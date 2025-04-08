This smartwatch is just $39 today and makes a great first health and activity tracker

If you’re hunting for a smartwatch, then you’re probably expecting to pay a good chunk of money, even more than you would with the best fitness trackers in many cases. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’ve been following the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, then you might already be aware of Nothing’s ability to make highly affordable tech. The CMF Watch Pro by the ‘CMF by Nothing’ label, is one of the best value smartwatches you can get. And that’s especially so when the price is dropped to just $39.

Usually $69, you can save $30 on your CMF Watch Pro if you grab one today. Simply tap the button below and you can begin shopping. Or, keep reading to see why you might like this watch, why it makes a great first smartwatch, and the thing it can do that the latest Apple watches cannot.

Why you should buy the CMF Watch Pro

Much like the later CMF Watch Pro 2, the thing that makes the CMF Watch Pro so great is how much value is packed into such an affordable device. And, again, that’s not even considering the 44% discount you can get on the watch right now. It does sleep monitoring, has 110 activity modes for everything from yoga to jump roping, an IP68 weather resistance that’s as good as what you will get on the newest and best smartphones, and even has the SpO2 blood Oxygen monitoring that the latest Apple smartwatches aren’t allowed to have.

Now, for all of this, it does have a somewhat “minimalist” approach, and the custom OS won’t give you the creature comforts that other smartwatches will. Still, if you’ve yet to dip your toes into the smartwatch market and are curious about the whole thing, this watch at this price is very attractive as a first wear.

To grab your CMF Watch Pro for $39 be sure to tap the button below as this deal could end at any time. Remember, the CMF Watch Pro usually costs $69 but is discounted by $30 right now. Not your thing or want a more complex OS? That’s fine, just be sure to check out or collection of smartwatch deals for more opportunities to save.