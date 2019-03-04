Digital Trends
Keep calm and carry on with Samsung Health’s Calm partnership

Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy watch active news sleep rose gold

Let’s get real for a moment: Modern life is hard. From keeping track of all your social media accounts, to juggling your daily needs and tasks, sometimes you need a little helping hand to get through the day. Samsung has teamed up with meditation app Calm to make sure you’re able to take a breath whenever you need it by integrating Calm’s meditation and mindfulness services into Samsung Health on its latest devices.

Calm offers a range of exercises, including guided meditations, mindfulness sessions, stories to help you fall into a restful sleep, and basic exercises to stretch your body. Owners of specific Samsung devices will be able to access many of these services simply by tapping the “Mindfulness” button inside their Samsung Health app, and choosing from a range of personalized exercises that help to decrease stress and anxiety, and aim to increase focus and aid relaxation.

The service begins rolling out today, March 4, and will be coming to all Samsung devices running Android 9.0 Pie, which currently includes the Galaxy S10 range, the Galaxy Note 9, and the Galaxy S9 range. It will also be coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, and owners of the fitness-oriented smartwatch will be able to use their wearable to stop and start their meditation sessions, as well as keep an eye on their stress levels before and after each session. The addition of Calm is the perfect complement to the Galaxy Watch Active’s existing features, which monitor stress and will eventually track your blood pressure levels.

The service is currently only available in Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the U.S., U.K., and Ireland, but it will eventually come to other Samsung smartphones as they receive the update to Android 9.0 Pie. You can keep an eye on our exhaustive and constantly updated list to find out if and when your device will receive the update.

Samsung has a history of teaming up with app developers to offer special experiences for its smartphone users. While the “Made for Samsung” apps are no longer as prominent as they used to be, this partnership with Calm is evidence Samsung is still looking to give its customers the best possible experience it can.

