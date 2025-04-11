 Skip to main content
Snag a classy, $185 Citizen hybrid smartwatch with this 47% discount

Amazing Deal The white version of the Citizen CZ Smart hybrid smartwatch.
If you want a smartwatch with old school charm, you can get a hybrid. No, it’s not a vehicle type, but rather a watch that combines analog features with digital smarts. When you compare an Apple Watch against hybrid watches, you can really see that there are many advantages to hybrids. If you’re intrigued, you might want to get started with this deal we’ve found on the Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid. The white version of the smartwatch is discounted to just $185 after a $165 discount from the usual $350. You can also get the blue version for $203. Tap the buttons below to see the watches for yourself or keep reading to see why this is the smartwatch deal to beat if you’re interested in hybrids.

Why you should buy the Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid

With the Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid, you’re getting the best of both worlds. In the old world, you’re getting a watch designed by Citizen, a well-known watchmaker, with an elegant case and real watch hands. Behind those hands lies a digital display and the smarts of the watch. It has all of the features that you want from a smartwatch, such as a weather display and heart rate monitor, as well as some fitness features like calories burnt and an activity tracker. The Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 Hybrid smartwatch has a 15 day battery life, so you can easily use features like sleep monitoring night after night without needing to use that time for recharging instead. It’s worth noting that, when this watch was first released, we thought that the CZ Smart features were enough to make hybrids good, but the (not-on-sale) original price was too high. Today’s deals change the game and make the Citizen CZ Smart really worthy of your attention.

If you do want one of these watch deals, you should act soon. We know that, at the very least, the white version of the deal is selling out and has limited stock remaining. And, that makes sense, as you can save a full $165 off of the usual $350 on the white version, making it just $185. The blue version is $203, however, which isn’t too much different. Alternatively, if the idea of a hybrid smartwatch doesn’t do it for you, be sure to check out our collections of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers for something that goes full tech.

