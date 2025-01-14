 Skip to main content
Circle to Search is getting a small redesign. Here’s what it looks like

By
Using Circle to Search on the Google Pixel 8a.
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One of the most popular features to arrive on Android in recent years could soon get a few tweaks. Android Authority recently discovered the changes to Circle to Search in the Google app, v16.0.7.

One of the upcoming changes to Circle to Search is a new feature that will assist users while playing games. This feature, called “Get Game Help,” is activated by a new chip. It quickly initiates a Google search with the phrase: “Get help with this game.”

Here’s the new feature in practice:

Google Search Circle to Search - Get Game Help

Circle to Search will also introduce a new animation playing when you enter and exit the tool. When Circle to Search is activated on the phone, the search bar expands from a pill shape at the bottom of the screen. Once the search is finished, the search bar shrinks back into a pill-shaped “G” icon. The upcoming version will feature the search bar gliding up when a search is initiated and then smoothly returning to the bottom of the screen upon entry and exit.

Check out the demo below.

Google Circle to Search - New entry and exit animations

The graphics look a lot like how Apple’s Siri works in iOS 18, no?

Finally, Circle to Search is expected to feature three themes for the Search bar: a standard white background, a new color-matched palette, and a translucent background.

Circle to Search color changes.
Android Authority

Google first announced Circle to Search in January 2024. Initially, it was exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Since then, the feature has gradually rolled out to more devices, including older Pixel models and many other handsets.

When the changes to Circle to Search will launch is currently unknown.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
