, comes in a shiny color, and isn’t all that expensive. Despite this, I question why it needs to exist at all. Here are our impressions.
Posted By Andy Boxall
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

Hankering for a 5G-enabled device? Here are all the 5G phones available now

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to set an imessage profile picture and name in ios 13 setting
Mobile

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13

There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these. Here's how to set it up.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10 Camera Guide
Photography

How to take great photos with your Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e

Whether you've snapped up a Samsung Galaxy S10, an S10 Plus, or an S10e, you've got yourself a very capable camera. Find out precisely how to use it and unlock its true capabilities to take the best photos with our camera guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to use android beam
Mobile

Google’s Fast Share to replace Android Beam, will be similar to Apple’s AirDrop

Android Beam, which uses NFC connections to send information between smartphones, will no longer be available in Android Q. Google, however, is working on a new feature named Fast Share as a replacement.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond
Mobile

Don’t worry, OnePlus is behind the weird push notifications on your phone

Have you received some odd push notifications on your OnePlus phone? Perhaps messages with random jumbled English letters or other characters, that make no sense? If so, don’t worry, it’s a mistake on OnePlus’s part.
Posted By Andy Boxall