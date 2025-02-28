 Skip to main content
ChatGPT app could soon generate AI videos with Sora

By
Depiction of OpenAI Sora video generator on a phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

OpenAI released its Sora text-to-video generation tool late in 2024, and expanded it to the European market at the end of February this year. It seems the next avenue for Sora is the ChatGPT app.

According to a TechCrunch report, which cites internal conversations, OpenAI is planning to bring the video creation AI tool to ChatGPT. So far, the video generator has been available only via a web client, and has remained exclusive to paid users.

Notably, the video generation capabilities in the ChatGPT app will be limited, compared to what users get via the dedicated Sora web dashboard. There is, however, no concrete timeline regarding the arrival of Sora within the ChatGPT experience, as of now.

An AI generated image of a woman who walks the streets of Tokyo.
Snapshot from a video generated by Sora OpenAI

It seems OpenAI desperately wants to stay in the AI game, as rivals like xAI and DeepSeek continue to build up the pressure. It, therefore, would make sense to fold it into a product that now has over 400 million weekly active users.

Sora is one of OpenAI’s flagship products, and offering it as an integrated tool to ChatGPT users would definitely add to the incentive. Moreover, it would help drive subscriptions, since Sora access is exclusive to ChatGPT Plus and Pro customers.

The buzzy video generation tool won’t be the only upgrade making its way to ChatGPT in the coming months. Earlier this week, OpenAI introduced its most advanced AI model yet, called GPT-4.5, and has already started rolling it out in a limited capacity.

a phone displaying the ChatGPT homepage on a beige bbackground.
Sanket Mishra / Pexels

A few days prior to that, the company’s computationally-intensive Deep Research tool also started expanding to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. This one is similar to Google Gemini’s Deep Research tool, offering an agentic experience of getting well-researched information presented in a detailed format.

Next in line is the Operator, the company’s flagship agentic tool that can autonomously handle a wide range of tasks on behalf of users. It does so by crawling the web, filling in the necessary details, and executing the request without any further user input required.

Operator is currently exclusive to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, and it only started expanding into more markets earlier this month. OpenAI has already inked deals with names such as Uber, Instacart, and DoorDash to convert user queries into actionable tasks when Operator jumps into action.

