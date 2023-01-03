 Skip to main content
OtterBox’s new iPhone case for CES 2023 fixes an annoying MagSafe problem

Christine Romero-Chan
By

One of the best things about more recent iPhones, ever since the iPhone 12, is the introduction of MagSafe. This hardware feature brings about a whole new world of MagSafe accessories — from chargers and battery packs to wallets and phone grips with wireless shutter buttons. OtterBox has a phone case that has a built-in PopSockets PopGrip, but the big problem with that is that you can’t use it with MagSafe. For CES 2023, OtterBox is now rectifying that problem with the new OtterGrip Symmetry Series case, which offers the best of both worlds.

OtterBox is a brand known for its incredibly tough and durable cases and accessories, and that still holds true with the OtterGrip Symmetry Series. The OtterGrip Symmetry Series will have the 3x military-grade standard drop protection that OtterBox’s reputation is built on. And that’s all while having a seamless, built-in grip that sits flush with the case, thus working flawlessly with your MagSafe accessories, like chargers and wallets, without ever having to remove or realign the case or grip.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series case showing in use and not in use
OtterBox

The stem of the grip on the OtterGrip case is an innovative combination of various materials that create a soft-touch and comfortable experience when you want a grip on your phone. It’s also dynamically flexible to allow for single or multiple-finger usage. OtterBox also says that it’s durable enough for extended use, though we’ll have to get our hands on it to really test that claim. Additionally, the grip can also rotate 360 degrees so that it can accommodate a variety of grip positions and levels of personal comfort.

In an effort to continue OtterBox’s corporate commitment to sustainability, the OtterGrip Symmetry Series is made with approximately 50% recycled materials. The OtterGrip comes in several different colors and designs ranging from solid black to some more colorful and artsy patterns.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series case gripped in hand
OtterBox

The OtterGrip Symmetry Series case is available for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It launches in February 2023 and retails for $60. You can get one direct from OtterBox.com.

